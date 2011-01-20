Do RTÉ hate Sinn Féin?

They seem to always get shifted for a spot on a panel. Again tonight on Primetime.
 


The media do dislike SF, and I am certainly no SF supporter saying that.

I remember reading the Indo the day after the budget there. There was an analysis by Labour and FG in it, and even an analysis by indos and FF! Yet not one word about SF, and Doherty made a great speech on the budget.

I think RTE are biased towards FF, even now.
 
did any one see today when dobson forgot O' Caolain was waiting to be interviewed and introduced the next part of the news a realised he forgot... i know it was not intentionally but i sort of thought is it that inbred just to forget SF are even there
 
They seem to always get shifted for a spot on a panel. Again tonight on Primetime.
RTE hates anyone who doesnt wear a Poppy and glorify the British Army.
 
People forget representation on the media is in line with current Dail numbers not opinion polls. Sinn Fein have very few TD's at present!
 
RTE hate Sinn Fein because Sinn Fein are honest with people. That scares RTE. They might sell off RTE also if they ever got into power (which will happen in coalition this year) :)
 
People forget representation on the media is in line with current Dail numbers not opinion polls. Sinn Fein have very few TD's at present!
so why are their independants and random paper commentators instead of SF members? what you say is generally true but not always the case
 
What a joke!!! They are cute hoor politicians - same as the rest.
Who you with now Cael, RSF, Real Limerick SF, 32 CSM. ? You standing for election yourself?
 
RTE hate Sinn Fein because Sinn Fein are honest with people. That scares RTE. They might sell of RTE also if they ever got into power (which will happen in coalition this year) :)
Ah mate, you went a bit far with that one.

Sinn Fein are a political party and like FF- FG- Lab and even the GP

they are not always honest with people.thats human nature- lets not make them into Mother

Theresa-

SF is comprised of men and women and like every man and woman

they are not always honest.
 
Who you with now Cael, RSF, Real Limerick SF, 32 CSM. ? You standing for election yourself?
Stand for an election to a robbers den? No thanks.
 
well i have to say the more RTE treat S.F so badly only encourages people to vote for them they are the only party who seems to able to talk without waffling a load of sh## . they will be getting my vote. And yes i used to vote FF and their is alot more of voters like me roll on the 11 of march 2011 .
 
