Dublin Bay North GE2020

With the clock ticking, let's look at the warriors lining up to do battle. There are 5 seats up for grabs.
Richard Bruton FG
Sean Haughey FF
Finian Mcgrath Ind
Tommy Broghan Ind
Denise Mitchell SF
FG is going Back to the Future again, last time they ran Stephanie Regan, as they needed a woman on the ticket. This time they are going full carpetbagger mode by running Sen Noone from Mayo via the southside alongside "Slick Ric" and again he will use her to get himself elected.
FF is also doing Back to the Future like FG, running Sean Haughey and Cllr Heaney on the ticket, Heaney is again like Noone cannon fodder to get Sean over,
The last three seats will be a Battle Royal,
the contenders will be
Denise Mitchell SF
Tommy Broghan Ind
Finian McGrath Ind
Cian O'Callaghan Soc Dem
Aodhan O'Riordan Lab
David Healy Greens
Rank Outsiders
Jimmy Guerin
Stephanie Regan
Averil Power
Keith Redmond
John Lyons
