Disclosures Tribunal Report - Good For McCabe and Fitzgerald, not so good for Dave Taylor and Tusla

Disclosures Tribunal report praises McCabe
So, the third interim report does not make good reading for Various High Ranking Gardaí, nor Tusla.
The indo reports:
https://static.rasset.ie/documents/news/2018/10/disclosures-tribunal-third-interim-report.pdf
Firstly, it is clear that, there should probably now be some prosecutions, given the strength of the language used in the report itself.
Secondly, it is clear that a root and branch investigation into wider Garda culture, and the performance of Tusla staff are required, with disciplinary action and/or prosecution where there is evidence of malfeasance.
Thirdly, could it be time to wind up AGS, and start again?
The Disclosures Tribunal has found former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and former Garda press officer Supt Dave Taylor had a plan to spread a historic sexual abuse allegation about whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.
In its third interim report, tribunal chairman Mr Justice Peter Charleton said the scheme "somehow evolved out of his cheek-by-jowl working relationship" Supt Taylor enjoyed with Mr Callinan.
While RTE reports that:The judge found; "Sergeant Maurice McCabe, and who exemplified hard work in his own calling, was repulsively denigrated for being no more than a good citizen and police officer."
He also said Sgt McCabe was "a genuine person who at all times has had the interests of the people of Ireland uppermost in his mind".
In findings in relation to Mr Callinan and Supt Taylor, the judge said: "Their plan was that there was to be much nodding and winking and references to a historic claim of sexual abuse while, at the same time, saying that the Director of Public Prosecutions had ruled that even if the central allegation did not have credibility issues, what was described did not amount to an offence of sexual assault or even an assault."
Of Tusla, RTE reports:He said the truth was that Supt Taylor completely understated his own involvement in a campaign of calumny - or slander - against Sgt McCabe.
The report states: "In the result, the tribunal has been convinced that there was a campaign of calumny against Maurice McCabe by Commissioner Martin Callinan and that in it he was actively aided by his press officer Superintendent David Taylor."
It added: "The truth is that Superintendent David Taylor completely understated his own involvement in a campaign of calumny against Maurice McCabe. He claimed, for the first time, while giving evidence to the tribunal that he was acting under orders. That was not the case.
Link to the report itself here:The report also strongly criticised the child and family agency Tusla for its handling of the false rape claim made against Sgt McCabe.
Mr Justice Charleton said the agency gave the allegation an afterlife due to "astounding inefficiency and inertia".
Mr Justice Charleton also concluded the file had been "filleted" by an unidentifiable person in the organisation and that from 2016, no one within Tusla considered owning up to the serious mistakes that had been made.
The report finds that the the rape allegation was "conjured out of nowhere" within a Health Service Executive counselling service.
