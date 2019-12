Based in the EU? Like geographically? OK. So is the Nato headquarters - that would not make it a matter for the EU to wind up Nato. Funded by EU member contributions? So is UEFA - again, doesn't mean UEFA has anything to do with the EU.



ECHR is not a creature of the EU. It does does different things and has a different jurisdiction than the CJEU, both in the scope of law covered, territorial scope and effect of its judgments.



It is not within the gift of the EU to wind up the ECHR, and of course in doing so and remitting its functions somehow to the CJEU, you would leave 19 (soon to be 20) states currently subject to ECHR jurisdiction outside the jurisdiction of an international court covering individual human rights case