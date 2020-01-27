Deportation - who's right and who's wrong?

Disillusioned democrat
This is a bit of a head wrecker for me, to be honest.
I assume the initial deportation order was all proper and legal - that he had no visa or had outstayed his term or had committed an offence that invalidated his residency - so basically was done to the letter of the law.
So how come then
Is it appropriate for the Minister for Justice to over turn legal processes?
In a statement, a spokesman said Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan“became aware of this case in recent days and followed up promptly with his officials”.
There's no reason given - no legal justification for this, so to "follow-up" appears to be to ignore the law of the land.
