Dublin Mid-West: all the GE reults

statsman
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2011
- Messages
- 55,055
This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
So far, the candidates are:
Deputy Frances Fitzgerald (Fine Gael)
Cllr. Emer Higgins (Fine Gael)
Deputy John Curran (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Eoin Ó Broin (Sinn Féin)
Deputy Gino Kenny (PBP)
Anne-Marie McNally (Social Democrats)
Peter Kavanagh (Green Party)
Howard Hughes (Renua)
Cllr. Ruth Nolan (Independent/Independents 4 Change)
Could Kenny be under pressure?
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
So far, the candidates are:
Deputy Frances Fitzgerald (Fine Gael)
Cllr. Emer Higgins (Fine Gael)
Deputy John Curran (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Eoin Ó Broin (Sinn Féin)
Deputy Gino Kenny (PBP)
Anne-Marie McNally (Social Democrats)
Peter Kavanagh (Green Party)
Howard Hughes (Renua)
Cllr. Ruth Nolan (Independent/Independents 4 Change)
Could Kenny be under pressure?