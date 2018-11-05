Dublin Central: call the GE result

The LE %'s here were approx FF 18%, FG 9%, SF 11%, Lab 12%, Green 14%, SD 9%, Oths 20%.



Mary Fitzpatrick (FF) alone got over 3000 votes and it would be a big surprise if she was not elected. There is an extra seat here from last time, which is probably as well for Pascal Donoghue who might otherwise have been hard pressed. I think he will hold on and obviously MLMD will hold on though she's no great vote-getter and their LE performance here was poor. So who gets the 4th seat - there are numerous possible contender, the incumbent Indo O'Sullivan if she runs, Christy Burke, Gannon of the SD's, the Greens (is Cuffe running?), and even Lab (is Joe Costello running again?).



On balance the Greens - FF 1, FG 1, SF 1, Green 1