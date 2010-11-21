Discovering Ireland (Second Thread)

MauriceColgan
This view of Dublin Bay is one of our favourites, yet rarely, if ever, seen on postcards?
There are a great many very beautiful coastal and inland areas of Ireland completely under exposed and therefore unfrequented by tourists, native and otherwise.
Have you a photo of scenic Ireland off the beaten track that would turn this thread into a resource for foreigners and curious Irish people? Potential tourists.