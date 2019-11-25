Do people REALLY think Ireland is moving to a far right ideology?

No. There's no evidence of it. There's always a small number of racist idiots who will say things like "9 Irish people, possibly IRA members", or "9 Spanish people, possibly ETA members" but they've always been around. And Irish voters have always ignored them.



And that tiny number will get upset and talk about globalist agendas and conspiracies and jerk off to Gemma O'D's videos, and then be ignored utterly come election day.



It's far more doable to succeed here than the UK given the voting system we have. Doesn't work. No matter how impotently they struggle, there's no way forward.



What is a bit concerning though is the lack of moderate voices for immigration change. There is a tendency for Ireland to fall into the mushy middle very easily. So you have 95% status quoers, 5% "They're all possible terrorists!" lunatics. Very few advocating for a more stringent visa system that's based more on a transactional arrangement for instance.