Does anyone pay Irish Times subscription?

Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Oct 12, 2009
32,967
Some years ago the IT moved from free online access to a subscription model.

After the initial 1 month for a Euro it is anything from 3 to 13.75 Euro per week depending on level of access.

I was just wondering does this model work for them and their customers?

For instance the Independent, the Examiner and the Guardian are free(ish), you are asked for a voluntary donation by the Guardian, the Times and the US papers, NYT and WP, seem to be subscription models.


Is charging for online content on top of all the advertisements a financially stable model?
 


P

PAGE61

Jan 19, 2018
1,171
i would not think so. Compared to the free content papers , there is not much more to the times,
There is the odd article I would like to read but the same information can always be found elsewhere as most of reporting in the Irish media is not from the first source but rather the newswire.

I think the Times model only leads to confusion as people prefer a fixed price ..just like the paper edition
 
D

Dearghoul

Feb 8, 2013
10,166
I pay a tenner a month in the UK, for what I think is unlimited access.
Didn't know there were different subscription options.
 
ruserious

ruserious

Jan 3, 2011
29,486
Sometimes I get to see an article for free. I would not pay for it.
 
B

Bill

Feb 1, 2009
8,115
I just open in an incognito window, gets around most of their blocks except some subscriber only content.
 
B

brughahaha

Jun 1, 2009
15,915
Doesn't make sense to me
I look at it once a day , often not even trying to see beyond the headlines
Most of its sports and global coverage is directly from the Guardian , which is errmmm...... free on the Guardian website
That leaves the commentary , a commentary so completely one sided and myopic and so utterly predictable , that unless your a devout follower I can't see why anyone would subscribe.

Collins ... O'Toole ..Mulally..Williams ...Miraim Lord ....Noel Whelan ...Seriously ?!? (and anyway you can hear them free, weekly on RTE1 anyway , if you're really desperate to hang on to their views )

Dated Boring Predictable establishment hackery and "progressive" nonsense of the worse kind

Who in their right mind pays for it ?
 
flavirostris

flavirostris

Dec 21, 2007
24,577
John Waters had it right. A rag trading off a proud tradition of good journalism.
 
Catalpast

Catalpast

Nov 17, 2012
25,560
Socratus O' Pericles said:
Some years ago the IT moved from free online access to a subscription model.

After the initial 1 month for a Euro it is anything from 3 to 13.75 Euro per week depending on level of access.

I was just wondering does this model work for them and their customers?

For instance the Independent, the Examiner and the Guardian are free(ish), you are asked for a voluntary donation by the Guardian, the Times and the US papers, NYT and WP, seem to be subscription models.


Is charging for online content on top of all the advertisements a financially stable model?
Bono I guess

- anyone?
 
flavirostris

flavirostris

Dec 21, 2007
24,577
brughahaha said:
Doesn't make sense to me
I look at it once a day , often not even trying to see beyond the headlines
Most of its sports and global coverage is directly from the Guardian , which is errmmm...... free on the Guardian website
That leaves the commentary , a commentary so completely one sided and myopic and so utterly predictable , that unless your a devout follower I can't see why anyone would subscribe.

Collins ... O'Toole ..Mulally..Williams ...Miraim Lord ....Noel Whelan ...Seriously ?!? (and anyway you can hear them free, weekly on RTE1 anyway , if you're really desperate to hang on to their views )

Dated Boring Predictable establishment hackery and "progressive" nonsense of the worse kind

Who in their right mind pays for it ?
FOT's brexit column today is a good case in predictable myopia.

For him, brexit is because of little englanders foaming at the mouth over EU interference on crisps, coffins and so on.

He dosen't understand the wider issues of sovereignty and control of immigration policy.

Even intelligent people like O'Toole can be really stupid.
 
Vega1447

Vega1447

Oct 18, 2007
5,685
Yes I subscribe. You can share the sub with 2 others (daughter & sister in my case) so not bad value.

For all its many faults, it the only Irish daily worth buying and I don't want it to disappear and be replaced by an "Irish" edition of an English paper.
 
Catalpast

Catalpast

Nov 17, 2012
25,560
Vega1447 said:
Yes I subscribe. You can share the sub with 2 others (daughter & sister in my case) so not bad value.

For all its many faults, it the only Irish daily worth buying and I don't want it to disappear and be replaced by an "Irish" edition of an English paper.
Come on - its basically the Irish Edition of The Guardian...
 
B

brughahaha

Jun 1, 2009
15,915
Vega1447

Vega1447

Oct 18, 2007
5,685
shoneen

shoneen

Apr 1, 2011
1,804
I did until a few months ago. Just got sick of the opinion pieces.

Or at least helping pay the salaries of those who wrote them.
 
