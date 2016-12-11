  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Donald Trump, Corrupt.AF

If Donald Trump's legitimacy as President was not already impaired by the revelations about Russian interference in his "election" (the commas seem merited), it would also be severely damaged by the corruption scandals already dogging his administration.

Corruption means using public office for private gain, cronyism in appointments, and cynically breaking election promises to the point of admitting they were never serious in the first place (like "lock her up").

Lest there be any doubt, Trump's corruption puts anything he condemned the Clintons for into the halfpenny place. He stands condemned by the standards he claimed for his opponent, and deserves to be judged accordingly.

  • Trump owes millions to Goldman Sachs, then named its head as a top economic advisor. During the election, Trump accused his opponent of having frequent meetings with the bank to rip off ordinary Americans. Trump picks Goldman Sachs chief for top economic adviser: report | TheHill
  • Trump named as Treasury Secretary another Wall Street Goldman Sachs executive who foreclosed on houses of ordinary Americans in the recession. One woman lost her house over a 27 cents debt. Steve Mnuchin's Bank Foreclosed On 90-Year-Old Over 27 Cents: Trump's Cabinet Pick Reportedly Benefitted Off Housing Collapse
  • Trump named the Trump Foundation's top donor (another billionaire, obviously) as Small Business Administration head. During the election, Trump promised to "lock Clinton up" over her Foundation and her alleged favouritism to its donors. Trump's New SBA Head is a Top Trump Foundation Donor. In the past, Trump has used his "charitable" Foundation money to pay bribes (to a Florida prosecutor to drop the Trump University case, for example) and to commission a large portrait of himself.
  • In two of his conversations with foreign leaders (with Argentina and Taiwan), Trump discussed hotel building for his business. Trump Org Denies Trying To Build Hotels In Taiwan, Forgets To Delete Facebook Brags About It | If You Only News
  • Trump's son-in-law faces conflict of interest question. The real-estate company controlled by Jared Kushner, President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has hundreds of millions of dollars in loans outstanding from domestic and foreign financial institutions. Kushner will play a key role as a Trump advisor (apparently) but will not be putting his business in a blind trust, as the President will not be doing so either.
  • A Trump hotel in Washington is to host Bahrain-sponsored event. A foreign government making payments to Trump’s businesses while he is president would violate a provision of the Constitution called the foreign Emoluments Clause, according to an ethics lawyer. The opportunities for foreign countries to make corrupt payments to the President via his businesses are almost infinite.

Ignore the Trump claim he has "sold his shares". That cannot be verified at the moment, he is already a multiple liar, and it is inconceivable that Trump or his family will totally sever connections to the business that bears his name and brand.

Enough! There may be worse, of course, like the reported appointment of rabid neo-conservative warmonger John Bolton to the No 2 job at the State Department. But Trump has already created such a scandal-ridden administration, riddled with promises broken ("Drain the swamp"?, give us a break!), it has lost whatever threadbare legitimacy it ever had.

PS More scandals here - https://corrupt.af/ No surprise that af is both the Afghan internet domain, and stands for "as ****". Corrupt as ****. Corrupt.af. If the cap fits, Donald, wear it ....
 
Somebody needs to have s speech to G Sucks. So as to tell them about corruption in American politics.

Preferably a speech that will never be released to the public.

A speech that Amazon's comic the WaPo will pretend does not exist.
 
Heres some news for you: the conflict of interest laws that apply the other govt officials do not legally apply to the office of President. The one exception is the "Emolyments clause" which bans Presidents from receiving gifts or money from foreign govts - which raises obvious questions as to whether donations to the Trump Foundation would violate that if it happened.
 
Owed2Qatar, this is for you.

A comprehensive compendium of corruption stories in US politics.

www.wikileaks.org

Every document is carefully check and verified. Unlike that farcicsl joke the NYT.

In response your hero, Clinton 2.0 wanted Assange taken out with a drone.
 
Rots has already compared the Trump administration line-up to Warren Harding's in the early 1920s. Reflecting overnight, I think that was a harsh verdict on the latter.
 
Will the Saudis get their money back, seeing as Clinton failed ?

Because the gave the Clintons a lot of money.
 
No.

We should have very strict rules re insulation though, some windows are so badly done. When we buy oil we are exporting money to Venezuela, Saudia Arabia etc , so we should give everyone who gets subsidised heating a free refit. It would save money and also create jobs.
 
It is hilarious watching his most avid supporters either say "well Clinton did this..
" or simply ignore what is happening before their eyes. Trump isn't even in power yet. I look forward to the next four years of him gutting his own country. as long as he gives the russians everything they want some posters on here will be happy.
As for ordinary America I will leave my signature for them
...
 
Analyzer said:
Owed2Qatar, this is for you.

A comprehensive compendium of corruption stories in US politics.

www.wikileaks.org

Every document is carefully check and verified. Unlike that farcicsl joke the NYT.

In response your hero, Clinton 2.0 wanted Assange taken out with a drone.
That is already a proven lie, more of the fake news you made your name with.

And by the way, the thread is about Trump's blatant corruption.

All that shyte you used to post about Clinton is still a boring load of bollocks, but it is now irrelevant.

People who apply a corruption standard to one person and refuse to apply it to another are smelly hypocrites.
 
Owed2Qatar,

If corruption is something thst infuriates you how come you never stopped supporting the Corrupt Clintons, & the ThemAreCorrupt/tammany Hall/JimCrow/buyvotesfromthemafia/Soros party ?
 
So breaking a political promise is corruption now! That's all of them corrupt so, I just wish I could get a hundred Euros for every thread with Trump in the title, I,d be a millionaire by the end of his term.
 
owedtojoy said:
That is already a proven lie, more of the fake news you made your name with.

And by the way, the thread is about Trump's blatant corruption.

All that shyte you used to post about Clinton is still a boring load of bollocks, but it is now irrelevant.

People who apply a corruption standard to one person and refuse to apply it to another are smelly hypocrites.
Now you have become a parody of everything you tell us.

You are shovelling with both hands.
 
Obviously still bitter that Trump won. If Trump is corrupt, then Hillary is much, much worse. He is the lesser of 2 evils. Does Trump have any dedicated websites claiming he killed so many people?

Clinton Body Count or Left-Wing Conspiracy? Three With Ties to DNC Mysteriously Die - Rachel Alexander

Trump will find it hard to outdo the Born-in-Kenya President for countries to invade or attack by drone or by terrorist ally.

I'm so much looking forward to a Trump Presidency to see all that Climate Alarmist legislation come to a shuddering halt.

I do agree that John Bolton is a out and out war monger but Trump has to placate the crazies that reside in the Rep Party if he wants to survive 4 years in office without being assassinated or dying of an enforced heart attack.
 
Zapped(CAPITALISMROTS) said:
Rots has already compared the Trump administration line-up to Warren Harding's in the early 1920s. Reflecting overnight, I think that was a harsh verdict on the latter.
Not comparable. Those involved in scandals in the Warren admin were not billionaires. In the most well known Warren scandal (the Teapot Dome), the Navy Secretary Albert Fall was involved in a bribery scandal where his Dept granted a lease of land in return for a $400,000 bribe (worth $5 million today). There is no evidence Warren knew about it. The point of putting billionaires in the Cabinet is that they can't be bought. Such sums of money are loose change to a billionaire.
 
owedtojoy said:
If Donald Trump's legitimacy as President was not already impaired
Trump was pretty much the dictionary definition of a known quantity going into this. You're not wrong to highlight the egregiousness of his transgressions. However (takes a deep breath) there will always be people like him. It is not realistic to believe this leopard can be shamed into changing his spots. He won't. What can be changed however is the conditions which led to his election being possible. I struggle to imagine the positives here but if anything, I would venture that his presidency will turn out to the cathartic episode that progressivism so obviously needs at this point. If it serves as a reset button that buries regressive-leftism and political correctness so that it can be replaced with a more rational liberalism then it will have been worthwhile.
 
Y'know, when I woke this morning the first thing I thought was; I need another fill of meaningless whinging about President Trump before breakfast.

Pie never fails to disappoint. Mmmm pie.
 
Analyzer said:
Owed2Qatar, this is for you.

A comprehensive compendium of corruption stories in US politics.

www.wikileaks.org

Every document is carefully check and verified. Unlike that farcicsl joke the NYT.

In response your hero, Clinton 2.0 wanted Assange taken out with a drone.
But it's not comprehensive, is it? Where are the RNC emails, for example?
 
Dame_Enda said:
Not comparable. Those involved in scandals in the Warren admin were not billionaires. In the most well known Warren scandal (the Teapot Dome), the Navy Secretary Albert Fall was involved in a bribery scandal where his Dept granted a lease of land in return for a $400,000 bribe (worth $5 million today). There is no evidence Warren knew about it. The point of putting billionaires in the Cabinet is that they can't be bought. Such sums of money are loose change to a billionaire.
So the solution to the problem of corruption in politics is to appoint people of truly exceptional greed?

It would be remarkable how Trump's supporters seem willing to rationalise these things, if we hadn't already seen it happening during his campaign.
 
