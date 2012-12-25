Drumcree 1995

Portadown madman

Portadown madman

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 2, 2010
Messages
1,456
A 2 hour documentary of what happened.

If I'm going to be complete and utter honest, this is what changed me. it was a toss of a coin if I wore a balaclava and took the fight to the wee oppressed taigs down the Garvaghy. or took the easy way out and did one. at first, like many other Orangemen and Unionist why were we denied to walk down British roads? the Queens highway? just because a bunch of wee no-nothings complained. don't like it, feck off to the south, was the answer. The great man Ian Paisley turned up and gave one of his speeches that had every unionist feeling that we were invincible. at the same time behind Drumcree church, I was given a balaclava and told Ulster expects!! being 21 at the time I thought I was the dogs bollix . yet I was ************************ting bricks because something at the back of my head told me this was fecking wrong.lucky for me my older brother (who became a prominent figure in the UUP for upper bann) decided to take a piss behind drumcree church, luckily for me, he saw my dilemma, and yelled at me'' Ma and da never brought you up like this'' what ye playing at???
It was that, that i think changed my life. i just ran back home like a wee boy shyte scared
In regards to the video, we had suppourt from England, Scotland, USA, Canada and New Zealand
Drumcree 1996 - Amateur Footage (Documentary) - YouTube
 


Roy Feen

Roy Feen

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2010
Messages
2,956
Cool story. What happened in the end? Did they get to march down the Garvaghy road?
 
Catalpast

Catalpast

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
25,560
Portadown madman said:
A 2 hour documentary of what happened.

If I'm going to be complete and utter honest, this is what changed me. it was a toss of a coin if I wore a balaclava and took the fight to the wee oppressed taigs down the Garvaghy. or took the easy way out and did one. at first, like many other Orangemen and Unionist why were we denied to walk down British roads? the Queens highway? just because a bunch of wee no-nothings complained. don't like it, feck off to the south, was the answer. The great man Ian Paisley turned up and gave one of his speeches that had every unionist feeling that we were invincible. at the same time behind Drumcree church, I was given a balaclava and told Ulster expects!! being 21 at the time I thought I was the dogs bollix . yet I was ************************ting bricks because something at the back of my head told me this was fecking wrong.lucky for me my older brother (who became a prominent figure in the UUP for upper bann) decided to take a piss behind drumcree church, luckily for me, he saw my dilemma, and yelled at me'' Ma and da never brought you up like this'' what ye playing at???
It was that, that i think changed my life. i just ran back home like a wee boy shyte scared
In regards to the video, we had suppourt from England, Scotland, USA, Canada and New Zealand
Drumcree 1996 - Amateur Footage (Documentary) - YouTube
Click to expand...
What were you scared of?

The RUC were on your side...
 
B

Bandheacseoir

Well-known member
Joined
May 30, 2011
Messages
654
The Garvaghy Road has thankfully been Orangeman-free for 15 years. Their yearly march has dwindled to a couple hundred and their weekly 'protest' has dwindled to a few bitter old men who can't accept that they lost. Nobody cares anymore, not even their UVF and UDA buddies. It's time to suck it up and move on: you'll not be marching down Garvaghy Road.
 
Portadown madman

Portadown madman

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 2, 2010
Messages
1,456
Roy Feen said:
Cool story. What happened in the end? Did they get to march down the Garvaghy road?
Click to expand...
Nope, lucky for for them...we could have walked right down the garvaghy and smashed the them to utter annihilation.

East Belfast might be the capital of protestantism, but Portadown is the Heart of Protestantism.
 
Portadown madman

Portadown madman

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 2, 2010
Messages
1,456
Bandheacseoir said:
But instead...



:lol:
Click to expand...
And? i had the bollix to turn and run. maybe i should have worn that balaclava and shot dead 20 residents of the Garvaghy road. if that was the case, you'd be on here screaming oppression and murdering loyalist bastards.

So what was the best idea, taig boy?
 
G

Glaucon

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 13, 2012
Messages
8,502
Portadown madman said:
Nope, lucky for for them...we could have walked right down the garvaghy and smashed the them to utter annihilation.

East Belfast might be the capital of protestantism, but Portadown is the Heart of Protestantism.
Click to expand...
And in this, we see in miniature the root of the entire problem; side A saying, with not a hint of aggression, "this is ours and you must obey", and side B responding to aggression and saying "never shall we abide it".

In turn we get deadlock, which can only be solved by force: the force of the Orangemen (in this instance), the force of the under siege Nationalist residents, or a force superior to both, the force of the (British) state.

The same root impulses caused World War I, sparked World War II, the Korean War, the Troubles, and keep men hating and murdering each other to this day the world over when the rational course of action would be to cooperate and increase both sides' happiness.

Humans: rational animals, if only it were so.

Portadown madman said:
And? i had the bollix to turn and run. maybe i should have worn that balaclava and shot dead 20 residents of the Garvaghy road. if that was the case, you'd be on here screaming oppression and murdering loyalist bastards.

So what was the best idea, taig boy?
Click to expand...
And a young man brought up in the Nationalist tradition would have thereafter taken a gun and killed members of your tribe in "revenge".

And, if not killed or maimed in the interim, you both would have suffered in anguish afterward at the horror and uselessness of your crimes.
 
theloner

theloner

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2011
Messages
9,532
Portadown madman said:
Nope, lucky for for them...we could have walked right down the garvaghy and smashed the them to utter annihilation.
Click to expand...
Portadown madman said:
maybe i should have worn that balaclava and shot dead 20 residents of the Garvaghy road. if that was the case, you'd be on here screaming oppression and murdering loyalist bastards.

So what was the best idea, taig boy?
Click to expand...
I am putting all of this down to Christmas wine. Enjoy your day lad, spending today flexing your loyal muscles on the interweb paints a very grim picture.
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2009
Messages
25,638
Glaucon said:
And a young man brought up in the Nationalist tradition would have thereafter taken a gun and killed members of your tribe in "revenge".

And, if not killed or maimed in the interim,
you both would have suffered in anguish afterward at the horror and uselessness of your crimes.
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
That's true, Bishop. :D
 
Ren84

Ren84

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2011
Messages
49,046
Fuking hell, didn't take long for arch headcase PM to spew forth his obnoxious bile. Save it for the lodge ya bloody weirdo!
 
harry_w

harry_w

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 18, 2009
Messages
7,751
Portadown madman said:
Nationalist Myth...
Click to expand...
Which part is myth? Take a look around. The RUC stewarded the illegal demonstration of Orangemen laying siege to an entire nationalist estate, then went on the riot in Derry and other republican areas, firing plastic bullets all round them once the NIO had given them the order to force the march down Garvaghy Road.

Orangemen only got down there in 1995 under a deal for no more marches without consent which Orangemen, Unionists and the RUC later denied, then reneged on.

CAIN: Issues: Parades: Drumcree developments
Between the 7 and 15 July 1996, the RUC fired a total of 6,002 plastic bullets, yet over 5,000 of these were directed at Nationalists. Meanwhile, journalists reported that some RUC members were seen to be mingling with Loyalist protesters at Drumcree.
Click to expand...
In the Line of Fire
From Sunday 7 July until Thursday 11 July the North of Ireland was subjected to widespread violence and intimidation. The port, international airport, many towns and villages and most key roads were blockaded. Public transport was suspended. Properties both private and commercial were petrol bombed and many families were driven from their homes. Thousands of Orangemen were allowed to congregate at Drumcree and, despite a massive RUC/British Army presence, earth moving machinery was brought onto the scene with which to breach security force lines. During these four and a half days 662 plastic bullets were fired.

Following the RUC decision to force the Orange parade through the largely Catholic Garvaghy Road, confrontation was inevitable with young nationalists. On the Thursday night rioting spread throughout the North.

Property was again attacked and petrol bombed. Vehicles were hijacked and burnt as barricades. The disturbances were almost exclusively restricted to working class nationalist areas. During this period, from 11 July until 6 am on Sunday 14 July the RUC fired 5,340 plastic bullets.
Click to expand...
Sinn Fein Submission to the Review of Parades
The British government's decision to bow to the unionist revolt was enforced by the RUC and British army. In contrast to their passive response to loyalist blockaders, their batons and plastic bullets were turned against nationalists on Garvaghy Road and elsewhere across the North.

The RUC said that 6000 plastic bullets were fired during the Drumcree crisis; 600 at loyalists, but the vast bulk of them at nationalists after the government climbdown. Most of the latter were fired in Derry on 11 and 13/14 July. Also in Derry there was the invasion of the Casualty Department of Altnagelvin Hospital by an RUC riot squad on 11 July and the killing of Dermot McShane by the British army on 14 July. A conservative estimate puts the figure of those injured over these three days at 332.
Click to expand...
This was the NIO's thugs sent by Mo Mowlem in her own betrayal, the dawn attack on Garvaghy Road in 1997:

[video=youtube;sQXwdsvdzS0]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQXwdsvdzS0[/video]

SS RUC and when the British-Orange state bared its teeth, goodbye SDLP. :|
 
Last edited:
Roy Feen

Roy Feen

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2010
Messages
2,956
Portadown madman said:
Nope, lucky for for them...we could have walked right down the garvaghy and smashed the them to utter annihilation.

East Belfast might be the capital of protestantism, but Portadown is the Heart of Protestantism.
Click to expand...
What has Protestantism got to do with smashing people into utter annihilation?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top