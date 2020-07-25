Double Bogey By Government At Golf Event

This is actually a Cummings moment with the novel development that we have a Minister and a selection of some 80 senators and TDs involved. That's spectacular and is likely to end up in the international media.



The Minister definitely has to go. He's completely undercut a cabinet colleague as Minister for Health and immediately flaunted his own government's guidelines.



Some example this shower of eejits showed. The Hotel needs to be taken to task as well to the fullest extent possible because they blatantly ignored guidelines and instructions at this event and broke social distancing requirements as well.