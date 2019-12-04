Dublin Bay North GE2020

Frank Castle

Frank Castle

Active member
Joined
Jan 29, 2019
Messages
101
With the clock ticking, let's look at the warriors lining up to do battle. There are 5 seats up for grabs.
Richard Bruton FG
Sean Haughey FF
Finian Mcgrath Ind
Tommy Broghan Ind
Denise Mitchell SF

FG is going Back to the Future again, last time they ran Stephanie Regan, as they needed a woman on the ticket. This time they are going full carpetbagger mode by running Sen Noone from Mayo via the southside alongside "Slick Ric" and again he will use her to get himself elected.

FF is also doing Back to the Future like FG, running Sean Haughey and Cllr Heaney on the ticket, Heaney is again like Noone cannon fodder to get Sean over,

The last three seats will be a Battle Royal,
the contenders will be

Denise Mitchell SF
Tommy Broghan Ind
Finian McGrath Ind
Cian O'Callaghan Soc Dem
Aodhan O'Riordan Lab
David Healy Greens

Rank Outsiders

Jimmy Guerin
Stephanie Regan
Averil Power
Keith Redmond
John Lyons
 


gijoe

gijoe

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 26, 2010
Messages
15,250
The Greens have to be well odds-on for a seat so one of the other 3 will have to lose out. One of the Independents most likely.
 
carlovian

carlovian

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 20, 2008
Messages
5,451
Finian was on Sean o rourke claiming that the government had built 10,000 social houses. (Real figure is about 3,200)

Does this mean if he gets 3,200 votes he can count it as 10,000 ?
 
Frank Castle

Frank Castle

Active member
Joined
Jan 29, 2019
Messages
101
gijoe said:
The Greens have to be well odds-on for a seat so one of the other 3 will have to lose out. One of the Independents most likely.
Click to expand...
Mcgrath has gotten his hands dirty with his Govt Involvement, Broghan has been solid working away in the background, I also think that he might get some of the Labour votes and some of O'Callaghanns votes to get over.
The fascinating aspect for me is this Sen Noone, on paper one could argue she choose DBN to have a run because of the vote in the referendum but Bruton always guts his running mates, Breen, O'Muiri twice, Reagan,.
 
Frank Castle

Frank Castle

Active member
Joined
Jan 29, 2019
Messages
101
carlovian said:
Finian was on Sean o rourke claiming that the government had built 10,000 social houses. (Real figure is about 3,200)

Does this mean if he gets 3,200 votes he can count it as 10,000 ?
Click to expand...
Perhaps Maths isn't his thing,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top