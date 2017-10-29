TruthInTheNews
I had a rather heated discussion the other night with a senior member of the FG party about the winners and losers in the civil war in the North. I put it to him that Michael Collins lost the War of Independence because he settled for dominion status and partition rather than full independence and a unitary state. I was shocked by his reply. He said yes, Michael Collins lost the War of Independence. Attitudes like this certainly explain why FG has disowned its past and why West Brit apologists like John Bruton spent the whole of last year apologising for 1916.
Do FG supporters believe that Michael Collins lost the War of Independence?
