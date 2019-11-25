Do people REALLY think Ireland is moving to a far right ideology?

Disillusioned democrat
Well-known member
- Joined
- Mar 16, 2010
- Messages
- 16,055
I'm beginning to worry for Ireland's collective sanity. Do people really think a far right ideology is becoming mainstream....and before going all snowflake, have a think about what "far right" means.
On the "far right" scale of 1 to 10 Sweden is 1 and Hitler's Nazi Germany was 10...where do people think we are now? 1.5, 2?
Bear in mind that 9 possibly Iraqi Kurds, possibly ISIS terrorists are wandering around having left a reception center, that we have a population where 17% were NOT born in Ireland...so think carefully before answering.
The problem, of course, is that our center right Tory-lite government are pretending to be liberals while in fact pandering to the globalist agenda of growth that will effectively devour the planet and are hiding behind a smokescreen of media wokeness to get away with it.
Shite like this below need to be fact checked.
On the "far right" scale of 1 to 10 Sweden is 1 and Hitler's Nazi Germany was 10...where do people think we are now? 1.5, 2?
Bear in mind that 9 possibly Iraqi Kurds, possibly ISIS terrorists are wandering around having left a reception center, that we have a population where 17% were NOT born in Ireland...so think carefully before answering.
The problem, of course, is that our center right Tory-lite government are pretending to be liberals while in fact pandering to the globalist agenda of growth that will effectively devour the planet and are hiding behind a smokescreen of media wokeness to get away with it.
Shite like this below need to be fact checked.
Subscriber Only: Una Mullally: Far-right ideology is entering mainstream politics in Ireland
Alarm bells are ringing, and we must stop downplaying and appeasing this shift
www.irishtimes.com