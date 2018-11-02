Dublin Fingal: Call the next GE results.

I think this is generally predictable.Current TDsDarragh O'Brien (FF)Clare Daly (I4C)Louise O'Reilly (SF)Brendan Ryan (Lab)Alan Farrell (FG)My sense is that there will be no change. The first three will easily hold on, FG will definitely win a seat, probably Farrell again and given Ryan held on in 2016 I'd imagine he's in with a reasonable shout again but he's broadly anonymous at constituency and national level.The main other contenders are Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee (FF) and James Reilly (FG). Lee has pushed her self quite a bit and is a regular enough feature on the Late Debate and the Tonight Show but that reflects the paucity of those programmes rather than any momentum behind her! Her and O'Brien don't exactly get on but she could push for a seat if FF got a bounce in the polls.Reilly is doing a bit on the ground but I think his time has passed, it must be to his eternal shame that Farrell gets elected ahead of him!There's no other serious contenders from what I can see.The Greens will stand but they are a long way from the heady days of Trevor Sargent.The Soc Dems are standing Tracey Carey but she's not in the running.The SP/Solidarity may stand but their candidate from 2016 has effectively disappeared.PBPA have nothing on the ground but they may stand a candidate which seems to be their strategy around the country.So I think it will be no change but Labour could lose to a second FF or FG.