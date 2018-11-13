Does anyone pay Irish Times subscription?

Socratus O' Pericles
Well-known member
- Joined
- Oct 12, 2009
- Messages
- 32,967
Some years ago the IT moved from free online access to a subscription model.
After the initial 1 month for a Euro it is anything from 3 to 13.75 Euro per week depending on level of access.
I was just wondering does this model work for them and their customers?
For instance the Independent, the Examiner and the Guardian are free(ish), you are asked for a voluntary donation by the Guardian, the Times and the US papers, NYT and WP, seem to be subscription models.
Is charging for online content on top of all the advertisements a financially stable model?
After the initial 1 month for a Euro it is anything from 3 to 13.75 Euro per week depending on level of access.
I was just wondering does this model work for them and their customers?
For instance the Independent, the Examiner and the Guardian are free(ish), you are asked for a voluntary donation by the Guardian, the Times and the US papers, NYT and WP, seem to be subscription models.
Is charging for online content on top of all the advertisements a financially stable model?