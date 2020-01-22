Did Ilhan Omar marry her brother ?

But in the late 2000s Elmi appeared in Minneapolis, said Osman, who referred to Hirsi by his nickname 'Southside' throughout the interview.



'People began noticing that Ilhan and Southside (Hirsi) were often with a very effeminate young guy,' Osman said, who spoke in Somali through an interpreter.



'He was very feminine in the way he dressed — he would wear light lipstick and pink clothes and very, very, short shorts in the summer. People started whispering about him.



'[Hirsi] and Ilhan both told me it was Ilhan's brother and he had been living in London but he was mixing with what were seen as bad influences that the family did not like.



'So they sent him to Minneapolis as ''rehab''.'

...

He explained: 'When [Hirsi] and Ilhan got married, a lot of people were invited. It was a big Islamic wedding uniting two large clans in the Minneapolis community.



'I would say there were 100-150 people there.'



But, he said: 'When she married Elmi, no one even knew about it.'