Dublin Bay North: call the GE result

This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:

Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind

The declared candidates are:

Deputy Richard Bruton (Fine Gael)
Senator Catherine Noone (Fine Gael)
Deputy Sean Haughey (Fianna Fáil)
Cllr. Deirdre Heney (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Denise Mitchell (Sinn Féin)
Deputy Finian McGrath(Indo)
Deputy Tommy Broughan (Indo)
Sen. Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (Labour)
Cllr. John Lyons (People Before Profit)
Cllr. Cian O’Callaghan (Social Democrats)
Cllr. David Healy (Green Party)

As an outsider, you'd imagine that if FG poll 35% on the day, at least one of those Indos must be under threat.
 
I'm going FG 2, FF1, SF 1, Indo 1
 
Broughan to hold on. He has represented this and its late parent constituency Dublin North Central since 1992. He won the third seat last time and there are plenty of leftwing transfers going round (the combined leftwing vote was in the 40s if you add in McGrath, Broughan, SF, AAAPBP and Labour). He could well come third again in the final result after transfers. While I am the opposite of a fan of AOR, he has a shot of taking the last seat as he was only 783 votes off that last time.

AAAPBP would have come close to the last seat last time had they not run two candidates which split the vote. The combined AAAPBP vote was around the same size as the AOR vote. If they run one candidate theres a chance. But the national polls and the exit poll suggest a halving of the AAAPBP vote so its probably an outside chance - though as national poll mightnt be particularly reflective of the kind of impoverished constituencies that they outperform in.

I think the SF seat is at risk. The combined SF vote was just 11.6% yet they ran 2 candidates splitting the vote. If they run one candidate only they will hold on. But if they run 2 it will be close. The exit poll points to a similar national performance to 2016, though it could be underestimating their vote due to low turnout in places like Tallaght (yes I know its not in this constituency but its also the case in other SF strongholds).

Bruton to survive. Noone has a higher profile now because of her role chairing the Oireachtas committee on the 8th. FG are weaker in Dublin Bay North than in most constituencies. Their combined vote in 2016 was just under 20%. They unwisely ran 3 candidates, in part because Party HQ imposed Bruton as a candidate after the local party didnt select him.

I dont see a second FG seat here if they run 3 candidates. If they run 2 I still don't see it. You can't squeeze blood out of a stone. Greens have always been weak in this area including when it was Dub NC and Dub NE.

Anyway the last 3 seats are too close to call. It was called the "group of death" in 2016.

But if I had to make a prediction it would be:

1 FG
1 FF
Broughan (Ind)
1 SF (Mitchell)
Last seat between McGrath, AOR, and AAAPBP.
 
Broughan is no longer in Ind4change he left in the July after the election
 
PBP haven't a snowball's.
 
Noone is only a sweeper, she got less then a 1000 votes last time out running with Leo, she isnt from the area, has no history in the area.
 
Nobody can figure out how Noone went from been a newly elected Cllr to Sen in less then two years. Perhaps she could enlighten other Cllrs how she did it.
I call it like this, noone will struggle to get 100o votes, yet again,
1 FG Bruton
1 FF Haughey
1 SF Mitchel
1 Ind Broaghan
last seat is between Mcgath and Lyons,
 
Latest updated predictions from across the threads.

FG - 58 - 59
FF - 49 - 53
SF - 22 - 24
Lab - 3 - 5
PBP - 1 - 2
Sol - 1
SD - 3
Green - 2
Indo - 16 15
Other - 0

Note that because the ranges per constituency can often involve more than two parties, there's no simple adding up to 160.
These figures include 1 FF for the CC.
 
Aodhan O'Riordan was very close last time out, he's been running a ground campaign daily since then, if his twitter is to believed he appears to out knocking and leafleting every other day. ( I hope he inherited an old Workers Party printer, because he appears to have a different flyer every month)

Labour, while polling terrbily currently, are not as toxic a brand as last time out post coalition.

Broughan is 72 ( or therabouts) , he beat O'Riordain on the last count, on Lyon's elimination. If O'Riordain can get a couple of hundred more ahead this time out he could well do it.


It's a mad constituency with over 20 candidates last time out, so there is a lot of moving parts,

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dublin_Bay_North_(D%C3%A1il_constituency)

Look how close it was between the top 13 candidates..especially between Mitchell, McGrath, O'Riordan and Broughan.

Who will pick up Avril Power's 4000 votes for instance..
 
I wonder what Lab's polling figures for Dublin are?
 
Has Noone got the profile to take a 2nd FG seat? They were miles away from it last time and also in the old Dublin NC constituency in 2011.

On balance I don't see any change here. Clearly McGrath (IA) is the most vulnerable, to either AOR of Lab who only lost by 800 votes last time, or Lyons of PBP/Sol but frankly they seem to be have faded away since the water charges stuff. It would be some coup for Lab to take back the seat here but I have my doubts - maybe next time if they survive another stint in the wilderness.

I presume the FF and SF seats are safe - FF being Haughey, and SF apparently have a TD here called Denise Mitchell who has previously escaped my attention.

As you were - FF 1, FG 1, SF 1, IA 1, Oths 1 (Broughan).
 
The current state of our predictions, using a simpler model for the range:

FG
Max: 66
Min: 51

FF
Max: 52
Min 41

SF
Max 25
Min 22

Lab
Max: 8
Min:3

PBP
Max: 3
Min: 1

Sol
Max: 2
Min: 1

SD
Max: 4
Min: 3

Green
Max: 2
Min: 0

Indos/others
Max: 21
Min: 16
 
Deputy Richard Bruton (Fine Gael) - will top the poll.
Senator Catherine Noone (Fine Gael) - not going to happen, not from the area and a weak campaigner.
Deputy Sean Haughey (Fianna Fáil) - still trading on his Daddy's name, will survive.
Cllr. Deirdre Heney (Fianna Fáil) - no chance, a LE candidate.
Deputy Denise Mitchell (Sinn Féin) - will get re-elected, though she's weak.
Deputy Finian McGrath(Indo) - his time is coming to an end.
Deputy Tommy Broughan (Indo) - will survive.
Sen. Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (Labour) - might do it if he can get more votes out of the old North East.
Cllr. John Lyons (People Before Profit) - no more water charges, PBP in free fall, nope!
Cllr. Cian OCallaghan (Social Democrats) - good candidate, terrible brand, not going to happen.
Cllr. David Healy (Green Party) - no chance a perennial no hoper in GEs.

So I'd say:

1 FG Bruton
1 FF Haughey
1 SF Mitchell
1 Ind Broughan
1 Lab O Riordain.
 
