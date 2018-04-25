Did outsourcing of cancer testing sentence a woman with cervical cancer to death?

https://www.rte.ie/news/courts/2018/0425/957122-vicky-phelan/
A 43-year-old woman who was given incorrect test results and is now terminally ill with cervical cancer has settled her High Court action against a US laboratory for 2.5m.

Vicky Phelan was diagnosed with cancer three years after her smear test results of 2011 were incorrectly reported as clear of abnormalities.

By the time she had another smear test in 2014 she had cervical cancer.

In January this year she was given six to 12 months to live.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross described Ms Phelan as the most impressive witness he had ever encountered.

He also praised both sides in the case for the speed with which the case was handled.

In her High Court action, which began last week, her lawyers said if the cancerous cells had been detected in 2011 she would have had a simple procedure and would have a 90% chance of survival.

Ms Phelan, of Carrigeen, Annacotty, Co Limerick along with her husband Jim Phelan has sued the Health Service Executive and Clinical Pathology Laboratories Inc, Austin, Texas, over a smear test taken under the National Cervical Screening Programme CervicalCheck and analysed in the US laboratory.
Does the HSE not employ laboratory technicians who could have carried out the test in this country?

I believe that outsourcing of cancer testing has put a death sentence on Ms Phelan.

Why was the testing outsourced in the first place?
 


Well we need to clarify what we mean by "outsourcing" in this case. It seems her treatment was outsourced to a clinic in the US. It does not reflect the outcomes of patients outsourced to say private hospitals. So the answer to your question might be "Yes" if you mean outsourcing to a US clinic. But "no" if you are making a general point about the private sector.
 
Dame_Enda said:
Well we need to clarify what we mean by "outsourcing" in this case. It seems her treatment was outsourced to a clinic in the US. It does not reflect the outcomes of patients outsourced to say private hospitals. So the answer to your question might be "Yes" if you mean outsourcing to a US clinic. But "no" if you are making a general point about the private sector.
What I should have said was "outsourcing to a different continent".

I don't believe a private lab in Ireland or the UK would make such a horrific error.
 
The poor woman. How do you come to terms with something like that?
 
davidcameron said:
What I should have said was "outsourcing to a different continent".

I don't believe a private lab in Ireland or the UK would make such a horrific error.
I would ask did the abolition of the NTPF cause this woman to end up with incurable cervical cancer. If FG-Labour hadnt abolished it (now being brought back under FF pressure), maybe she could have been treated in Ireland.
 
false negative do happen it doesnt mean there was incompetence? or was there human error proved?
 
davidcameron said:
https://www.rte.ie/news/courts/2018/0425/957122-vicky-phelan/


Does the HSE not employ laboratory technicians who could have carried out the test in this country?

I believe that outsourcing of cancer testing has put a death sentence on Ms Phelan.

Why was the testing outsourced in the first place?
The lab in Texas should never have been selected by the HSE, it already had a less than great reputation at the time. I understand the RCSI, where smear tests had been sent prior to the introduction of the cervical smear program, tendered but was not successful.
 
davidcameron said:
https://www.rte.ie/news/courts/2018/0425/957122-vicky-phelan/


Does the HSE not employ laboratory technicians who could have carried out the test in this country?

I believe that outsourcing of cancer testing has put a death sentence on Ms Phelan.

Why was the testing outsourced in the first place?
If fg get their way, everything will be outsourced. I heard today about gps being consulted by webcam and they are trying to introduce digital teaching into classrooms. They wont be happy until this society is utterly destroyed.
 
bokuden said:
If fg get their way, everything will be outsourced. I heard today about gps being consulted by webcam and they are trying to introduce digital teaching into classrooms. They wont be happy until this society is utterly destroyed.
They (FG) are fanatical ideologues, the free market is the solution to every problem in their eyes. No doubt the cheapest quote beat out the better quality service and lives will be lost because of it.
They seem to be able to ignore all evidence of suffering caused by their neo-lib BS. The free market has been let solve the housing crisis too, that has worked out brilliantly.. for the profiteers and TD-landlords.
 
Expose the lot of them said:
The lab in Texas should never have been selected by the HSE, it already had a less than great reputation at the time. I understand the RCSI, where smear tests had been sent prior to the introduction of the cervical smear program, tendered but was not successful.
I was told the smears are not done in the US but are actually sent to Latin America.
 
Massey said:
I was told the smears are not done in the US but are actually sent to Latin America.
I would not be in the least surprised, its reputation is patchy to say the least, I seem to remember that at the time it won the Irish tender it had been dropped due to issues with the manner in which it evaluated the tests.

Of course the Irish programme was done on the cheap, instead of following the New Zealand model, viewed as the best in the world, the HSE, or whatever it was then, decided to cut women off at 60, New Zealand is 70 and outsource to a dubious U.S. lab.
 
My heart goes out to this woman.
My friend's mum was diagnosed with stage IV cervical cancer and given a grim prognosis.
However, 7 years later she's still going very strong.
Hopefully this lady can similarly defy the odds.

I'm surprised at the award though.
Thought it was very low, given the outcome of the error.
 
mr_anderson said:
My heart goes out to this woman.
My friend's mum was diagnosed with stage IV cervical cancer and given a grim prognosis.
However, 7 years later she's still going very strong.
Hopefully this lady can similarly defy the odds.

I'm surprised at the award though.
Thought it was very low, given the outcome of the error.
I presume it depends on the degree of negligence involved as well as the harm suffered etc.
 
davidcameron said:
https://www.rte.ie/news/courts/2018/0425/957122-vicky-phelan/


Does the HSE not employ laboratory technicians who could have carried out the test in this country?

I believe that outsourcing of cancer testing has put a death sentence on Ms Phelan.

Why was the testing outsourced in the first place?
It's not the outsourcing wot dunnit. Nice try. According to the statement made either by ms Phelan or her solicitor after the case, the HSE knew about the incorrect results three years ago but said nothing. It's the HSE that has sentenced her to death.

When is the corporate manslaughter bill going to be passed?
 
