In 1922 when collins "took the surrender" of dublin castle, he kept on all the civil service bar two.



They were secretive before, and have been secretive ever since, and are now the largest employer by far, with the "public service" - nearly 400,000.



I takje the american line that if we are paying for them, then they are our employees, and everything that is not national security should be made public as a matter of professional pride.