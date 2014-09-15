Does Richard Dawkins undermine atheism?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

I'm agnostic, so I tend to be on Dawkins side overall on the whole religion is bad thing. However, I've watched a lot of his debates before and I've never really been that impressed by him, as well as having watched him in a debate recently were he was basically torn asunder by the Muslim interviewer and the audience.The now deceased Christopher Hitchens, whom I strongly disagreed with on American foreign policy, was, on the subject of religion, quite remarkable regarding his arguments, erudition and understanding of what his opponents were thinking. Even though I grew to really despise him, he was an amazing debater. Can't say I can remember him losing a debate and I've watched many of his religious debates.Sam Harris is a sort of latté-sipping Hitchens, but quite good as well from what I've seen, having a very good understanding of the three big monotheism's that he normally debates about: Judaism, Christianity and Islam.But Dawkins is miles behind these two. This video, an interview on a show called, was really extraordinary in the way in which it exposed Dawkins:I won't go through it all, but there were a few that had me really surprised. Dawkins' self-destruction was remarkable as well as his crazy views on child sex abuse and Catholicism.On the subject of Islamic fundamentalism, Dawkins tried to attribute all of it to religion, brushing aside the interviewer who tried to say that politics, etc plays a part in suicide bombers engaging in such actions. Dawkins said, rather bizarrely, that all failed suicide bombers have the 72 virgins on their mind and hes seen evidence of this, which he did not cite. The interviewer then challenged Dawkins citing a study by Robert Pape, who carried out over 300 investigations into suicide bombing and found no evidence for anyone dreaming of virgins as the reason they were trying to blow themselves up. Dawkins just carried on without reply.I found that remarkable, but then Dawkins dug an even bigger hole. The interviewer asked him about the 7/7 bombings and if Dawkins believed it was all to do with Islamic doctrine and nothing more. Dawkins said yes, he believed it to be the case, to which the interviewer asked if Dawkins had seen what the reasons given by those behind it, to which Dawkins replied he hadn't. Astonishing from Dawkins. He purports to know what has happened and is asked a simple question as to the motivations by the attackers, in their own words, and he then admits he hasn't looked at any of it at all.A startling exchange between them. This is the most famous Atheist in the world, and he is being asked infant questions and cannot answer them. His whole life is now more or less about religion and Atheism and he cannot answer these questions. Whether or not 7/7 was about hating Eastenders or 9/11 about hating Disneyland or American foreign policy is actually irrelevant, it's the fact that Dawkins had no understanding at all of what he was talking about. He was in Oxford Union, guessing basically. Amazing.Dawkins then threw out his famous question about what happens if you leave Islam. He asked the interviewer if it's in Islam that death must be given to those who leave the faith. The interviewer said no, and Dawkins just carried on. He did not cite anything from the Quran or Hadith. It's as if he just heard of Islam yesterday and was told these things or he was trying to repeat what he had heard Harris and Hitchens say in their discussions years ago.Finally, Dawkins came out with something mad, relating to our own country. He wrote in one of his books that it is better to be raped by a priest than brought up a Catholic and when questioned about this, he defended it, but did it tenuously, giving an ineffably bad reason why this was the case about having a Catholic write to him about a priest who told the girl that her friend was going to hell for being a Protestant.I'm sure some have seen the video but if others haven't and after you have watched, what do you make of Dawkins? I'm not just judging him by this appearance alone. The interviewer is good, I'll admit that. He is slightly biased but you wouldn't get someone like him on Fox, CNN, Russia Today, etc and the showis one of the best political shows I've seen in a while. Martin McGuiness has also appeared on it. But overall, I think this interview just adds to Dawkins' reputation as a poor debater. He is not that well versed in Theology - self-admittedly regarding Islam - and seems to have all of these superficial thoughts you think of when you're a kid 'if god is good, why do bad things happen to good people?', 'do you believe in leprechauns or the spaghetti monster?' and promulgates them as if they have any profound impact or meaning.So, if I can answer my own question. Yes, I believe Dawkins undermines atheism and secularism in general. As one guy said of him 'he knows as much about science as he knows as little about Islam' and that really summed him up in this debate. He is also a fanatical atheist and is on the 'I can't say I can attribute anything good to religion' brigade.A fascinating debate all the same, with great questions from the audience as well. Well worth the watch.