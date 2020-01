DoJ IG report: covering Hillary Clinton emails, & possibly some of Trump-Russia

Michael Horowitz is the independent watchdog of the US Department of Justice, his Inspector-General's office has several hundred staffIG's look for waste, inefficiencies and malfeasanceThis report has already claimed Andrew McCabe from the FBIIt is due Thursday June 14thLoretta Lynch - the "matter" & the tarmac meetingThe investigation itselfComey 1: deciding to do a press conference on the resultWeiner laptop : Delay in processing , leaks (Giuliani et al ) , Comey 2: letter to CongressMy take is that Comey was forced into the reveal due to the leaksI am not sure how much detail will be useful here, as it is an ongoing investigationPeter Strzok and Lisa Page will likely feature though.In an inflection of "any publicity is good publicity", Trump and those in his orbit will use this as an opportunity to assail the FBIThe Clintons are not pleasant people, and Bill these days tends to be very angry ...not sure what they will sayMy take: the Weiner leaks by Trump folk forced Comey's hand, and that tipped the election to Trump. And of course, if Hillary hadn't done so mych stonewalling & cover-ups, it would have been over months before, my previous thread: http://www.politics.ie/forum/us-politics/240906-hillary-clintons-odd-use-private-email-will-end-her-campaign.html Cyp