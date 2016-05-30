Donald Trump is a REAL War Hawk

There is a myth doing the rounds that Donald Trump is an almost angelic pacifist, while Hillary Clinton is a "warmonger".

Hillary Clinton voted for Authorization for President Bush to use force in Iraq. If that makes her a "warmonger" than so is Joe Biden and John Kerry, who also voted for the same resolution. Clinton made no calls for an invasion of Iraq before or after the vote.

As for Libya, Hillary Clinton joined with the Prime Minister of the UK, and President Hollande of France, plus Italy and Germany in supporting Libyan rebels against the cokehead and rapist Gaddaffi. Accusations that the then-Secretary of State personally "invaded" Libya are ignorant, laughable and stupid. She was the focus of an intervention, along with allies who wanted the same objective.

OTOH, Donald Trump not only supported the Iraq invasion, but also the Libya intervention - in fact he is on tape saying that it was not going fast enough. He lies about it now, but those are the facts.

But, besides that, Trump has been a consistent advocate of plundering Middle Eastern oil in colonial and imperialist adventures. Together with his slavish kow-towing to Israel, records of these make for a shattering indictment of the so-called business man of multiple bankruptcies, and rather spoil the sainthood conferred on him by his devoted followers.

In a March interview with the Washington Post, he said he would "circle" the areas of Iraq that contain oil and defend them with American ground troops:

POST: How do you keep it without troops, how do you defend the oil?
TRUMP: You would... You would, well for that for that, I would circle it. I would defend those areas.
POST: With U.S. troops?
TRUMP: Yeah, I would defend the areas with the oil.

In an April 2011 television appearance, amid speculation that he might run for the GOP nomination. In the interview, Trump seemed to suggest the US should seize Iraqi oil fields and just operate them on its own.

"In the old days when you won a war, you won a war. You kept the country," Trump said. "We go fight a war for 10 years, 12 years, lose thousands of people, spend $1.5 trillion, and then we hand the keys over to people that hate us on some council." He has repeated this idea for years, saying during one 2013 Fox News appearance, "Ive said it a thousand times."

A policy of naked colonialism has been completely unacceptable in American public discourse for decades, so it seems hard to take Trump's proposals as seriously as, say, Clinton's support for intervening more forcefully in Syria.

Yet this is what Trump has been consistently advocating for for years. His position hasn't budged an inch, and he in fact appears to have doubled down on it during this campaign. This seems to be his sincere belief, inasmuch as we can tell when a politician is being sincere.

My conclusion, because I would never consider Hillary Clinton a complete "Dove", is that she is the better candidate for the USA, for the Middle East, and for the world. The "warmonger" accusation just does not stand up to scrutiny, while Trump sounds like a maniac.

Clinton is not the aggressive warmonger of the myths, she is a safe pair of hands, who will not commit the irrevocable. Even Libya, continually held against her, did not involve a Bush-type quagmire or any American loss of life. Americans can't hold that against her, unlike the Bush fiasco. They are not the same, nor is Libya as much a hell-hole as Syria, or South Sudan, or Somalia, or about a dozen other African countries.

With Trump, God knows what we might get. He is so much a fantasist blowing off steam, no one knows what his real policy is. But you can be sure it is not what Mother Teresa would have liked.

Better the devil we know.

The Donald Trump Dove Myth
 
Basically Trump will make war on the warmist myth that humans have caused global warming.

For that alone he is to be commended.
 
Trump's biggest priority (out of his own mouth) is to build up the US military.

And its in Breitbart, so It must be TRUE.

We have tremendous potential, he said, addressing Americas position in the world, saying strength must be returned now or else it will be too far gone.

Trump said he would build up the military so strong and so powerful so that well never have to use it because no one will mess with the United States.

Except, of course, to plunder other countries' natural resources, when required.

Donald Trump's Top Priorities as President: Military, Veterans, Jobs - Breitbart
 
Hillary Clinton is an evil megalomaniac, with not a shread of integrity.
She is a low as they come.

Trump will prevail.
We need Trump to reverse the insanity of the past 30 years.

 
eyelight said:
Hillary Clinton is an evil megalomaniac, with not a shread of integrity.
She is a low as they come.

Trump will prevail.
We need Trump to reverse the insanity of the past 30 years.

Thanks, that illustration is a powerful endorsement of all my points.

It is Trump that is the evil warmonger, imperialist and colonialist.

Vote Trump for more military adventures to plunder the earth's natural resources!
 
owedtojoy said:
Thanks, that illustration is a powerful endorsement of all my points.

It is Trump that is the evil warmonger, imperialist and colonialist.

Vote Trump for more military adventures to plunder the earth's natural resources!
Let's be honest, there's probably not too much difference between them on this point - they'd both do anything they thought expedient to advance American interests.
 
Another slur fired at Hillary Clinton is that she is the "neocon" candidate.

Yet the major "neocon" in the US media is talking about a third party candidacy, not about supporting Hillary Clinton.

#NeverTrump Ringleader Bill Kristol: We've Got A Third Party Candidate

Neocons abhor the Iran nuclear agreement, which Clinton initiated and supported, while Trump is pledged to break it. That would set of a chain of events leading to an Iran nuclear bomb, or probably an Israeli pre-emptive strike, which Trump would probably approve.
 
talkingshop said:
Let's be honest, there's probably not too much difference between them on this point - they'd both do anything they thought expedient to advance American interests.
That is one reason I say "Better the devil we know".

It is a bizarre notion to expect a US President not to act in American interests.

Trump is a complete fruitcake who would invade the Middle East to prove he had a big dick. He is all ego, no policy. Trump would ultimately be counter-productive to US interests, just like Bush was.
 
owedtojoy said:
There is a myth doing the rounds that Donald Trump is an almost angelic pacifist, while Hillary Clinton is a "warmonger".

Hillary Clinton voted for Authorization for President Bush to use force in Iraq. If that makes her a "warmonger" than so is Joe Biden and John Kerry, who also voted for the same resolution. Clinton made no calls for an invasion of Iraq before or after the vote.

As for Libya, Hillary Clinton joined with the Prime Minister of the UK, and President Hollande of France, plus Italy and Germany in supporting Libyan rebels against the cokehead and rapist Gaddaffi. Accusations that the then-Secretary of State personally "invaded" Libya are ignorant, laughable and stupid. She was the focus of an intervention, along with allies who wanted the same objective.



My conclusion, because I would never consider Hillary Clinton a complete "Dove", is that she is the better candidate for the USA, for the Middle East, and for the world. The "warmonger" accusation just does not stand up to scrutiny, while Trump sounds like a maniac.

Clinton is not the aggressive warmonger of the myths, she is a safe pair of hands, who will not commit the irrevocable. Even Libya, continually held against her, did not involve a Bush-type quagmire or any American loss of life. Americans can't hold that against her, unlike the Bush fiasco. They are not the same, nor is Libya as much a hell-hole as Syria, or South Sudan, or Somalia, or about a dozen other African countries.

With Trump, God knows what we might get. He is so much a fantasist blowing off steam, no one knows what his real policy is. But you can be sure it is not what Mother Teresa would have liked.

Better the devil we know.

The Donald Trump Dove Myth
Afaik the US ambassador lost his life and maybe a couple of other Americans, but not the 1000s killed and injured under Bush.
In the end it is the POTUS not the SoS who makes decisions about war.
 
Gaddaffi did not invade his neighbours nor did he use chemial weapons on his own people.
A certain Wall street investment bank decided Gaddafi,s time was up and Hillary obliged.
Hillary is not in the pocket of the Jewish/Israeli lobby she is their end product.
 
Trump is a War Coward : He won't take on the big bad actors, but he'll plunder pretty much everything else available

Labelling him as War Hawk is incorrect, and is only done by certain PC types who see it as a pejorative term of abuse

On the traditional hawk spectrum, Clinton is in fact more hawkish...the OP is egregious even as drivel goes...

Cyp
 
rash mulligan said:
Gaddaffi did not invade his neighbours nor did he use chemial weapons on his own people.
A certain Wall street investment bank decided Gaddafi,s time was up and Hillary obliged.
Hillary is not in the pocket of the Jewish/Israeli lobby she is their end product.
The usual rash milligan gobshyte screed - his dubious word, no evidence. Typical Donald Trump supporter.

Gaddaffi just raped Libyan's sons and daughters and murdered them if they protested.

Mad Dog: Inside the Secret World of Muammar Gaddafi part I -

That knife he took in the ass had a symbolism for Libyans.

Just your type of dictator, rash.
 
cyberianpan said:
Trump is a War Coward : He won't take on the big bad actors, but he'll plunder pretty much everything else available

Labelling him as War Hawk is incorrect, and is only done by certain PC types who see it as a pejorative term of abuse

On the traditional hawk spectrum, Clinton is in fact more hawkish...the OP is egregious even as drivel goes...

Cyp
Oh, more pontifications without a shred of evidence.

Trump proclaims he is going after oil with the US army, and gets immediate absolution.

On the campaign trail, Trump routinely cites Gens. George Patton and Douglas MacArthur as foreign policy models  uber-Jacksonians both. Patton wanted to invade the Soviet Union after World War II to head off perceived future threats to America. And President Harry Truman fired MacArthur, despite his strategic genius, for publicly and insubordinately advocating total war against China during the Korean War.

I could see Trump slipping Israel off the leash to attack Iran - it is the sort of thing he would relish.

As you said, he is a coward and draft-dodger - he will bully and oppress weaker countries, like Mexico and Canada. But to prove he has a big ****, be will chase bigger game, too.

Clinton is no more a "warmonger" than anyone in US politics right now.

No one has been able to cite any clear evidence to rebutt the OP.
 
Is Trump not a little bit mad, Ted?
 
Vote for Hillary if you want a continuation of the same failed polices of the last 50 years.

Trump has good relations with Russia, he would work with Russia to defeat ISIS.
He also wants to see better relations with Cuba and supports diplomacy and talks.
He also rightly rejects Clintons efforts to overthrow President Assad in Syria, which would plunge the region into a larger scale conflict.
He believes Syria would be better if the US worked with Russia and the Syrian military to exterminate Islamists. That is utter common sense.

Clinton has been war mongering for over 20 years now, going back to the Balkans right up to the destruction of Libya and arming of death gangs in Syria.
 
