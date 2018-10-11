Disclosures Tribunal Report - Good For McCabe and Fitzgerald, not so good for Dave Taylor and Tusla

Disclosures Tribunal report praises McCabe
Disclosures Tribunal report published: Maurice McCabe - Independent.ie

So, the third interim report does not make good reading for Various High Ranking Gardaí, nor Tusla.

The indo reports:

The Disclosures Tribunal has found former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and former Garda press officer Supt Dave Taylor had a plan to spread a historic sexual abuse allegation about whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

In its third interim report, tribunal chairman Mr Justice Peter Charleton said the scheme "somehow evolved out of his cheek-by-jowl working relationship" Supt Taylor enjoyed with Mr Callinan.
The judge found; "Sergeant Maurice McCabe, and who exemplified hard work in his own calling, was repulsively denigrated for being no more than a good citizen and police officer."

He also said Sgt McCabe was "a genuine person who at all times has had the interests of the people of Ireland uppermost in his mind".

In findings in relation to Mr Callinan and Supt Taylor, the judge said: "Their plan was that there was to be much nodding and winking and references to a historic claim of sexual abuse while, at the same time, saying that the Director of Public Prosecutions had ruled that even if the central allegation did not have credibility issues, what was described did not amount to an offence of sexual assault or even an assault."
While RTE reports that:

He said the truth was that Supt Taylor completely understated his own involvement in a campaign of calumny - or slander - against Sgt McCabe.

The report states: "In the result, the tribunal has been convinced that there was a campaign of calumny against Maurice McCabe by Commissioner Martin Callinan and that in it he was actively aided by his press officer Superintendent David Taylor."


It added: "The truth is that Superintendent David Taylor completely understated his own involvement in a campaign of calumny against Maurice McCabe. He claimed, for the first time, while giving evidence to the tribunal that he was acting under orders. That was not the case.
Of Tusla, RTE reports:

The report also strongly criticised the child and family agency Tusla for its handling of the false rape claim made against Sgt McCabe.

Mr Justice Charleton said the agency gave the allegation an afterlife due to "astounding inefficiency and inertia".

Mr Justice Charleton also concluded the file had been "filleted" by an unidentifiable person in the organisation and that from 2016, no one within Tusla considered owning up to the serious mistakes that had been made.

The report finds that the the rape allegation was "conjured out of nowhere" within a Health Service Executive counselling service.
Link to the report itself here:

https://static.rasset.ie/documents/news/2018/10/disclosures-tribunal-third-interim-report.pdf

Firstly, it is clear that, there should probably now be some prosecutions, given the strength of the language used in the report itself.

Secondly, it is clear that a root and branch investigation into wider Garda culture, and the performance of Tusla staff are required, with disciplinary action and/or prosecution where there is evidence of malfeasance.

Thirdly, could it be time to wind up AGS, and start again?
 


Fourthly, Fitzgerald has every right to feel hard done by.
 
No punches pulled.
The former head of the Garda Press Office, Supt Dave Taylor, lied to the tribunal and swore an affidavit to the High Court that was “entirely made up of nothing but lies”, the Disclosures Tribunal has said.

Supt Taylor is still a serving member of the force, working in the traffic corps in Dublin Castle. Last year he applied unsuccessfully for promotion.

After being moved from the Press Office by then commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan, Supt Taylor was “suffused in bitterness against her”, and acted with “viciousness”.

Claims by Supt Taylor that Ms O’Sullivan knew about a smear campaign against whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe have been rejected by the tribunal.
So this is good. But sunlight has to destroy the vampires, not just tan them. The guy's still "serving", still getting paid. Needs to be fixed.
 
Useful support for Drew Harrison. Surely we are long past the point where "leave it to our boys, they will sort it out" makes any sense?
 
I'm so pleased, especially for Maurice McCabe and his family who seem to be a strong unit.

"“What has been unnerving about more than 100 days of hearings in this tribunal is that a person who stood up for better standards in our national police force, Sergeant Maurice McCabe, and who exemplified hard work in his own calling, was repulsively denigrated for being no more than a good citizen and police officer."

The Hon. Mr. Justice Peter Charlton
 
hollandia said:
She does in the specifics, for sure, but managed to equivocate whilst in office. For me, the equivocation was her downfall, rather than any specific , er... crime.
She might be looking a the current government front bench and feeling she was shafted.
 
How many successful prosecutions have arisen from Tribunals in Ireland?

Better yet, how many people have actually been charged with a crime as a result of a Tribunal in Ireland?
 
Rural said:
I'm so pleased, especially for Maurice McCabe and his family who seem to be a strong unit.
His personal vindication will I imagine almost be beside the point for him. It is possible to have been so traduced that a recognition this did happen becomes meaningless unless you are assured it was not all for nothing - this will never happen again to anyone else.
 
Sync said:
No punches pulled.


So this is good. But sunlight has to destroy the vampires, not just tan them. The guy's still "serving", still getting paid. Needs to be fixed.
Taylor was obviously smearing O Sullivan, but the media ran with it, so now Shatter, Fitzgerald and O Sullivan have had their careers ended based on media hysteria.
 
The Eagle of the Ninth said:
Useful support for Drew Harrison. Surely we are long past the point where "leave it to our boys, they will sort it out" makes any sense?
That's actually an interesting point. Harrison has been through the reform process before, and TBF, reforming the RUC would have been considerably more difficult that reforming AGS.

PSI anyone? (Police Service of Ireland - *not* Gangnam Style)
 
redmonite said:
Taylor was obviously smearing O Sullivan, but the media ran with it, so now Shatter, Fitzgerald and O Sullivan have had their careers ended based on media hysteria.
What does that tell you about the media, then?
 
statsman said:
She might be looking a the current government front bench and feeling she was shafted.
She undoubtedly was shafted. But she didn't help herself by failing to take action when *everyone* knew action needed to be taken. I think Shatter actually has a far stronger case.
 
hollandia said:
That's actually an interesting point. Harrison has been through the reform process before, and TBF, reforming the RUC would have been considerably more difficult that reforming AGS.

PSI anyone? (Police Service of Ireland - *not* Gangnam Style)
I have seen this all before, with the demise of the RUC, kicking and clawing their way out the door. If the political will is there, and the Courts/Tribunals lay down severe rulings or judgements, then the writing is on the wall. Signals are sent to the Old Guard, you won't be protected. Let us hope.
 
hollandia said:
She undoubtedly was shafted. But she didn't help herself by failing to take action when *everyone* knew action needed to be taken. I think Shatter actually has a far stronger case.
Shatter was treated disgracefully, without a doubt. But she was widely seen as the next party leader in FG and suddenly she was gone.
 
But it's all changed now... apart from ignoring the gardai doing favours for judges.
 
The Eagle of the Ninth said:
I have seen this all before, with the demise of the RUC, kicking and clawing their way out the door. If the political will is there, and the Courts/Tribunals lay down severe rulings or judgements, then the writing is on the wall. Signals are sent to the Old Guard, you won't be protected. Let us hope.
That's probably the best that can be hoped for from all of this. Hopefully there'll be plenty of publicity, so that the old guard can point to the findings and say "Can't be doing that anymore." when asked to compromise on a matter.
 
Carlos Danger said:
That's probably the best that can be hoped for from all of this. Hopefully there'll be plenty of publicity, so that the old guard can point to the findings and say "Can't be doing that anymore." when asked to compromise on a matter.
It is how it works in practice. They either take early retirement/VER or they suck it up. Then a slightly younger cadre, eyeing the top jobs, get with the programme. It's never Year Zero - it is a process. This won't fly anymore.
 
