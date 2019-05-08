Do you believe Climate Change is a real threat? Who do you vote for?

paulp
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 5, 2007
- Messages
- 7,333
I watched an interview a few weeks back on Marr I think where Marr was pressing a UK Green MEP.
It went something like
"Isn't the problem for the Green party, that while a lot of people accept that Climate Change is a huge problem and needs to be tackled, that's not transferring into Green Party votes"
"Well, it's a problem for everyone really, not just the Green Party" went the response.
Which had me thinking, isn't she right? The only party to put environment front and centre is the Green party, but without votes and seats, they will have no influence.
Granted, the Irish Green party made a catastrophic mistake entering government with FF and didn't do well there. The only defense is that they didn't have experience in government, but how do you get that experience if not by going into government? (and make mistakes)
I switched from FF to FG for 2002 election.
Now I'm moving on again, this time to Greens.
I don't believe Climate Change will be addressed sufficiently(at all?) by government, unless the electorate tell them to.
It went something like
"Isn't the problem for the Green party, that while a lot of people accept that Climate Change is a huge problem and needs to be tackled, that's not transferring into Green Party votes"
"Well, it's a problem for everyone really, not just the Green Party" went the response.
Which had me thinking, isn't she right? The only party to put environment front and centre is the Green party, but without votes and seats, they will have no influence.
Granted, the Irish Green party made a catastrophic mistake entering government with FF and didn't do well there. The only defense is that they didn't have experience in government, but how do you get that experience if not by going into government? (and make mistakes)
I switched from FF to FG for 2002 election.
Now I'm moving on again, this time to Greens.
I don't believe Climate Change will be addressed sufficiently(at all?) by government, unless the electorate tell them to.