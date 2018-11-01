Dublin Bay South: Call the next GE results

Norman Bates
At present the four TDs are:
Eoghan Murphy (FG)
Eoghan Murphy - Wikipedia
Kate O'Connell (FG)
Kate O'Connell - Wikipedia
Eamonn Ryan (Green)
Eamon Ryan - Wikipedia
Jim O'Callaghan (FF)
All incumbents should be contesting the next GE.
My prediction is that FG (2) and FF (1) should retain their seats. Eamonn Ryan may be vulnerable to a surge in Labour support - doubtful - or to Sinn Féin if they put up a very strong candidate, although FF is not quite home and dry.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dublin_Bay_South_(D%C3%A1il_constituency)
