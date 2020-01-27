Does anyone ever get tired of this 'Ireland was really crap back in the day' thing?

Further to the article in today's Irish Times, What did it mean to be a girl in 1990s Ireland (What did it mean to be an Irish teenage girl in the early 1990s?), is this really all we were in the 1990s, or for that matter in the 1980s and '70s?
In my memory of the 1990s, young people weren't that fussed about the Catholic Church - the decline was well and truly on its way by then. To be honest more seriously minded people were more worried about the atrocities of the Balkan War, and to an extent Northern Ireland. Young people were actually serious – many of us actually used to read newspapers and Hot Press, and our parent’s copies of Phoenix Magazine and Magill. We had better things to think about than men in dresses.
The Church of the 1970s and 80s, when I was a very young child, was one which was in change and on a happy clappy high after the second Vatican Council. There was certainly no Rosary at home in our house. My mother tried it once, my father disapproved and we sniggered and that was the end of that. There was no picture of the Pope or Sacred Heart Lamps. Some neighbours had them, but they were a bit 'odd'. Nobody in our neighbourhood had ten children - the average was the nuclear family of 2.5. Either Kojak or Dallas was sufficient stimulation for our elders, or else they were making good use of contraception.
Pope John Paul II was a global superstar, but no one really paid much attention to the moral teaching stuff - 1980s and 1990s Ireland was, contrary to what some may think, Catholic 'lite' in the extreme and some of the older Bishops used to scowl about 'a la carte Catholics'. They were cranks - old men and Ireland in the 1980s and 1990s was not a country for old men, it was most certainly a society in transition and we had more young people than ever before.
I went to a school which had legions of priests, some of whom were very young. We liked them; they took an interest in us and our welfare. They didn't drive doctrine (or anything else for that matter) down our throat. We respectfully listened and on the whole compartmentalised the teachings of the Catholic Church into the 'not very important' zones of our brains. The first time I saw a Corpus Christi parade (outside of the Godfather Part 2) was on the streets of Cork when I was in College. I thought it was extremely strange and we laughed when a friend told us he was roped in the carry a candle. I came from Limerick and never saw one there - the closest thing was the annual Solemn Novena at the Redemptorists. Everyone used to go, we didn't - my mother preferred the really boring one at the Jesuits.
It is true that there was a national consensus that abortion wasn't a good idea and that children were better off brought up in a traditional family structure. Many people separated and recoupled on the quiet, and those who were better off went abroad for a while and obtained a foreign divorce. I certainly don't recall anyone being ostracized from society because their parents were unmarried - the concept of illegitimacy was removed from Irish law in the early 1980s thanks to Senator Mary Robinson. Antiquated legislation on homosexual relations was swept away. Women began to join the workforce, though jobs were as rare as hen’s teeth.
Irish people back then tended to have good manners and respected their neighbours, no matter who they were. 1990s & 1980s society wasn't an intolerant society, despite what one frequently sees written today. It was a society in flux and experiencing a youth explosion and new ideas.
The fact that we know about the scandals of the Catholic Church in Ireland puts our print and broadcast media in eternal good standing. A free and open media is essential for any society - Irish journalists and editors had the courage to take on a powerful institution. The response of the Catholic Church in Rome was that the Irish Catholic Church was uniquely scandal prone, and there was something inherently odd about Irish society. Long after Brendan Smith and 'Dear Daughter', other Catholic Western societies in Belgium, Germany, France, Argentina, Poland etc etc are being rocked by scandals that were broken by Irish journalists over 30 years ago. RTE, the Irish Times and Irish Independent should take a bow. The best thing about the 1980s and 90s was traditional media - can we say that about the fragmented nature of media in the future?
Irish society up until the 1990s, it is true, was inherently conservative - not because it was oppressed, rather people on the whole were suspicious of change. Older generations were educated, on the whole, to primary level or less. Someone with 'the intercert' was regarded as well educated - less than 10% of the population were graduates - intellectualism was respected and education was for life and not just a fast food commodity. Reform was accepted in cautious incremental steps rather than a revolutionary break with the past. What is wrong with that?
Only in the mid 1990s were contraceptives allowed to be purchased outside of a chemist shop. I remember having to go in to buy them once, which were freely displayed on the shelves. I thought I'd better buy something else in case the shop assistant thought I was a pervert; I bought some shower gel in panic! Rubber johnny machines in the toilets of UCC were a sight to behold - Quinnsworth refused to stock them.
Most forward looking people knew the right to life and divorce referendums were a mistake, but walking our way backwards and finding a solution wasn't easy. No one should underestimate now how socially divisive these issues were - no politician would touch them with a barge pole.
It's easy, with our contemporary cafe culture to look back and regard the past with disdain. However I didn't feel oppressed, indeed my youth was one long string of liberation - it was the best of times for me and those I knew, but it was undoubtedly the worst of times for some.
No society is perfect, but in many ways the 70s, 80s and 90s was a more innocent world. In the early 1980s the biggest problem in Inner city Dublin was youth’s sniffing glue and we were, on the whole, a nation of teetotalers. Wouldn’t we like to walk ourselves back to the innocence of that world?
