Donald Trump, Corrupt.AF

Corruption means using public office for private gain, cronyism in appointments, and cynically breaking election promises to the point of admitting they were never serious in the first place (like "lock her up").
Lest there be any doubt, Trump's corruption puts anything he condemned the Clintons for into the halfpenny place. He stands condemned by the standards he claimed for his opponent, and deserves to be judged accordingly.
- Trump owes millions to Goldman Sachs, then named its head as a top economic advisor. During the election, Trump accused his opponent of having frequent meetings with the bank to rip off ordinary Americans. Trump picks Goldman Sachs chief for top economic adviser: report | TheHill
- Trump named as Treasury Secretary another Wall Street Goldman Sachs executive who foreclosed on houses of ordinary Americans in the recession. One woman lost her house over a 27 cents debt. Steve Mnuchin's Bank Foreclosed On 90-Year-Old Over 27 Cents: Trump's Cabinet Pick Reportedly Benefitted Off Housing Collapse
- Trump named the Trump Foundation's top donor (another billionaire, obviously) as Small Business Administration head. During the election, Trump promised to "lock Clinton up" over her Foundation and her alleged favouritism to its donors. Trump's New SBA Head is a Top Trump Foundation Donor. In the past, Trump has used his "charitable" Foundation money to pay bribes (to a Florida prosecutor to drop the Trump University case, for example) and to commission a large portrait of himself.
- In two of his conversations with foreign leaders (with Argentina and Taiwan), Trump discussed hotel building for his business. Trump Org Denies Trying To Build Hotels In Taiwan, Forgets To Delete Facebook Brags About It | If You Only News
- Trump's son-in-law faces conflict of interest question. The real-estate company controlled by Jared Kushner, President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has hundreds of millions of dollars in loans outstanding from domestic and foreign financial institutions. Kushner will play a key role as a Trump advisor (apparently) but will not be putting his business in a blind trust, as the President will not be doing so either.
- A Trump hotel in Washington is to host Bahrain-sponsored event. A foreign government making payments to Trump’s businesses while he is president would violate a provision of the Constitution called the foreign Emoluments Clause, according to an ethics lawyer. The opportunities for foreign countries to make corrupt payments to the President via his businesses are almost infinite.
Ignore the Trump claim he has "sold his shares". That cannot be verified at the moment, he is already a multiple liar, and it is inconceivable that Trump or his family will totally sever connections to the business that bears his name and brand.
Enough! There may be worse, of course, like the reported appointment of rabid neo-conservative warmonger John Bolton to the No 2 job at the State Department. But Trump has already created such a scandal-ridden administration, riddled with promises broken ("Drain the swamp"?, give us a break!), it has lost whatever threadbare legitimacy it ever had.
PS More scandals here - https://corrupt.af/ No surprise that af is both the Afghan internet domain, and stands for "as ****". Corrupt as ****. Corrupt.af. If the cap fits, Donald, wear it ....