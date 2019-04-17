Does replacing textbooks with tablet computers damage kids' education?

This deserves a new thread. I posted the following six years ago on an old one.

When you think about it, e-books for education don't offer much at all compared to printed books. They are worse in just about every respect, other than weight. They are less robust, don't cost less (especially when you consider that you're effectively only renting them). They are harder to read. You can't scribble notes on them. Why would anyone want to foist them on students is beyond me. All reason seems to go out the window, with the lure of shiny new technology.
We have emerging (hard to ignore) evidence that the chickens are coming home to roost. Not only that, but new evidence that parents have been subjected to an extraordinary form of extortion is coming out.

Concern over reliance on technology in schools

RTE report said:
An expert in technical communication has warned, however, that simply replacing hard copy text books with technology may be damaging children’s ability to learn.

Dr Ann Marcus-Quinn, a lecturer in Technical Communication and Instructional Design at the University of Limerick, said international research shows that crucial skills such as the ability to empathise and critically analyse texts may be compromised by a shift to reading texts on tablets.

She said such a move replaces the deep reading process which the reader of a hard copy text experiences, with "skim" reading, where the reader looks out for key words and may believe that they are fully absorbing the text but in fact are not.
Schools using tablets on this "whole school" basis typically charge each student around €600 for purchase of a tablet. Parents are obliged to purchase the device from one particular company, and cannot bring in an existing digital device.
The part in bold is mind-boggling. They've probably been damaging your kids and they are forcing you to pay €600 for the privilege. How can schools get away with this fraud? On previous threads, I wondered if it's the old story of teachers benefiting indirectly, by being offered free devices, paid for the parents basically.

Here is (one of) the old threads.

When schools go tablet - why insist on expensive Ipads??

I had this in another thread here, but in fairness it may have been slightly off topic in that thread. I think it merits a thread of its own. No matter how many times I have asked media, schools, politicians why the insistence on expensive Apple IPADS I do not get an answer ...
It's not so much damaging as believed to be less engaging to the brain and therefore more challenging for students to absorb, process and read large chunks of text through technology. Some colleges also spend a good chunk of the first year teaching critical thought and essay writing.
 
Personally, I find a tablet is less easy to use than a textbook if you want to look at diagrams or especially refer back to one, its far easier to be able to turn a page than switch electronically but that may be an age thing.
 
I have proof that kids are playing games on their IPads at school and watching porn.
 
wombat said:
Personally, I find a tablet is less easy to use than a textbook if you want to look at diagrams or especially refer back to one, its far easier to be able to turn a page than switch electronically but that may be an age thing.
You made the same observation on the other thread x years ago. Good to know you are consistent at least ...

But, how could anyone argue that tablets are in any way better than paper textbooks? What kind of hold does shiny technology have on people? I work in the business. So, I don't think I can be accused of being a luddite ... People are making money out of this and gullible parents are getting fleeced. Thanks be to Jaysus, I'm out of that racket.
 
Orbit v2 said:
But, how could anyone argue that tablets are in any way better than paper textbooks? What kind of hold does shiny technology have on people?
Maybe that's the point, people assume that kids will prefer to use technology than paper books. There are huge benefits from using technology to give students access to information or demonstrations but from talking to younger people, I don't think books will be abandoned.
 
Fully agree with Orbit v 2; didn't see/comment on thread six years ago but was saying the same thing. It seemed natural to me that hard copy is more conducive to learning, recall and, by some form of osmosis/whatever to the development of critical analysis. The newly available research which finds that the ability to empathise may be compromised is intriguing and something that hadn't even occurred to me - I look forward to finding out more about that.
 
Additionally:

(1) All this extra blue light exposure affects Kids ability to produce Melatonin during the day (leading to sleep disruption etc..)
(2) These devices can't be wired, therefore the Kids are exposed to a lot of device-generated EMF
(3) Pulsing kids all day long via commercial-grade WIFI routers installed on the premises of schools isn't a great idea
 
We've been talking about this since 2012 on this site, but here we are in 2020 and sense has finally prevailed at one school.

Meath school set to drop controversial iPad-only policy

Ratoath College to change policy that led to a campaign by parents concerned at screen time
Shame on the Dept. of Education for their inaction over the years. How many families have suffered financial hardship as a result, for a dubious benefit at best and at worst an inferior standard of education?
 
