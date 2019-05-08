Do you believe Climate Change is a real threat? Who do you vote for?

I thought that entering government marked them out as a serious party wishing to move beyond the pathetic petty protest stage which is so beloved of many smaller parties in particular. I listened to SF laughably talking about the protection of Irish neutrality today in their party political broadcast for the Euro elections and going on to say that they wanted to tackle climate change but were against carbon taxes. This is just politics for goms. It would be nice if the greens got some credit for their fortitude in being willing to shoulder real responsibility but this is unlikely. They might , however, become a real political player every now and again.



I am not convinced that tackling the carbon footprint of our societies is necessarily the right focus for tackling warming. I believe that the ice cores are revealing definite evidence that the connection between high CO2 and warming to be quite weak. Lowering CO2 will eventually bring down temperatures it seems but the human race may be gone by the time it actually happens because of the weakness of the gas as a greenhouse insulator. In one instance in recent geological history an Ice Age proceeded undisturbed for 14,000 years with our current levels of CO2 in the atmosphere.



Given the difficulties inherent in getting human societies to reduce CO2 outputs to a level that might make any difference I feel that this approach should not be pushed to the point where it becomes a burden to making progress because what the weak connection means is that anything which the earth decides to do will render our puny efforts useless. Far better then , would be to concentrate on methane and concentrate on countering warming whatever its cause. At least then our puny efforts, which are likely to be anything but puny to us, will at least hit the target-even if they don't too much damage.