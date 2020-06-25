DFA discussed HK exile city in Ireland

Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
59,630
The Times is reporting that officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs met Hong Kong professionals to discuss proposals for an autonomous city for Hong Kong exiles. It was proposed tht the site be 500 sq km, and grow to 500,000 people (half of them Hong Kongers and 15-30% Irish or EU citizens) over 20 years. The land would be acquired by a long term lease. Officials discussed 6 sites, including in Waterford, It was proposed that the city would have a “free reforming economic system” and "an independent relationship with the EU".

While sympathising with the people of Hong Kong and their struggle against the repression of the new security law, surely the UK, as the former colonial power, should be taking the lead in looking out for them?

I am especially troubled at the quasi-partitionist cession of sovereignty in the proposal.

Coveney should make a statement to the Dail on this.

www.thetimes.co.uk

Hong Kong security law: Officials discussed six sites for autonomous city in Ireland

Six locations in Ireland were discussed by government officials as possible sites for a new autonomous city named Nextpolis proposed by a wealthy Hong Kong businessman, The Times can reveal.The
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk
 
Last edited:


L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
34,237
Twitter
No
If there is a wealthy Hong Kong businessman involved, don't worry, the DFA will have done its due diligence and made sure it isn't someone from Macau who then uses the autonomous region to have gambling laws like Macau.

And similar gangland bosses imported directly into Ireland which is what you'd get. There's also the delicious possibility of brown envelopes for party or politician in this one so it would want watching.

I was unaware that the cabinet could propose a loss of sovereignty on Irish territory without a debate on the public record and without proper scrutiny on what is proposed, who is proposing it and why.

Last thing Ireland needs is to become a home from home for Macau's snakehead gangs in Europe.
 
firefly123

firefly123

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
30,198
Are they Catholic Hong Kongwegians or Protestant Hong Kongweigans?
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
8,254
With all due respect, would the signage be in Irish Gaelic or Chinese?
 
firefly123

firefly123

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
30,198
Cantonese style Bacon and Cabbage sounds tasty actually.

I would love a Hong O'Kong city with free port status. It would be great.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
34,237
Twitter
No
Not sure we should be hearing about the concept from the UK media though. If the DFA have been involved in any talks on this issue it makes the Irish media a bit suss that they never apparently heard a thing, doesn't it?
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
59,630
Update: Apparently Ireland told the businessman that Ireland was unlikely to sell part of its national territory.

www.thetimes.co.uk

Irish unlikely to favour plan for new city, Hong Kong investor told

Irish people fought long and hard and “struggled through poverty” for freedom and are not inclined to sell part of their national territory to anyone, a government official told a Hong Kong
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
34,237
Twitter
No
Relieved to hear it. Proper answer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom