DoJ IG report: covering Hillary Clinton emails, & possibly some of Trump-Russia

Michael Horowitz is the independent watchdog of the US Department of Justice, his Inspector-General's office has several hundred staff
IG's look for waste, inefficiencies and malfeasance
This report has already claimed Andrew McCabe from the FBI
It is due Thursday June 14th
Clinton emails
Loretta Lynch - the "matter" & the tarmac meeting
The investigation itself
Comey 1: deciding to do a press conference on the result
Weiner laptop : Delay in processing , leaks (Giuliani et al ) , Comey 2: letter to Congress
My take is that Comey was forced into the reveal due to the leaks
Trump Russia
I am not sure how much detail will be useful here, as it is an ongoing investigation
Peter Strzok and Lisa Page will likely feature though.
Overall
In an inflection of "any publicity is good publicity", Trump and those in his orbit will use this as an opportunity to assail the FBI
The Clintons are not pleasant people, and Bill these days tends to be very angry ...not sure what they will say
My take: the Weiner leaks by Trump folk forced Comey's hand, and that tipped the election to Trump. And of course, if Hillary hadn't done so mych stonewalling & cover-ups, it would have been over months before, my previous thread: http://www.politics.ie/forum/us-politics/240906-hillary-clintons-odd-use-private-email-will-end-her-campaign.html
