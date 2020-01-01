Drumcree : The death of Northern Ireland

Drumcree 1996 crisis highlighted in state papers The release of state papers highlights the violent fallout from the Drumcree marching crisis.

"A further aspect of the trouble was the boycotting of Protestant businesses by Catholics in counties Tyrone and Fermanagh, followed by tit-for-tat action against Catholic businesses.It was reported inIn Castlederg,The crisis led directly to the SDLP's decision to resign its 21 seats in the Northern Ireland Forum, elected in June 1996 as a prelude to all-party talks.In his resignation letter to John Major, Patsy McGlone, the party's Mid-Ulster representative, asked the PM pointedly: "Who now governs the state as it is more than apparent that major decisions are at the whim of loyalist mob rule and intimidation?""The Drumcree crisis and the resulting civil disorder resulted in the British government's appointment of the Parades Commission to adjudicate on controversial parades the following year.With the current changes it is noticeable that old solutions to the issue of northern Ireland are no longer on the table. To day you will only find people from the south talking of unification which has an element of governance from Belfast. I know why unionists voted for Brexit but it highlights the major cultural difference it has from Irish nationalism.