Dronehenge

mr_anderson

mr_anderson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2007
Messages
9,796


The discovery of a possible archaeological feature near the UNESCO World Heritage Site close to Newgrange in Co Meath has been described as "a very significant find" by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.


The recent heatwave has been described as vital in the discovery of a possible henge, or circular enclosure, which may be of archaeological interest at the Brú na Bóinne site.


The henge, which could measure up to 200 metres in diameter, is believed to have been built some 500 years after Newgrange, which dates from 3,000 BC.
...
However, it said the exceptional dry weather conditions of recent weeks and the increasing deployment of drones for aerial photographic use was producing some remarkable discoveries such as this one.

The drone that captured the image belongs to historian and author Anthony Murphy, who has been recording and writing about the Boyne Valley for many years.

He said: "The weather is absolutely critical to the discovery of this monument. I have flown a drone over the Boyne Valley regularly and have never seen this."
Click to expand...
https://www.rte.ie/news/leinster/2018/0711/977969-newgrange/

Fair dues to Anthony Murphy (& whoever else may have aided him) in this discovery.
I always believe it's important to remember that such finds only result from incredible stoic tenacity, enduring months and years without yielding anything of particular note, yet continuing nonetheless.

Would anyone here know what kind of archaeological items we expect to recover from such a site ?
 


eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
Voltaire will be along shortly to tell us it was built in the sixties.
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
16,896
what does it suggest?, that there were stones there but are gone now or that they are still there but buried?
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
mr_anderson said:




https://www.rte.ie/news/leinster/2018/0711/977969-newgrange/

Fair dues to Anthony Murphy (& whoever else may have aided him) in this discovery.
I always believe it's important to remember that such finds only result from incredible stoic tenacity, enduring months and years without yielding anything of particular note, yet continuing nonetheless.

Would anyone here know what kind of archaeological items we expect to recover from such a site ?
Click to expand...
Bones, pottery shards, bits of TK Red Lemonade bottles.
 
P

Pizza Man

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 5, 2015
Messages
898
mr_anderson said:
Would anyone here know what kind of archaeological items we expect to recover from such a site ?
Click to expand...
If it dates from circa 2,500 BC then that's very early bronze age, so they might find some bronze weapons or implements. Other than that maybe some tools/implements made from stone or bone, and some evidence of post holes and fire pits. There'd also be a slight chance of finding some golden jewellery.
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
mr_anderson said:




https://www.rte.ie/news/leinster/2018/0711/977969-newgrange/

Fair dues to Anthony Murphy (& whoever else may have aided him) in this discovery.
I always believe it's important to remember that such finds only result from incredible stoic tenacity, enduring months and years without yielding anything of particular note, yet continuing nonetheless.

Would anyone here know what kind of archaeological items we expect to recover from such a site ?
Click to expand...
I didn't realise they did mattress design way back then.
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
Catalpast said:
If its in Co Meath then its probably an Ancient Asylum Seeker Centre

- eventually they outnumbered the Natives and took over the place....
Click to expand...
And, as a result, here you are.









The bastards.
 
F

fifilawe

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 25, 2017
Messages
1,502
must be designed by the ancestors of Mattress Mick , who is still keeping the "tradition " going.
 
Volatire

Volatire

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2012
Messages
13,873
Here's proof of aliens



Fücking idiots will believe anything.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,710
Wonder is it still standing under the field.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top