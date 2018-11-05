Dublin Central: call the GE result

statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:

Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind

The runners and riders to date are:

Deputy Paschal Donohoe (Fine Gael)
Deirdre Duffy (Fine Gael)
Mary Fitzpatrick (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Maureen O'Sullivan (Indo)
Deputy Mary Lou McDonald (Sinn Féin)
Joe Costello (Labour Party)
Gillian Brien (People Before Profit Alliance
Cllr. Garry Gannon (Social Democrats)
Neasa Hourigan (Green Party)
Jacqui Gilborne (Renua)
Cllr. Christy Burke (Independent)

So, who's going to take the extra seat this time out? SF must run a second candidate, surely?
 
Last edited:


the secretary

the secretary

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 29, 2013
Messages
6,281
Will the extra seat save O' Sullivan?
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,730
MLM SF
PD FG
Maureen O'Sullivan Ind
Gary Gannon (maybe) SD

Gannon was 300 short of a seat last time.
 
Northsideman

Northsideman

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 7, 2010
Messages
9,945
Gary Gannon is very active on the ground, he must be in with a shot.

Can't see Mary Lou having a running mate.
 
flavirostris

flavirostris

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 21, 2007
Messages
24,576
Northsideman said:
Gary Gannon is very active on the ground, he must be in with a shot.

Can't see Mary Lou having a running mate.
Click to expand...
Oh Christ, he is terrible. Complete right-on views on everything under the sun.
 
Northsideman

Northsideman

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 7, 2010
Messages
9,945
flavirostris said:
Oh Christ, he is terrible. Complete right-on views on eeverything under the sun.
Click to expand...
Indeed but I am saying what I think may happen not what I want to happen.
 
flavirostris

flavirostris

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 21, 2007
Messages
24,576
Northsideman said:
Indeed but I am saying what I think may happen not what I want to happen.
Click to expand...
He was up on his high donkey over Casey

[tweet]1054843020254830592[/tweet]
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
So, 1 SF, 1 FG, 1 Indo, 1 SD?
 
the secretary

the secretary

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 29, 2013
Messages
6,281
Northsideman said:
Gary Gannon is very active on the ground, he must be in with a shot.

Can't see Mary Lou having a running mate.
Click to expand...
How could such a popular party leader not have a running mate?
Even with an extra seat.....
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,730
Not a fan of the SDs but they correctly opposed the Swedish model.
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
Latest updated predictions from across the threads.

FG - 58 - 59
FF - 49 - 53
SF - 22 - 24
Lab - 3 - 5
PBP - 1 - 2
Sol - 1
SD - 3
Green - 2
Indo - 16 15
Other - 0

Note that because the ranges per constituency can often involve more than two parties, there's no simple adding up to 160.
These figures include 1 FF for the CC.
 
M

midlander12

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 29, 2008
Messages
6,109
SF were at 24% last time and even if they pushed this up to 30% they'd struggle to take a second seat out of 4. However, it would be a real sign of weakness for MLMD not to have a running mate.

I would presume the lineup here will be FG 1, SF 1 and 2 Other Left - most likely Gannon of the SD's and either O'Sullivan or Christy Burke if he runs. Does anyone know if Fitzpatrick is running again for FF or think she has any chance?
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,730
Seems to me we are stuck with minority governments for the forseeable future unless and until FF or FG agree to either go in with each other or to go in with SF.
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
The current state of our predictions, using a simpler model for the range:

FG
Max: 66
Min: 51

FF
Max: 52
Min 41

SF
Max 25
Min 22

Lab
Max: 8
Min:3

PBP
Max: 3
Min: 1

Sol
Max: 2
Min: 1

SD
Max: 4
Min: 3

Green
Max: 2
Min: 0

Indos/others
Max: 21
Min: 16
 
the secretary

the secretary

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 29, 2013
Messages
6,281
Any developments here?
Is O'Sullivan definately running?
Have SF added a running mate with Mary Lou yet?
 
M

midlander12

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 29, 2008
Messages
6,109
The LE %'s here were approx FF 18%, FG 9%, SF 11%, Lab 12%, Green 14%, SD 9%, Oths 20%.

Mary Fitzpatrick (FF) alone got over 3000 votes and it would be a big surprise if she was not elected. There is an extra seat here from last time, which is probably as well for Pascal Donoghue who might otherwise have been hard pressed. I think he will hold on and obviously MLMD will hold on though she's no great vote-getter and their LE performance here was poor. So who gets the 4th seat - there are numerous possible contender, the incumbent Indo O'Sullivan if she runs, Christy Burke, Gannon of the SD's, the Greens (is Cuffe running?), and even Lab (is Joe Costello running again?).

On balance the Greens - FF 1, FG 1, SF 1, Green 1
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top