Did Ilhan Omar marry her brother ?

A (former ?) friend goes on record and says yes !
And before people start shooting the messanger and calling the mail a rag, remember as a UK paper, if it prints untruths about someone it exposes itself to massive libel damages.
Consequently, they have to be very careful about printing such allegations.
Are they to be believed ?
And now for the first time one of those friends has come forward to reveal exactly how Omar and Ahmed Elmi scandalized the Somali community in Minneapolis.
Abdihakim Osman is the first person to go on record to speak of how Omar said she wanted to get her brother papers so he could stay in the United States, at a time when she was married to her first husband Ahmed Hirsi.
But hardly anyone realized that meant marrying him.
'No one knew there had been a wedding until the media turned up the marriage certificate years later,' Osman, 40, exclusively told DailyMail.com.
...
She originally said the idea that the spouses were also siblings were 'baseless, absurd rumors', accusing journalists of Islamophobia, but has since stayed quiet.
But in the late 2000s Elmi appeared in Minneapolis, said Osman, who referred to Hirsi by his nickname 'Southside' throughout the interview.
'People began noticing that Ilhan and Southside (Hirsi) were often with a very effeminate young guy,' Osman said, who spoke in Somali through an interpreter.
'He was very feminine in the way he dressed — he would wear light lipstick and pink clothes and very, very, short shorts in the summer. People started whispering about him.
'[Hirsi] and Ilhan both told me it was Ilhan's brother and he had been living in London but he was mixing with what were seen as bad influences that the family did not like.
'So they sent him to Minneapolis as ''rehab''.'
...
He explained: 'When [Hirsi] and Ilhan got married, a lot of people were invited. It was a big Islamic wedding uniting two large clans in the Minneapolis community.
'I would say there were 100-150 people there.'
But, he said: 'When she married Elmi, no one even knew about it.'
Ilhan Omar DID marry her brother, reveals Somali community leader
Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar told friends years ago that the man who went on to become her second husband was in fact her brother, DailyMail.com can confirm.
www.dailymail.co.uk
