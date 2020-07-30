Dept of Health evacuated over suspicious item

Sync
The Department of Health has just been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.
Gardaí are currently at the scene at Miesian Plaza on Baggot Street in Dublin city centre. It’s believed the alarm was raised shortly after 1pm.
A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident on Baggot Street Lower. A suspicious parcel was discovered in the Department of Health.”
