Do FG supporters believe that Michael Collins lost the War of Independence?

TruthInTheNews said: I had a rather heated discussion the other night with a senior member of the FG party about the winners and losers in the civil war in the North. I put it to him that Michael Collins lost the War of Independence because he settled for dominion status and partition rather than full independence and a unitary state. I was shocked by his reply. He said yes, Michael Collins lost the War of Independence. Attitudes like this certainly explain why FG has disowned its past and why West Brit apologists like John Bruton spent the whole of last year apologising for 1916.







This is a nice representation of a lot that is wrong with Irish politics. Is it supposed to be of importance to modern Ireland what current voters think of Collins? Are FG "supporters" supposed to be one group that vote according to a lineage going back a century? It is actually relevant to ask what voters think of FG policy with regard to the environment and economy, but this stuff is backward thinking crap.Are there really people who vote for FG because its in some bizarre way supposed to be Collins party and they do so because of anything do with this stuff? There may be but they are likely very old and irrelevant if that is how they think. This question posed by the OP is a complete irrelevance to modern Ireland. Move on and deal with the issues we need to deal with not this ridiculous backward nationalist style nonsense.