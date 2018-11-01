Donegal: call the next GE results

This constituency is a 5 seater and had a real battle for the final seat in 2016.



Here are the results from the last time out:

Charlie mc Conalogue FF 17.1% elected

Pearse Doherty SF 14.1% elected

Pat The Cope Gallagher FF 13.9% elected

Joe Mc Hugh FG 11.5% elected

Pringle Ind 8.5% elected

Mac Lochlainn SF 7.8%

Tim Jackson Ind 4.9%

Dessie Shields Ind 5.1%

Gary Doherty SF 5.6%

Paddy Harte FG 3.9%

Niamh Kennedy Ind 2.5%

Frank Mc Brearty Ind 2.6%

Ian mc Garvey Ind 1.3%

Paula Flanagan Ind 0.6%

Michael Mooney Ind 0.5%

Cordelia Ferry Ind 0.1%





Joe Mc Hugh FG, is now a senior minister. He will very likely increase his FPV but it's very unlikely that he will take in a running mate who ever that may be.



Charlie Mc Conalogue FF and Pat The Cope FF will be reelected.



Pearse Doherty will be reelected and SF will throw the kitchen sink at getting Mac Lochlainn back into Dail Eireann. He wasn't popular in Inishowen last time and polled very poorly in Letterkenny. SF will only run 2 candidates this time.



Pringle faces a big challenge again. He wasn't fancied to make it last time but he came through in the end. He had the entire area south of the gap to the Gweebara bridge to himself. FG will get a candidate from this area next time. John mc Nulty, Kilcar or Niamh Kennedy, Killybegs.



There was a clatter of Indos, apart from Pringle, last time as you can see but none of them really challenged. Many of them won't run again. The indo tide is going out I think.



Now for Casey, will he run?

He is based in Inishowen and this is the home ground of Mc Conalogue and Mac Lochlainn. Who will he most effect? FF, SF?



IMO it will be

2 FF

1 SF

1 FG

and the final seat will be a real battle again between Pringle, SF and Casey if he runs.