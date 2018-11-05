Dublin Central: call the GE result

statsman
This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
The runners and riders to date are:
Deputy Paschal Donohoe (Fine Gael)
Deirdre Duffy (Fine Gael)
Mary Fitzpatrick (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Maureen O'Sullivan (Indo)
Deputy Mary Lou McDonald (Sinn Féin)
Joe Costello (Labour Party)
Gillian Brien (People Before Profit Alliance
Cllr. Garry Gannon (Social Democrats)
Neasa Hourigan (Green Party)
Jacqui Gilborne (Renua)
Cllr. Christy Burke (Independent)
So, who's going to take the extra seat this time out? SF must run a second candidate, surely?
