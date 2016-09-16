Deutsche Bank : watch

Perhaps there is a thread already created discussing Deutsche Bank, but with the site search function still not working it is not possible to verify this.In the meantime, the German behemoth bank called Deutsche Bank has been served with $14 billion fine by the American Department of Justice (DOJ) yesterday for mis-selling mortgage backed securities over a number of years.Deutsche Bank have confirmed that they intend to negotiate a far lower settlement.A couple of things.Given that the EU have imposed 13 billion tax charge on American/stateless company Apple, which the Irish state intend to appeal, one could draw the inference that the Deutsche Bank fine could be retaliation.However other banks have been caught and fined for mis-selling similar mortgage backed securities by the DOJ.What is interesting is the effect that this fine has had on Deutsche Bank and the effect on confidence generally in that bank.Deutsche's share price has been falling and this fine further exacerbates the fall in Deutsche's share value (share price fell by 7% in early trade)The real question is does Deutsche have the resources to pay $14 billion fine and how would payment affect it's reserves?In 2007 Deutsche Bank shares were trading at over 100, today they're at 12.10.00 per share threshold is the rubicon. If Deutsche's share prices falls below 10.00 then this would spell the evaporation of confidence in Deutsche.At that stage, we're looking at Lehman Bank scenario.