Dronehenge

The discovery of a possible archaeological feature near the UNESCO World Heritage Site close to Newgrange in Co Meath has been described as "a very significant find" by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.





The recent heatwave has been described as vital in the discovery of a possible henge, or circular enclosure, which may be of archaeological interest at the Brú na Bóinne site.





The henge, which could measure up to 200 metres in diameter, is believed to have been built some 500 years after Newgrange, which dates from 3,000 BC.

...

However, it said the exceptional dry weather conditions of recent weeks and the increasing deployment of drones for aerial photographic use was producing some remarkable discoveries such as this one.



The drone that captured the image belongs to historian and author Anthony Murphy, who has been recording and writing about the Boyne Valley for many years.



He said: "The weather is absolutely critical to the discovery of this monument. I have flown a drone over the Boyne Valley regularly and have never seen this."