Dublin Bay North GE2020

With the clock ticking, let's look at the warriors lining up to do battle. There are 5 seats up for grabs.

FG is going Back to the Future again, last time they ran Stephanie Regan, as they needed a woman on the ticket. This time they are going full carpetbagger mode by running Sen Noone from Mayo via the southside alongside "Slick Ric" and again he will use her to get himself elected.



FF is also doing Back to the Future like FG, running Sean Haughey and Cllr Heaney on the ticket, Heaney is again like Noone cannon fodder to get Sean over,



The last three seats will be a Battle Royal,

the contenders will be



Denise Mitchell SF

Tommy Broghan Ind

Finian McGrath Ind

Cian O'Callaghan Soc Dem

Aodhan O'Riordan Lab

David Healy Greens



Rank Outsiders



Jimmy Guerin

Stephanie Regan

Averil Power

Keith Redmond

John Lyons