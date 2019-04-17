Does replacing textbooks with tablet computers damage kids' education?

RTE report said:

An expert in technical communication has warned, however, that simply replacing hard copy text books with technology may be damaging children’s ability to learn.



Dr Ann Marcus-Quinn, a lecturer in Technical Communication and Instructional Design at the University of Limerick, said international research shows that crucial skills such as the ability to empathise and critically analyse texts may be compromised by a shift to reading texts on tablets.



She said such a move replaces the deep reading process which the reader of a hard copy text experiences, with "skim" reading, where the reader looks out for key words and may believe that they are fully absorbing the text but in fact are not.

Schools using tablets on this "whole school" basis typically charge each student around €600 for purchase of a tablet. Parents are obliged to purchase the device from one particular company, and cannot bring in an existing digital device.