Double Bogey By Government At Golf Event

Another scandal to hit the coalition of chaos.

Breaking: The Minister for Agriculture and a number of senators attended an 81 person Oireachtas Golf Society anniversary event the day after the government announced new guidelines for functions.

'More than 80 people, including the Agriculture Minister, senators and TDs attended a golf function in a hotel in breach of public health guidelines just a day after the Government announced new lockdown measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.'

www.irishexaminer.com

Minister and 80 people at golf event in breach of health guidelines

Minister and 80 people at golf event in breach of health guidelines
www.irishexaminer.com www.irishexaminer.com
 


Can the Gardai level fines against all or any of this lot? Obviously if it turns out that a cabinet Minister broke rules which the cabinet had decided were appropriate then he should resign.

Probably won't, like, but we all know that dishonourable drawn out dance that occurs in this area in Ireland.
 
After they decided that nobody can go to a GAA Stadium that can hold 50.000, 81 of them can go for a piss up in a Hotel and sit 10 Strangers to a Table. If a Minister was there , he should be sacked on the Spot.
 
But they are politicians so exempt from the Covid rules.

Look at the Mep Billy Kelleher who came in from Brussels for Martins coronation. Didn’t bother with quarantine and then wandered over to the dail.

They are not subject to the regulations as their self esteem blocks the virus.
 
The Oireachtas Golf Society event to celebrate its 50th anniversary was held at a function room at the Station House Hotel, Clifden, Co Galway last night, even though public health advice clearly states "no formal or informal events or parties should be organised in these premises".

The table plan listed 82 people for the sit-down function, with up to 10 people per table, even though guidelines state no more than six people should be seated at any one table.
The hotel and society declined to confirm who had attended but the guest list included: Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary and his wife Siobhan, Galway TD Noel Grealish, Senator Jerry Buttimer, Senator John Cummins, Senator Paul Daly, Senator Niall Blaney, former Fine Gael Senator Cáit Keane, Judge and former Attorney General Seamus Woulfe, the Moroccan Ambassador Lahcen Mahraoui, former Labour Party senator Lorraine Higgins, former Fine Gael Senator and TD for Sligo–Leitrim Gerry Reynolds, former Fine Gael senator Imelda Henry, Circuit Court judge and a former Workers' Party TD Pat McCartan, who serves as the vice-captain, and a number of others.
The mass stupidity of TDs to think it was a good idea to go to this is stunning. Genuinely.
 
So the hundreds of weddings in hotels that the government said must be cancelled can now go ahead, with a number of strategically placed partitions?
 
This is actually a Cummings moment with the novel development that we have a Minister and a selection of some 80 senators and TDs involved. That's spectacular and is likely to end up in the international media.

The Minister definitely has to go. He's completely undercut a cabinet colleague as Minister for Health and immediately flaunted his own government's guidelines.

Some example this shower of eejits showed. The Hotel needs to be taken to task as well to the fullest extent possible because they blatantly ignored guidelines and instructions at this event and broke social distancing requirements as well.
 
Do as I say, not as I do. Typical politicians!
 
If the government wanted to confirm that they are really stupid while taking the p!ss out of the people....they couldn't have come up with a better plan than this.
 
The Agriculture portfolio seems to 'ave 'em, didn't Barry Cowen have to leave that Ministry a couple of weeks into the job?

Agriculture is still the biggest export in Ireland and they put fools at the helm.
 
westie12 said:
I wonder if this incident will be mentioned by RTE Pravda??
Given the way they reported Cummins, the Limerick house party and the temple bar their silence is deafening.

Same for the paper of broken record.
 
If deflection is required it is going to have to be very inventive indeed. This is at the moment the political PR equivalent of being photographed in bed with a goat.
 
Croke Park has room for over 82,000 people and up to last Monday the Government would not allow any more than 200 people to attend a game there but this is ok?
 
james toney said:
Another scandal to hit the coalition of chaos.

Breaking: The Minister for Agriculture and a number of senators attended an 81 person Oireachtas Golf Society anniversary event the day after the government announced new guidelines for functions.

'More than 80 people, including the Agriculture Minister, senators and TDs attended a golf function in a hotel in breach of public health guidelines just a day after the Government announced new lockdown measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.'

www.irishexaminer.com

Minister and 80 people at golf event in breach of health guidelines

Minister and 80 people at golf event in breach of health guidelines
www.irishexaminer.com www.irishexaminer.com
According to the report these people were there...............


Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary and his wife Siobhan, Galway TD Noel Grealish, Senator Jerry Buttimer, Senator John Cummins, Senator Paul Daly, Senator Niall Blaney, former Fine Gael Senator Cáit Keane, Judge and former Attorney General Seamus Woulfe, the Moroccan Ambassador Lahcen Mahraoui, former Labour Party senator Lorraine Higgins, former Fine Gael Senator and TD for Sligo–Leitrim Gerry Reynolds, former Fine Gael senator Imelda Henry, Circuit Court judge and a former Workers' Party TD Pat McCartan, who serves as the vice-captain, and a number of others.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
If deflection is required it is going to have to be very inventive indeed. This is at the moment the political PR equivalent of being photographed in bed with a goat.
It's at times like this that I regret giving up recreational chemicals 😂 .
 
