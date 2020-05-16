Don't be "Not A Racist", Be an Antiracist

owedtojoy
Definition of racism (Merriam-Webster)
The world is full of non-racists, just as it is full of people who are not bad drivers, do not have body odour or who are seldom wrong. We do not see (or smell) ourselves as other do. So what if we are full of tics and biases that we do not see, and are part of the "wallpaper" of our lives?
(Hat Tip to Kevin Parlon for the above.)
- a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race
- Politically,
- a doctrine or political program based on the assumption of racism and designed to execute its principle
- a political or social system founded on racism
- Racial prejudice or discrimination
A "non-racist" is complicit with racist. To be an antiracist, we need to understand how racism manifests ... how does a black or Asian person in Ireland "feel" racism.Antiracism carries with it a commitment to accept the systemic definition for racism—i.e., that it exists immanently, always and everywhere, regardless of intent—even if there isn’t a single person who is racist in the usual understanding. The system itself can be “racist” even if there are no racists within that system (see also, systemic power). An antiracist has the obligation of searching for instances of racism that confirm the systemic “reality” of racism, internally, with others, and in society and its various forms of representation.
- For many black children, it means being harrassed and bullied at school, like being called "N*gger" or "Chink", then having any response laughed off "It was only a joke". The wounding starts early.
- For teens and adults, it means getting the worse service in shops, bars and restaurants. Being ignored and made to wait until the white people are served. Being harrassed, like having a security guard follow you around a store, while pretending not to.
- It means getting barracked and hassled in the street, "Paki!" "N*gger!" etc, with no one calling out the bullies (usually young teens).
- It means getting undue attention from police, more frequent arrests and longer sentences.
- It means having to be that much better than a white colleague or counterpart to get praised or noticed, or to get a job..
- It means often being excluded, patronised and treated like a child, for example, by doctors or white health staff, or by the social welfare system.
- Decide not to be part of any systemic racism. Make an act of self-determination in the true sense.
- Ok, no need for drama, unless absolutely necessary.
- Do a bit of self-examination
- You could do worse than read some background on the experience of racism. Read at the two links above. Some good books have been published recently, though I have not read any since Barack Obama's Dreams of My Father, which is not about racism, but helps a sense of perspective. Books for kids and teens about race, racism and police violence
- Watch a couple of films - like 10 Years a Slave, for a sense of history. Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing. Even a recommendation I saw during the week for In The Heat Of The Night, a Sidney Poitier- Rod Steiger vehicle of two very different cops forced into partnership.
- Talk to your friends and spouse about racism.
- Have The Conversation with your kids. Talk about what they see in school. Explain what is at stake. If we do not suppress racism in the next generation, we are only saving up a world of pain for our children.
- Do not stand for any treatment of others in a racist manner - do not take advantage in shops. If you do not want to intervene when a person is hassled, at least comfort them.
- Do none of the above. Think of something else.
- I was in a hospital during the week, and appreciated the diversity of our wonderful Health Serivices frontline staff. Do something to show them your appreciation.
- If you do not live up fully to your ideals, comfort youself. Move on, wait for the next. opportunity. This is a war of attrition, a guerrilla war, it does not depend on a single battle.