Dublin Bay North: call the GE result

This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
The declared candidates are:
Deputy Richard Bruton (Fine Gael)
Senator Catherine Noone (Fine Gael)
Deputy Sean Haughey (Fianna Fáil)
Cllr. Deirdre Heney (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Denise Mitchell (Sinn Féin)
Deputy Finian McGrath(Indo)
Deputy Tommy Broughan (Indo)
Sen. Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (Labour)
Cllr. John Lyons (People Before Profit)
Cllr. Cian O’Callaghan (Social Democrats)
Cllr. David Healy (Green Party)
As an outsider, you'd imagine that if FG poll 35% on the day, at least one of those Indos must be under threat.
