Drumcree 1995

A 2 hour documentary of what happened.If I'm going to be complete and utter honest, this is what changed me. it was a toss of a coin if I wore a balaclava and took the fight to the wee oppressed taigs down the Garvaghy. or took the easy way out and did one. at first, like many other Orangemen and Unionist why were we denied to walk down British roads? the Queens highway? just because a bunch of wee no-nothings complained. don't like it, feck off to the south, was the answer. The great man Ian Paisley turned up and gave one of his speeches that had every unionist feeling that we were invincible. at the same time behind Drumcree church, I was given a balaclava and told Ulster expects!! being 21 at the time I thought I was the dogs bollix . yet I was ************************ting bricks because something at the back of my head told me this was fecking wrong.lucky for me my older brother (who became a prominent figure in the UUP for upper bann) decided to take a piss behind drumcree church, luckily for me, he saw my dilemma, and yelled at me'' Ma and da never brought you up like this'' what ye playing at???It was that, that i think changed my life. i just ran back home like a wee boy shyte scaredIn regards to the video, we had suppourt from England, Scotland, USA, Canada and New Zealand