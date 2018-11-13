Does anyone pay Irish Times subscription?

Doesn't make sense to me

I look at it once a day , often not even trying to see beyond the headlines

Most of its sports and global coverage is directly from the Guardian , which is errmmm...... free on the Guardian website

That leaves the commentary , a commentary so completely one sided and myopic and so utterly predictable , that unless your a devout follower I can't see why anyone would subscribe.



Collins ... O'Toole ..Mulally..Williams ...Miraim Lord ....Noel Whelan ...Seriously ?!? (and anyway you can hear them free, weekly on RTE1 anyway , if you're really desperate to hang on to their views )



Dated Boring Predictable establishment hackery and "progressive" nonsense of the worse kind



Who in their right mind pays for it ?