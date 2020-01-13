Diplomatic encryption system used by Irish government sold by company owned by CIA

It's long been suspected that the US and the UK were intercepting Irish diplomatic communications, but some interesting information has come to light suggesting that not only is it true, but that we actually paid big money for the "privilege".
Reports in the The Register and The Washington Post today show that the Swiss company, Crypto AG, which sold expensive equipment for encrypting diplomatic communications was actually owned jointly by the CIA and the West German BND.
The link below contains a suggestion that the Irish government paid a million quid for the devices, only to have them monitored by GCHQ during the sensitive period leading to the Anglo Irish agreement in 1985.
During the sensitive Anglo-Irish negotiations of 1985, the NSA's British counterpart, the gchq, was able to decipher the coded diplomatic traffic being sent between the Irish embassy in London and the Irish Foreign Ministry in Dublin. It was reported in the Irish press that Dublin had purchased a cryptographic system from Crypto AG worth more than a million Irish pounds. It was also reported that the NSA routinely monitored and deciphered the Irish diplomatic messages.