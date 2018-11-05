Dublin Bay North: call the GE result

Broughan to hold on. He has represented this and its late parent constituency Dublin North Central since 1992. He won the third seat last time and there are plenty of leftwing transfers going round (the combined leftwing vote was in the 40s if you add in McGrath, Broughan, SF, AAAPBP and Labour). He could well come third again in the final result after transfers. While I am the opposite of a fan of AOR, he has a shot of taking the last seat as he was only 783 votes off that last time.



AAAPBP would have come close to the last seat last time had they not run two candidates which split the vote. The combined AAAPBP vote was around the same size as the AOR vote. If they run one candidate theres a chance. But the national polls and the exit poll suggest a halving of the AAAPBP vote so its probably an outside chance - though as national poll mightnt be particularly reflective of the kind of impoverished constituencies that they outperform in.



I think the SF seat is at risk. The combined SF vote was just 11.6% yet they ran 2 candidates splitting the vote. If they run one candidate only they will hold on. But if they run 2 it will be close. The exit poll points to a similar national performance to 2016, though it could be underestimating their vote due to low turnout in places like Tallaght (yes I know its not in this constituency but its also the case in other SF strongholds).



Bruton to survive. Noone has a higher profile now because of her role chairing the Oireachtas committee on the 8th. FG are weaker in Dublin Bay North than in most constituencies. Their combined vote in 2016 was just under 20%. They unwisely ran 3 candidates, in part because Party HQ imposed Bruton as a candidate after the local party didnt select him.



I dont see a second FG seat here if they run 3 candidates. If they run 2 I still don't see it. You can't squeeze blood out of a stone. Greens have always been weak in this area including when it was Dub NC and Dub NE.



Anyway the last 3 seats are too close to call. It was called the "group of death" in 2016.



But if I had to make a prediction it would be:



1 FG

1 FF

Broughan (Ind)

1 SF (Mitchell)

Last seat between McGrath, AOR, and AAAPBP.