Dominic Cummings; "career psychopath"?

McTell
Well-known member
- Joined
- Oct 16, 2012
- Messages
- 7,634
- No
I didn't know D-squat about him... bojo's slaphead chief spad. It seems he has no interest in us, and has no plans to commemorate the Ric.
He is now the country’s de facto project manager, but what does he actually believe? In a bid to find out, I read (almost) everything Cummings has written in the last decade.
By Stefan Collini
Inside the mind of Dominic Cummings
The long read: He is now the country’s de facto project manager, but what does he actually believe? In a bid to find out, I read (almost) everything Cummings has written in the last decade
www.theguardian.com
He is now the country’s de facto project manager, but what does he actually believe? In a bid to find out, I read (almost) everything Cummings has written in the last decade.
By Stefan Collini