Donald Trump is a REAL War Hawk

There is a myth doing the rounds that Donald Trump is an almost angelic pacifist, while Hillary Clinton is a "warmonger".Hillary Clinton voted for Authorization for President Bush to use force in Iraq. If that makes her a "warmonger" than so is Joe Biden and John Kerry, who also voted for the same resolution. Clinton made no calls for an invasion of Iraq before or after the vote.As for Libya, Hillary Clinton joined with the Prime Minister of the UK, and President Hollande of France, plus Italy and Germany in supporting Libyan rebels against the cokehead and rapist Gaddaffi. Accusations that the then-Secretary of State personally "invaded" Libya are ignorant, laughable and stupid. She was the focus of an intervention, along with allies who wanted the same objective.OTOH, Donald Trump not only supported the Iraq invasion, but also the Libya intervention - in fact he is on tape saying that it was not going fast enough. He lies about it now, but those are the facts.But, besides that, Trump has been a consistent advocate of plundering Middle Eastern oil in colonial and imperialist adventures. Together with his slavish kow-towing to Israel, records of these make for a shattering indictment of the so-called business man of multiple bankruptcies, and rather spoil the sainthood conferred on him by his devoted followers.My conclusion, because I would never consider Hillary Clinton a complete "Dove", is that she is the better candidate for the USA, for the Middle East, and for the world. The "warmonger" accusation just does not stand up to scrutiny, while Trump sounds like a maniac.Clinton is not the aggressive warmonger of the myths, she is a safe pair of hands, who will not commit the irrevocable. Even Libya, continually held against her, did not involve a Bush-type quagmire or any American loss of life. Americans can't hold that against her, unlike the Bush fiasco. They are not the same, nor is Libya as much a hell-hole as Syria, or South Sudan, or Somalia, or about a dozen other African countries.With Trump, God knows what we might get. He is so much a fantasist blowing off steam, no one knows what his real policy is. But you can be sure it is not what Mother Teresa would have liked.Better the devil we know.