Do you believe Climate Change is a real threat? Who do you vote for?

I watched an interview a few weeks back on Marr I think where Marr was pressing a UK Green MEP.

It went something like
"Isn't the problem for the Green party, that while a lot of people accept that Climate Change is a huge problem and needs to be tackled, that's not transferring into Green Party votes"
"Well, it's a problem for everyone really, not just the Green Party" went the response.

Which had me thinking, isn't she right? The only party to put environment front and centre is the Green party, but without votes and seats, they will have no influence.
Granted, the Irish Green party made a catastrophic mistake entering government with FF and didn't do well there. The only defense is that they didn't have experience in government, but how do you get that experience if not by going into government? (and make mistakes)

I switched from FF to FG for 2002 election.
Now I'm moving on again, this time to Greens.

I don't believe Climate Change will be addressed sufficiently(at all?) by government, unless the electorate tell them to.
 


I do believe that climate change is a real threat. I live abroad at the moment so I have no vote, but even if I did I see nobody (including the Greens) taking global warming seriously.

My reasoning is that for now (i.e. next 50 years) nuclear power is a vital component of the measures needed to limit the effects of human activity. Nobody in Ireland seems to be willing to grasp that nettle.
 
You'll be disappointed again.

Ff/fg are busy stealing the GPs policies as is their wont.

The GP are another middle class waste of space who will do a slightly greener version of ff/fg's policies.

The gp leader admitted he still flies all over, not a bother on him, so if he doesn't take agw seriously...who the heck does?
 
"Do you believe Climate Change is a huge threat?"
Yes - always - especially if it gets colder.
However, confidence in and evidence of the supposed CO2 driven global warming catastrophe is hugely overstated, and we have much bigger things to worry about and spend our money on. All of which are present and verifiable.
Like healthcare. And education. And poverty eradication.

"Who do you vote for?"
SF
 
I thought that entering government marked them out as a serious party wishing to move beyond the pathetic petty protest stage which is so beloved of many smaller parties in particular. I listened to SF laughably talking about the protection of Irish neutrality today in their party political broadcast for the Euro elections and going on to say that they wanted to tackle climate change but were against carbon taxes. This is just politics for goms. It would be nice if the greens got some credit for their fortitude in being willing to shoulder real responsibility but this is unlikely. They might , however, become a real political player every now and again.

I am not convinced that tackling the carbon footprint of our societies is necessarily the right focus for tackling warming. I believe that the ice cores are revealing definite evidence that the connection between high CO2 and warming to be quite weak. Lowering CO2 will eventually bring down temperatures it seems but the human race may be gone by the time it actually happens because of the weakness of the gas as a greenhouse insulator. In one instance in recent geological history an Ice Age proceeded undisturbed for 14,000 years with our current levels of CO2 in the atmosphere.

Given the difficulties inherent in getting human societies to reduce CO2 outputs to a level that might make any difference I feel that this approach should not be pushed to the point where it becomes a burden to making progress because what the weak connection means is that anything which the earth decides to do will render our puny efforts useless. Far better then , would be to concentrate on methane and concentrate on countering warming whatever its cause. At least then our puny efforts, which are likely to be anything but puny to us, will at least hit the target-even if they don't too much damage.
 
The reality is that there are far more pressing environmental issues then minor and mostly natural changes to the worlds climate. Collapsing fish stocks, marine plastic, industrial farming, illegal trade in endangered species etc. are the real drivers of the current extinction crisis - sadly they are not been addressed seriously enough due to the fixation of the Greenwash brigade with Hollywood type nonsense about climate change
 
I would be concerned that farming methods are doing real damage to insect life in particular with unknown effects later on. Through my own sixty odd years here I have seen a definite decline in insect life. It would not surprise me if insect numbers were down by ninety percent compared to when I was a child. Throw in deforestation and habitat destruction and you have enough to be going on with. It is my understanding that these issues in conjunction with warming are producing a perfect storm but that some of the measures which might ease warming to some extent would be relatively inexpensive. But attempting to really reduce CO2 would not.
 
When you look at societies that support the AGW theory it raises some questions...

climate.nasa.gov

Scientific Consensus: Earth's Climate is Warming

Most leading scientific organizations worldwide have issued public statements endorsing the position that climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.
climate.nasa.gov climate.nasa.gov

Here's a few from the 'A' section:

  1. American Academy of Pediatrics
  2. American Anthropological Association
  3. American Association for the Advancement of Science
  4. American Association of State Climatologists (AASC)
  5. American Association of Wildlife Veterinarians
  6. American Astronomical Society
  7. American Chemical Society
  8. American College of Preventive Medicine
  9. American Fisheries Society
Pediatrics, Wildlife vets, Astronomy, medicine, fisheries...what do they know about AGW?
 
They are still scientists, so more than you...
 
There is no place for a rhinoceros to live anymore or a leopard the atmosphere is drastically changed to the point that we don't even know the effects of it the seas are full of plastic etc.
 
So you accept they don't have a clue about the subject at hand, agw?

You may as well ask drainage workers or toilet cleaners.

The truth is they are all receiving taxpayers money so the government can twist their arm, and sure why would they object, it's nuts.
 
Rhino's live in Africa, what are you talking about?
 
The Green Party in Ireland is too radical. Ciaran Cuffe is making a haimes of the place in Dublin with his complete vehicle unfriendly initiatives. Dublin is where the activity is and soooo many people have to commute to there in vehicles. Remember when the Luas was being introduced initially? I remember great fanfare announcements of fabulous park and ride facilities which were billed as the commuters saving grace. It didn't materialise.

Now, I'm not blaming the Greens for that but I am lambasting Ciaran Cuffe for the cultish approach he is taking to commuting in Dublin. And don't tell me its not "cult like".
 
That's because nuclear plants in Ireland are totally unacceptable. I don't believe people have an objection to power generated by nuclear plants, just not Irish nuclear plants.
 
Do you believe Climate Change is a real threat?

Define threat.
 
NIMBYism.

We cannot say that we are taking climate change seriously if we continue to operate Moneypoint and the gas-burning plants.
 
Humanity has already sent evolution into reverse even before an industrial or modern age. It would take species on earth already a very long time to recover from the damage caused by us environmentally and ecologically. We have set the clock of evolution back tens of millions of years or even more than that. Species and life all needs habitat to live in which we must live in also. Is it for us to say that such and such creature has the right to exist and if it never returns then what is the consequence ?
 
The problem with national initiatives to tackle climate change is that no matter what we do any reduction will be almost immediately replaced by population growth in other countries.

Even if all EU countries were to collectively or individually reduce our carbon footprint by 50% the projected population growth across India, Africa and China, even if their average carbon foot print is 10% of someone in the EU, will replace the EU's output of green house gasses in the same timeframe.

What politician is going to insist that their citizens pay more tax, reduce their lifestyle, etc. dramatically so that other nations can take advantage of the very temporary reduction?

Horrifically, the only likely outcome under the current trajectory is catastrophic depopulation of some (many) low lying and/or vulnerable areas over a relatively short time until the remaining population's carbon emissions are at a sustainable level.
 
