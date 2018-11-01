Dublin Bay South: Call the next GE results

I think the point of these threads is to look at the support in the constituency. While overall support can give some indicator, it is not the whole story.



Labour had a strong base in what was DSE, even during the boom times, although that was largely to do with the fact that Quinn was able to appeal to a broad section of the constituency, and people who would have voted PD would transfer to him.



Kevin Humphries, while a very able TD and long-serving council member in his ward, drew most of his support from the working-class areas of the constituency.



Had he had more than one term to establish himself as a TD, he may have got back in last time, although it is hard to gauge as he benefitted from the Labour surge when elected (there is no other way Labour would have had two candidates elected in the constituency) and Quinn's transfers. His failure to get reelected can also be partially put down to the subsequent Labour backlash.



Neither result was indicative of Labour's performance and support in the constituency over the past few decades in 'normal' general elections.



If they can field a candidate that will appeal to Eamon Ryan's voters, not necessarily Green supporters but left of centre socially and appealing enough to moderate economic liberals, they could garner enough first preferences and transfers to be a credible threat to Ryan.