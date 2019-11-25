Do people REALLY think Ireland is moving to a far right ideology?

Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,055
I'm beginning to worry for Ireland's collective sanity. Do people really think a far right ideology is becoming mainstream....and before going all snowflake, have a think about what "far right" means.

On the "far right" scale of 1 to 10 Sweden is 1 and Hitler's Nazi Germany was 10...where do people think we are now? 1.5, 2?

Bear in mind that 9 possibly Iraqi Kurds, possibly ISIS terrorists are wandering around having left a reception center, that we have a population where 17% were NOT born in Ireland...so think carefully before answering.

The problem, of course, is that our center right Tory-lite government are pretending to be liberals while in fact pandering to the globalist agenda of growth that will effectively devour the planet and are hiding behind a smokescreen of media wokeness to get away with it.

Shite like this below need to be fact checked.

www.irishtimes.com

Subscriber Only: Una Mullally: Far-right ideology is entering mainstream politics in Ireland

Alarm bells are ringing, and we must stop downplaying and appeasing this shift
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com
 


Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,573
No and I think the mainstream media are catastrophising a handful of comments. Paper never refused ink. We have had no debate on migration in the past 25 years except in 2004 with the Citizenship referendum, and these remarks are a symptom of what happens when debate is shut down, namely people expressing concerns that have been long repressed, but which are benign and not aggressive sentiments. The print media were equally unified against the removal of automatic birthright citizenship in 2004, and many believe it played a major part in their hostile coverage of Michael McDowell afterwards.
 
A Voice

A Voice

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 29, 2009
Messages
7,885
Do people REALLY think Ireland is moving to a far right ideology?

No.
 
rainmaker

rainmaker

Administrator
Joined
Mar 26, 2012
Messages
23,294
Disillusioned democrat said:
I'm beginning to worry for Ireland's collective sanity. Do people really think a far right ideology is becoming mainstream...
Click to expand...
No. The far right in Ireland, similar to the UK, are a very small minority - It's just that today they are amplified by the loudhailer of the internet.

In the UK Tommy Robinson, self declared enemy of the state and supposed voice of ordinary people for the last ten years, managed less than 2% of the vote in the real world.
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
29,779
No. There's no evidence of it. There's always a small number of racist idiots who will say things like "9 Irish people, possibly IRA members", or "9 Spanish people, possibly ETA members" but they've always been around. And Irish voters have always ignored them.

And that tiny number will get upset and talk about globalist agendas and conspiracies and jerk off to Gemma O'D's videos, and then be ignored utterly come election day.

It's far more doable to succeed here than the UK given the voting system we have. Doesn't work. No matter how impotently they struggle, there's no way forward.

What is a bit concerning though is the lack of moderate voices for immigration change. There is a tendency for Ireland to fall into the mushy middle very easily. So you have 95% status quoers, 5% "They're all possible terrorists!" lunatics. Very few advocating for a more stringent visa system that's based more on a transactional arrangement for instance.
 
james toney

james toney

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2009
Messages
16,818
It's certainly not mainstream....and it's certainly a very small minority.
Giving the likes of Gemma O'Doherty and Katie Hopkins airtime on Irish TV shows how repulsive they and their racist views really are.
 
The OD

The OD

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
11,440
I think the media are giving far too much time to what is perceived as far right.

Gemma O'Doherty is not far right but some of her supporters identify as such but generally most are just clowns making salutes.

So that's a no from me.
 
The OD

The OD

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
11,440
james toney said:
It's certainly not mainstream....and it's certainly a very small minority.
Giving the likes of Gemma O'Doherty and Katie Hopkins airtime on Irish TV shows how repulsive they and their racist views really are.
Click to expand...
Katie Hopkins isn't far right, she's just a moose faced cúnt running out ways to shock people into thinking she's relevant.

She isn't, she's a fúcking moron and incredibly tedious as well.
 
Strawberry

Strawberry

Moderator
Joined
Jul 13, 2014
Messages
16,583
She also isn't Irish and so she's a pretty irrelevant measure of what's going on with Irish public opinion anyway.
 
james toney

james toney

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2009
Messages
16,818
The OD said:
Katie Hopkins isn't far right, she's just a moose faced cúnt running out ways to shock people into thinking she's relevant.

She isn't, she's a fúcking moron and incredibly tedious as well.
Click to expand...
She is far right...and she is also what you described her as... and worse.
Her and her ilk should not be given such a platform in the first place.
 
roc_

roc_

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
6,573
Sync said:
No. There's no evidence of it.
Click to expand...
Yes, there is increasing evidence of it.

There are many Irish far right social media channels and accounts with thousands of followers that you could peruse to understand what messages they are inculcating in their followers.

Taking just one of them, Rowan Croft has over 19,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, interviews far right politicians like members of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) and La Lega, promotes Q-Anon and other conspiracy theories, attacks asylum seekers and the LGBT community etc.

Then there are Irish academic reports on the rising phenomenon such as this one - https://www.ihrec.ie/app/uploads/2018/11/HateTrack-Tracking-and-Monitoring-Racist-Hate-Speech-Online.pdf

There are also US originated right wing organisations setting up offices here and promoting their views, e.g. some of these documented here - Special Report - Far right in Ireland: ‘Dark money’ and the price of democracy

And much more like evidence of it.
 
roc_

roc_

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
6,573
Noting there is also a problem with rising far left extremism.

Recalling that Nationalism and Socialism joined forces before in history to maximise its populist appeal, and create the "simple answers" of their propaganda.

So, maybe it is confusing to identify the phenomenon as "far right ideology". Better to ask, what is the actual content of the ideology?

Certainly there is much crossover between right and left in say the anti-Western conspiracies, anti-imperialism, and anti-semitism of the strain of socialism engendered in the Western "useful fools" by the USSR, between the two "sides".

The regressive left have much the same motivations of discontent, and similar dynamic of pointing the finger, "blaming" others, as the "far-right".
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
9,815
No. But we have had violence recently.

But thats not Mullaley said. She commented on a handful of politicians going down the looney tunes route and crucially not getting censured and the mainstream being a bit more polluted.

So this thread is filed under strawman. Also Brendan O'Connor wrote a similar article. Where is the criticism of him?
 
Last edited:
benroe

benroe

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 29, 2011
Messages
12,226
No, there is a new right forming to counter progressivism, and no doubt these will be labeled as far right by progressives.
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,510
I think there is a problem. Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have started using right wing policies.
Only a few weeks ago Leo Varadkar blamed Albanians and Georgians for scamming. He has also called S.F voters, wolves.
Charlie Flanagan has launched attack after attack on the Catholic religion.
Just look at the comments section of the Journal.ie for proof.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,212
Buchaill Dana said:
No. But we have had violence recently.

But thats not Mullaley said. She commented on a handful of politicians going down the looney tunes route and crucially not getting censured and the mainstream being a bit more polluted.

So this thread is filed under strawman. Also Brendan O'Connor wrote a similar article. Where is the criticism of him?
Click to expand...
Just the usual right wing hysterics.

The article itself was quiet sensible and innocuous.

Racist and fascist language should be challenged, because racist and fascist language is shyte.
 
G

Gwannow

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2016
Messages
1,117
redneck said:
I think there is a problem. Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have started using right wing policies.
Only a few weeks ago Leo Varadkar blamed Albanians and Georgians for scamming. He has also called S.F voters, wolves.
Click to expand...
Varadkar is very right wing. I remember the time when he was in the US speaking to a congregation of business people, and empathising with what Trump was going through with the Media. He said that he understood Trump's frustration with them and that he was getting like treatment from our press here. He has shown his rigid right persona many times. He is always trying to cut budgets for the needy and his policy on throwing huge money at dodgy enterprises i.e. Children's Hospital, Broadband, etc. Not a leftie at all.
 
rainmaker

rainmaker

Administrator
Joined
Mar 26, 2012
Messages
23,294
roc_ said:
Yes, there is increasing evidence of it.

There are many Irish far right social media channels and accounts with thousands of followers that you could peruse to understand what messages they are inculcating in their followers.

Taking just one of them, Rowan Croft has over 19,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, interviews far right politicians like members of the Alternative für Deutschland
Click to expand...
No. You're conflating social media followers with a rise in real world support.

Followers on Youtube and Twitter are mostly not local, but are spread globally. Very few people in Ireland would be be interested in an interview with AFD.

Carl Benjamin in the UK has hundreds of thousands of followers, yet in a general election obtained less that 2% of the real world vote.
 
rainmaker

rainmaker

Administrator
Joined
Mar 26, 2012
Messages
23,294
redneck said:
I think there is a problem.
Click to expand...
No you don't. You are simply indulging in far right wishful thinking.

You never did explain why you felt the need to randomly list the number of Jews connected to the BBC btw, and I am still interested in what your point was in doing so.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top