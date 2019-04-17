Does replacing textbooks with tablet computers damage kids' education?

This deserves a new thread. I posted the following six years ago on an old one.
Concern over reliance on technology in schools
We have emerging (hard to ignore) evidence that the chickens are coming home to roost. Not only that, but new evidence that parents have been subjected to an extraordinary form of extortion is coming out.When you think about it, e-books for education don't offer much at all compared to printed books. They are worse in just about every respect, other than weight. They are less robust, don't cost less (especially when you consider that you're effectively only renting them). They are harder to read. You can't scribble notes on them. Why would anyone want to foist them on students is beyond me. All reason seems to go out the window, with the lure of shiny new technology.
The part in bold is mind-boggling. They've probably been damaging your kids and they are forcing you to pay €600 for the privilege. How can schools get away with this fraud? On previous threads, I wondered if it's the old story of teachers benefiting indirectly, by being offered free devices, paid for the parents basically.RTE report said:An expert in technical communication has warned, however, that simply replacing hard copy text books with technology may be damaging children’s ability to learn.
Dr Ann Marcus-Quinn, a lecturer in Technical Communication and Instructional Design at the University of Limerick, said international research shows that crucial skills such as the ability to empathise and critically analyse texts may be compromised by a shift to reading texts on tablets.
She said such a move replaces the deep reading process which the reader of a hard copy text experiences, with "skim" reading, where the reader looks out for key words and may believe that they are fully absorbing the text but in fact are not.
Schools using tablets on this "whole school" basis typically charge each student around €600 for purchase of a tablet. Parents are obliged to purchase the device from one particular company, and cannot bring in an existing digital device.
