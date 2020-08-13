  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
Does the current Taoiseach aspire to a united Ireland or is he more scared of the SF competition

Meehole would rather be out drinking with loyalists than promoting a united Ireland

below is a must read ... incredible stuff

not only does thIs clown think he can speak for us and why we voted for the GFA he also thinks we shouldn’t be interested in endeavouring for an AI or indeed allowed one via normal democratic means

Martin says that the provisions for a simple, 50 per cent plus one requirement in the Belfast Agreement for a majority in favour of unity should stay, he cites Mallon – who argued it should be changed to a system of parallel consent on both communities – approvingly in another respect.
“The spirit behind what Seamus Mallon was arguing is the key point. And he’s right.

 

