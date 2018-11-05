DSW - Next Election

Sinn Fein may be under pressure here, Séan has lost before. He's regarded as a good worker on the ground but has a low profile nationally. Murphy will do well as he has a lot of middle class support which turns out. A large working class area with a long record of apathy has hit SF before and may well hit it again. Zappone polled well in middle class areas in 2016 but the arrival of O'Malley Dunlop into the FG fold will attract women voters back.



Zappone has the advantage of the Genocky resignation from Labour. She is close to Zapper and was nominated as Labour's candidate. I reckon she'll back Minister Zappone and that may well bring her close to the line with extra working class votes but not over it. That may impact on SF first preferences.



Murphy, Brophy, Mr Tallaght all certain, after that it'll be a scramble. I think it'll be tight between SF & Zapper for the last seat with SF at the minute more likely to shade it on Murphy's transfers.