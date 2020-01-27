Does anyone ever get tired of this 'Ireland was really crap back in the day' thing?

No effing way.



I lived through it, too. Ireland was not the worst place in the world, but life in Ireland was not great.



Not just the moralistic tone of the religious elite, not just the Troubles, not just the terrible roads, not just the melancholy flight to England of pregnant young women, the dinginess and poverty everywhere, the acceptance of second best in everything, but the joblessness and the emigration at a time when flying was expensive and the internet or the smartphone did not exist.



"Innocence"? Where was it? I never saw it.



For me, the big uplift and breakthrough came in 1988 and 1990, when an Irish soccer team made a decent impact in Europe and at the World Cup. I felt the spirit of the whole country lift, and economic good times & the Peace Process soon followed. And, while there have been setbacks, I do not think we are going back, Mister. Never.