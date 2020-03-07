Coronavirus: Northern Ireland faces 'dramatic' cut in vital air and sea links, warns Dodds Economy Minister Diane Dodds said yesterday that there has been a "dramatic reduction" in connectivity in Northern Ireland - as aviation and ferry companies remain in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another Brexit-Buster Ship “MV Laureline” Expands Dublin Port’s Direct Cargo Routes to Mainland Europe Another New Brexit Buster sister ship “MV Laureline” expands Dublin Port’s direct route cargo sailings to mainland continental Europe.

Coronavirus: Northern Ireland faces 'dramatic' cut in vital air and sea links, warns DoddsThe reason why the links are being cut is due to lack of traffic. With Dublin port gearing up1 to take much more very large ships to the European mainland this situation will part of a long term decline of the sea shipping from northern Ireland.The airport sector in northern Ireland is one of poor service which requires public funds to stay open.We know the problem but I would like to see what solutions she has in dealing with these issues.