Deportation - who's right and who's wrong?

This is a bit of a head wrecker for me, to be honest.

I assume the initial deportation order was all proper and legal - that he had no visa or had outstayed his term or had committed an offence that invalidated his residency - so basically was done to the letter of the law.

So how come then

In a statement, a spokesman said Minister for Justice
Charlie Flanagan
“became aware of this case in recent days and followed up promptly with his officials”.
There's no reason given - no legal justification for this, so to "f
ollow-up" appears to be to ignore the law of the land.

www.irishtimes.com

Brazilian family ‘so happy’ after father facing deportation is released

Father of three living in Athenry, Co Galway, was due to be deported on Tuesday
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

Is it appropriate for the Minister for Justice to over turn legal processes?
 


There's no reason given - no legal justification for this, so to "f
www.irishtimes.com

So far as I aware, the MfJ has that right.
 
bob3344 said:
Yeah, bad decision, its almost as if the citizenship referendum never happened.

Illegally overstay your visa term, no probs, just deck out your kids in GAA jerseys & get them to say how much they love hurling/irish dancing/whatever.
You have all the facts of the case? Please do share.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,311
CatullusV said:
You have all the facts of the case? Please do share.
It's a pity the report didn't outline the point of law the MfJ decided to overturn the deportment order, or explain why the order was flawed....he's left it open for people to think he's just virtue signaling.
 
bob3344 said:
Yeah, bad decision, its almost as if the citizenship referendum never happened.

Illegally overstay your visa term, no probs, just deck out your kids in GAA jerseys & get them to say how much they love hurling/irish dancing/whatever.
By the way, the referendum removed what had been an automatic right. It didn't prohibit such citizenships.
 
bob3344

bob3344

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
7,131
Disillusioned democrat said:
It's a pity the report didn't outline the point of law the MfJ decided to overturn the deportment order, or explain why the order was flawed....he's left it open for people to think he's just virtue signaling.
The Brazilian father avoided deportation after Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan intervened at the last moment, and his application to revoke the deportation was granted on "humanitarian grounds and the voice of the child".
www.independent.ie

Father spared deportation but cloud still hangs over young family

At around 10.45am yesterday, Danielle Martins Ribeiro received the call she was dreading from her Brazilian husband in Cloverhill Prison.
www.independent.ie www.independent.ie
 
bob3344

bob3344

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
7,131
CatullusV said:
Are they all the facts?
Wife doesn't have a work permit

"We live our lives in fear. We're afraid all the time because we don't have freedom. We can't buy a house, we pay all of our tax but I never get child benefit or anything and I'm not looking for that, I just want a work permit to look after my kids.
Click to expand...
But she does have kids in GAA jerseys.
 
B

Betson

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2013
Messages
17,931
The issue I have is that it seems in the majority of cases that if you can get your story in the national press/TV you stay , if you can't you are gone. Does not seem like a fair way to run things.

I am sure there are people who have been deported who have had just as good case to stay but could not get any media profile to get the minister to intervene.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,311
Betson said:
The issue I have is that it seems in the majority of cases that if you can get your story in the national press/TV you stay , if you can't you are gone. Does not seem like a fair way to run things.

I am sure there are people who have been deported who have had just as good case to stay but could not get any media profile to get the minister to intervene.
FG looking for some "good news" stories at the moment - might make people less hostile to a FFGG coalition when they think the dust has settled...it's all optics and VS.
 
bob3344

bob3344

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
7,131
Betson said:
The issue I have is that it seems in the majority of cases that if you can get your story in the national press/TV you stay , if you can't you are gone. Does not seem like a fair way to run things.

I am sure there are people who have been deported who have had just as good case to stay but could not get any media profile to get the minister to intervene.
Absolutely.

You see stuff like a kids classmates will be asked if he/she should be turfed out and of course they say no. Then this is presented as if it has some validity.

Didn't Coveney overturn one recently.

www.irishexaminer.com

Cork schools cancel demonstration as Justice Minister opts to intervene in family's deportation

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is to review the case of a Cork family who face being told to leave Ireland, the Irish Examiner can reveal.
www.irishexaminer.com
 
C

CatullusV

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2018
Messages
6,078
Disillusioned democrat said:
It's a pity the report didn't outline the point of law the MfJ decided to overturn the deportment order, or explain why the order was flawed....he's left it open for people to think he's just virtue signaling.
The MfJ can hardly divulge the details of individual cases and it would be alarming if it.

Bear in mind that this case hasn't been closed. Further information is to examined.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,311
CatullusV said:
The MfJ can hardly divulge the details of individual cases and it would be alarming if it.

Bear in mind that this case hasn't been closed. Further information is to examined.
Sweet Jesus, this family is now Flanagan's plaything!!!!

They have no right to be here, but VS Flanagan decided FG needed a good news story, so a reprieve - but unless the law changes or they're made citizens it's just a matter of time :rolleyes:.

To "divulge" someone's legal right to stay in Ireland should hardly be alarming....to NOT do so is more alarming IMHO.

Of course it runs deep - it all started because Anne Rabbitte TD, FF also needed to get a bit of the lime light - FF and FG will do nicely together in government - they have so much in common.
 
C

CatullusV

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2018
Messages
6,078
Disillusioned democrat said:
Sweet Jesus, this family is now Flanagan's plaything!!!!

They have no right to be here, but VS Flanagan decided FG needed a good news story, so a reprieve - but unless the law changes or they're made citizens it's just a matter of time :rolleyes:.

To "divulge" someone's legal right to stay in Ireland should hardly be alarming....to NOT do so is more alarming IMHO.

Of course it runs deep - it all started because Anne Rabbitte TD, FF also needed to get a bit of the lime light - FF and FG will do nicely together in government - they have so much in common.
No. The details of these cases are routinely kept secret. What next? The Family Courts?
 
