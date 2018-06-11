DoJ IG report: covering Hillary Clinton emails, & possibly some of Trump-Russia

The Eagle of the Ninth said: So hes going to claim it was infamy, infamy, they all had it in for me? What a surprise. Click to expand...

I'm kinda with Comey on all his strange pirouettesHe threw out the rule book ...but only after the politicians did it firstAlso, the deleted Clinton emails , would have revealed the sordid links between the Clinton Foundation, and the Clinton's private income ...quite possibly nothing illegal...but the political damage would have been mightyClinton stonewalled the investigation from the get go ...as she wanted to wrap up the nominationShe brought Trump on usShe, not Comey, is the villain of the emails pieceCyp