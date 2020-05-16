Don't be "Not A Racist", Be an Antiracist

A very very bad idea.



The problem with being actively anti racist as you suggest is that doing so requires one to actively identify racism in others. Which requires one to be actively judgemental of others, which can very quickly degenerate into a McCarthyite witchhunt.



Furthermore, as you allude to yourself, we tend not to be the most objective when it comes to assessing ourselves and others. So who is to decide what actions do and do not constitute racism? The twitter mob?



Not to mention the "he who is without sin" problem; Does racism just involve white people doing bad stuff to non white people or, as other posters have already thrown back at you, can racism not work both ways, or indeed people can be discriminated against on the basis of a plethora of characteristics which have little or nothing to do with race, such as accent or sexual orientation etc. So why the emphasis on race at all, especially if the whole point is that race doesn't really matter? What we should be striving for is an inclusivity which is not defined in any partisan way.



Humans can be horrible to other humans for all sorts of reasons, sometimes, importantly and ironically, by accusing them of being what ever the prevailing evil thing is. So although I expect that you mean well, if you think about it for a moment, urging folk to be actively anti-racist, and hence actively seek out and condemn whatever they deem to be faults in others, is a recipe for conflict and could be construed as incitement to hatred.