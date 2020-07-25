Double Bogey By Government At Golf Event

james toney
Another scandal to hit the coalition of chaos.
Breaking: The Minister for Agriculture and a number of senators attended an 81 person Oireachtas Golf Society anniversary event the day after the government announced new guidelines for functions.
'More than 80 people, including the Agriculture Minister, senators and TDs attended a golf function in a hotel in breach of public health guidelines just a day after the Government announced new lockdown measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.'
Minister and 80 people at golf event in breach of health guidelines
