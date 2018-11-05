DSW - Next Election

drjimryan2
hi all.......
lots happening here......with their poor showing in the presidential poll are Sinn Fein/ira on for a repeat of 07?
is Paul Murphy toast? is water a non issue now
can FF win two or will it just be tallaman, with the famous curse hitting la hart.......
can fg take two or will Brophy go.....
are labour going anywhere?
and what about Zappone.......can she hold on.....
interesting times.....its all to play for....
