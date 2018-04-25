Did outsourcing of cancer testing sentence a woman with cervical cancer to death?

A 43-year-old woman who was given incorrect test results and is now terminally ill with cervical cancer has settled her High Court action against a US laboratory for 2.5m.



Vicky Phelan was diagnosed with cancer three years after her smear test results of 2011 were incorrectly reported as clear of abnormalities.



By the time she had another smear test in 2014 she had cervical cancer.



In January this year she was given six to 12 months to live.



Mr Justice Kevin Cross described Ms Phelan as the most impressive witness he had ever encountered.



He also praised both sides in the case for the speed with which the case was handled.



In her High Court action, which began last week, her lawyers said if the cancerous cells had been detected in 2011 she would have had a simple procedure and would have a 90% chance of survival.



Ms Phelan, of Carrigeen, Annacotty, Co Limerick along with her husband Jim Phelan has sued the Health Service Executive and Clinical Pathology Laboratories Inc, Austin, Texas, over a smear test taken under the National Cervical Screening Programme CervicalCheck and analysed in the US laboratory.