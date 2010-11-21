Discovering Ireland (Second Thread)

This view of Dublin Bay is one of our favourites, yet rarely, if ever, seen on postcards?

There are a great many very beautiful coastal and inland areas of Ireland completely under exposed and therefore unfrequented by tourists, native and otherwise.

Have you a photo of scenic Ireland off the beaten track that would turn this thread into a resource for foreigners and curious Irish people? Potential tourists.
 


Ireland is a stunningly beautiful country. I think you need to leave the place for a few years to appreciate how lovely it is.
 
Today I saw something beautiful, I was driving into dublin from the west, the Sun was setting behind me, a beautiful orange ball surrounded by heavenly clouds and ahead of me was clouds lit up in grey and blue, and rising from them was a full Moon. When you see the moon when it is low on the horizon it appears twice as large due to optical effects.
 
Telemachus, Thank you, that reminds me of an evening on the road to Sleigh Head in Kerry.
It had been overcast all day with low grey cloud. Then far of on the Atlantic ocean horizon the sun began to emerge low in the sky and slowly but surely it's light bearing a purple hue, crept across the calm water just like a searchlight as it headed towards the shore.
Cars were stopping all along the coastal road and the occupants camera laden were getting out and standing in awe at the unfolding scene. One of those magic moments etched in our memories.
 
MauriceColgan said:
Telemachus, Thank you, that reminds me of an evening on the road to Sleigh Head in Kerry.
It had been overcast all day with low grey cloud. Then far of on the Atlantic ocean horizon the sun began to emerge low in the sky and slowly but surely it's light bearing a purple hue, crept across the calm water just like a searchlight as it headed towards the shore.
Cars were stopping all along the coastal road and the occupants camera laden were getting out and standing in awe at the unfolding scene. One of those magic moments etched in our memories.
Nevermind sunsets in the pacific islands, the sunsets here are better then those places. There is a great beauty here.
 
Telemachus said:
Nevermind sunsets in the pacific islands, the sunsets here are better then those places. There is a great beauty here.
Yes we get great sunsets. The song Galway Bay, made them famous.

Telli1, :)

Mini skirts were out in circa 1963. In some small towns women were still wearing them in the 1970s,80s,90s.......
 
MauriceColgan said:


We cannot live on politics alone.

Stayed at the foot of Mt Errigal in Donegal a few times. A lovely location. EnyaLand.
Impressive, looks almost like K2 (apart from being a real life midgety mountain in comparison). Was not expecting to see a photo of an Irish mountain so steep and heavily snowed over like that.
 
Thranduil said:
Impressive, looks almost like K2 (apart from being a real life midgety mountain in comparison). Was not expecting to see a photo of an Irish mountain so steep and heavily snowed over like that.
Thranduil, it's not snow. it's the bare rock. The mountain is impressive from all directions.
If you search images of Mt Errigal you will see for yourself how bare it is.
 
Between one Christmas and New Year was down in Kerry and it snowed!

Doing the road from Sneem to Killarney was absolutely gorgeous, I never had a camera but probably just as well as could never had done it justice.
 
