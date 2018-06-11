DoJ IG report: covering Hillary Clinton emails, & possibly some of Trump-Russia

Michael Horowitz is the independent watchdog of the US Department of Justice, his Inspector-General's office has several hundred staff

IG's look for waste, inefficiencies and malfeasance

This report has already claimed Andrew McCabe from the FBI

It is due Thursday June 14th

Clinton emails

Loretta Lynch - the "matter" & the tarmac meeting

The investigation itself

Comey 1: deciding to do a press conference on the result

Weiner laptop : Delay in processing , leaks (Giuliani et al ) , Comey 2: letter to Congress

My take is that Comey was forced into the reveal due to the leaks

Trump Russia

I am not sure how much detail will be useful here, as it is an ongoing investigation

Peter Strzok and Lisa Page will likely feature though.

Overall

In an inflection of "any publicity is good publicity", Trump and those in his orbit will use this as an opportunity to assail the FBI

The Clintons are not pleasant people, and Bill these days tends to be very angry ...not sure what they will say

My take: the Weiner leaks by Trump folk forced Comey's hand, and that tipped the election to Trump. And of course, if Hillary hadn't done so mych stonewalling & cover-ups, it would have been over months before, my previous thread: http://www.politics.ie/forum/us-politics/240906-hillary-clintons-odd-use-private-email-will-end-her-campaign.html

Cyp
 


The FBI in NY was leaking like a sieve. Before Comey announced the second investigation. Trumps DIL boasted on TV she knew something was going to break. Giuliani was the recipient. He crowed about it on Fox. Plain sight.

Strozk and Page expressed their private opinions to each other and there is no evidence they exhibited bias in their work. They have been weaponised against Mueller.

I hope Horowitz is an honest broker.
 
Hillary lost.

That's all that matters really.
 
The Eagle of the Ninth said:
The FBI in NY was leaking like a sieve. Before Comey announced the second investigation. Trumps DIL boasted on TV she knew something was going to break. Giuliani was the recipient. He crowed about it on Fox. Plain sight.

Strozk and Page expressed their private opinions to each other and there is no evidence they exhibited bias in their work. They have been weaponised against Mueller.

I hope Horowitz is an honest broker.
Kerik, Giuliani et al - aided behind the scenes in creating a narrative about frustrated rank and file FBI officers

Fake media stories were run

Trump's helpers in the FBI were relatively small in number, one being quite high ranking

Mueller hates dirt about the FBI coming out

Horowitz would have found it hard to find all the facts

Cyp
 
Lynchs vigour with the Russia investigation stands in stark contrast with her casual attitude to the Clinton emails investigation. I doubt Melania will be getting tarmac visits from AG Sessions.
 
cyberianpan said:
Kerik, Giuliani et al - aided behind the scenes in creating a narrative about frustrated rank and file FBI officers

Fake media stories were run

Trump's helpers in the FBI were relatively small in number, one being quite high ranking

Mueller hates dirt about the FBI coming out

Horowitz would have found it hard to find all the facts

Cyp
I thought Comey was primarily motivated by a desire to protect the institution of the FBI. Thats why he acted as he did.

Giuliani is dirty, has been for years. Does anyone remember when as a DA, sworn to uphold the constitution, he went down and joined in racist police demonstrations against black Mayor Dinkins? I do. I never forget a bastard.
 
cyberianpan said:
Michael Horowitz is the independent watchdog of the US Department of Justice, his Inspector-General's office has several hundred staff

IG's look for waste, inefficiencies and malfeasance

This report has already claimed Andrew McCabe from the FBI

It is due Thursday June 14th

Clinton emails

Loretta Lynch - the "matter" & the tarmac meeting

The investigation itself

Comey 1: deciding to do a press conference on the result

Weiner laptop : Delay in processing , leaks (Giuliani et al ) , Comey 2: letter to Congress

My take is that Comey was forced into the reveal due to the leaks

Trump Russia

I am not sure how much detail will be useful here, as it is an ongoing investigation

Peter Strzok and Lisa Page will likely feature though.

Overall

In an inflection of "any publicity is good publicity", Trump and those in his orbit will use this as an opportunity to assail the FBI

The Clintons are not pleasant people, and Bill these days tends to be very angry ...not sure what they will say

My take: the Weiner leaks by Trump folk forced Comey's hand, and that tipped the election to Trump. And of course, if Hillary hadn't done so mych stonewalling & cover-ups, it would have been over months before, my previous thread: http://www.politics.ie/forum/us-politics/240906-hillary-clintons-odd-use-private-email-will-end-her-campaign.html

Cyp
Who really gives a toss about Hilary Clinton's e-mails?

The public have forgotten what that shyte was all about.

All they were about was a smoke-screen to get Trump elected, and to muddy the water since. Meanwhile, Trump tosses away valuable intelligence to the enemies and the United States and does not bother to secure his phone. Lock him up.
 
owedtojoy said:
Who really gives a toss about Hilary Clinton's e-mails?

The public have forgotten what that shyte was all about.

All they were about was a smoke-screen to get Trump elected, and to muddy the water since. Meanwhile, Trump tosses away valuable intelligence to the enemies and the United States and does not bother to secure his phone. Lock him up.
Well its a huge irony that HRC was accused of being cavalier with classified information while Trump is actually owned, balls and toupee by the Russians.
 
owedtojoy said:
Who really gives a toss about Hilary Clinton's e-mails?

The public have forgotten what that shyte was all about.

All they were about was a smoke-screen to get Trump elected, and to muddy the water since. Meanwhile, Trump tosses away valuable intelligence to the enemies and the United States and does not bother to secure his phone. Lock him up.
There has been massive hyping of the forthcoming IG's report

Trump will use anything in it to attack the FBI

Also some of the unguarded language between Page & McCabe may look very poor

CyP
 
cyberianpan said:
There has been massive hyping of the forthcoming IG's report

Trump will use anything in it to attack the FBI

Also some of the unguarded language between Page & McCabe may look very poor

CyP
So hes going to claim it was infamy, infamy, they all had it in for me? What a surprise.
 
owedtojoy said:
Who really gives a toss about Hilary Clinton's e-mails?

The public have forgotten what that shyte was all about.

All they were about was a smoke-screen to get Trump elected, and to muddy the water since. Meanwhile, Trump tosses away valuable intelligence to the enemies and the United States and does not bother to secure his phone. Lock him up.
The report isn't out until the 14th, then there'll be something to say.

In the meantime, waffle, waffle (I have the inside story :D) waffle from the usual p.iester shysters.

I wonder why the IG has taken so long... I am sounding like Wagmore on Mueller now :)
 
The Eagle of the Ninth said:
So hes going to claim it was infamy, infamy, they all had it in for me? What a surprise.
I'm kinda with Comey on all his strange pirouettes

He threw out the rule book ...but only after the politicians did it first

Also, the deleted Clinton emails , would have revealed the sordid links between the Clinton Foundation, and the Clinton's private income ...quite possibly nothing illegal...but the political damage would have been mighty

Clinton stonewalled the investigation from the get go ...as she wanted to wrap up the nomination

She brought Trump on us

She, not Comey, is the villain of the emails piece

Cyp
 
Could the e-mail issue lead to a conviction for HRC?
 
jmcc said:
Could the e-mail issue lead to a conviction for HRC?
No , that boat has sailed. I expect this report due out Thursday will be very underwhelming , there will be criticism of how Comey and Lynch conducted themselves during the investigation but nothing earth shattering.

As stated above Clinton herself brought the whole email investigation saga on herself and she has no one else to blame but herself.
 
jmcc said:
Could the e-mail issue lead to a conviction for HRC?
At this point, even the murder of Seth Rich has resulted in no convictions.

We will have to wait for President Pence, before this will get sorted, because Trump is reluctant to imprison the Democrats, and the media is eager to prevent the populace finding out who corrupt the entire system has become.
 
jmcc said:
Could the e-mail issue lead to a conviction for HRC?
No

She did legal ninja stuff to evade the charges of mishandling classified Information, from a legal viewpoint, it was an excellent cover-up

If someone flipped, Cheryl Mills, not HRC , would be stiffed with the conspiracy charges

Cyp
 
cyberianpan said:
No

She did legal ninja stuff to evade the charges of mishandling classified Information, from a legal viewpoint, it was an excellent cover-up
And if there was a conspiracy by HRC supporters to downgrade the charges about the handling of e-mails? Could that lead to indictments of these conspirators but, for windowdressing purposes, leave HRC unindicted?
 
jmcc said:
And if there was a conspiracy by HRC supporters to downgrade the charges about the handling of e-mails? Could that lead to indictments of these conspirators but, for windowdressing purposes, leave HRC unindicted?
There was no such conspiracy inside the FBI

Cyp
 
Report due for publication today , US press eagerly awaiting it's publication. I expect it will be a bit of a damp squib with all the behind closed doors amendments from various interests that have been going on over the last few weeks.
 
