Dublin Mid-West: all the GE reults

This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:

Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind

So far, the candidates are:

Deputy Frances Fitzgerald (Fine Gael)
Cllr. Emer Higgins (Fine Gael)
Deputy John Curran (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Eoin Ó Broin (Sinn Féin)
Deputy Gino Kenny (PBP)
Anne-Marie McNally (Social Democrats)
Peter Kavanagh (Green Party)
Howard Hughes (Renua)
Cllr. Ruth Nolan (Independent/Independents 4 Change)

Could Kenny be under pressure?
 


Yep I'd say kenny is in trouble. Fg might get 2 seats. It looks like they have a planned voting strategy
Higgans is heavily promoting herself in lucan. Posters up for meetings every 4 weeks. Advice on on-line gaming is her latest public meeting. Fitzgerald is very quiet in lucan
 
FG had 2 seats here in 2011 when they were in mid 30% nationally. On the other hand, in both 2011 and 2016 there was a consistent left wing vote in the 40%-45% in this constituency and not including Independents, and in 2016 this leftwing vote abandoned Labour for SF, PBP, SD among others. Anne Marie McAnally ended up in fifth place when she was eliminated but was 2711 votes behind Gino Kenny of PBPAAA/Solidarity. I think Eoin O'Broin holds on having topped the poll last time and there being no sign of a drop in the SF vote compared to then, though the polls are all over the place on whether they are 14% or 24% nationally. I suspect the former is closer to the truth.

If the national exit poll from the presidential election on GE voting intentions is accurate, AAAPBB/Solidaritys vote has halved from 4% to 2%. I have some caution on this because working and welfare class turnout was very poor in parts of the country notably in parts of Dublin and in a GE more of them would vote. But if true, I think you can't rule out Gino Kenny could be vulnerable possibly to SD or a second FGer. There have been 2 leftwing TDs in DMW since 2002 including Greens when they had a seat. So this is quite tricky to factor in how the predicted FG surge will fit into this. In 2011, the second FG seat (Derek Keating) was only around 700 votes ahead when elected to the fourth seat. The Greens had a seat here in 2002-2011, and were around 3-4% nationally at that time. The national polls say they are back around that now, as does the exit poll. So if there's a revival there should be some signs of it here.

On balance I tentatively predict:
1 SF
1 FF
1 FG
1 SD

But the fourth seat I believe will be a nail biter between AAAPBP, SD, and FG. So I'm only very tentatively giving it to SD. Like I said before, there have been two left wing TDs here since 2002 even in 2011 when FG had 2 seats because of the FF meltdown.
 
The Presidential exit poll is not a good barometer for this kinda of constituency. as for the Greens, like most of their seats previously it was a personality who gradually expanded the Green vote beyond its core. In this case it was Paul Gogarty, who's now an Independent - and even as a Green he never got more than 4,000 votes. While it is true that Kenny is the most vulnerable, the roots that FG and Labour have here are much deeper than those of the SDs. So the key battle for the final seat will involve Tuffy, McNally and the second FG (Higgins) trying to finish fifth on the first count but ahead of the other two from that three. That person could then be in position to gradually overtake Kenny, who'd be fairly transfer-repellent in the middle class areas, having never really expanded his base beyond Clondalkin anyway.
 
I don't think Tuffy has much of a chance given the combined Labour vote last time was 5% there and there is no sign of a national recovery. Of course if Labour gets a bounce from the MDH election who knows. But as of now I don't see Labour going anywhere in this seat. Labour are viewed as FG with a lick of red paint.
 
Tuffy has been on the ground in DMW for a long time, and is well-respected even by those former Labour voters who didn't vote for her in 2016. My point here is that there's at least a quota between Labour, the SDs, Gogarty and Higgins, who will all transfer reasonably well to each other, so field placement after the first count will be all-important within that group. In that respect FG could have the best chance if they can manage FitzGerald's vote down a bit - and depending on the timing of the election, she may have a great incentive to cooperate with that. Assume that the FG vote were to follow the national trend here, and you should have about 14,000 votes - if they could be split even 8,000-6,000, Higgins would be very hard to beat.
 
Tuffy was apparently part of the Oireachtas Ireland-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group. That might hurt her with supporters of Palestine
 
Yes I agree. I don't believe kenny will get near the votes he got last time. Through vote management I believe FG will get 2 over the line. Fitzgerald is very quiet in Lucan so I'd say they will want some of the fg vote going to higgans. Higgans represents clondalkin on the council so she will naturally pick up the clondalkin vote.
 
So, 2 FG, 1 FF, 1 SF?
 
Latest updated predictions from across the threads.

FG - 58 - 59
FF - 49 - 53
SF - 22 - 24
Lab - 3 - 5
PBP - 1 - 2
Sol - 1
SD - 3
Green - 2
Indo - 16 15
Other - 0

Note that because the ranges per constituency can often involve more than two parties, there's no simple adding up to 160.
These figures include 1 FF for the CC.
 
On balance you'd have to fancy FG for 2 here even though they were so far off 2 the last time. Far from certain though - this is a below-constituency for them, with only 30% in 2011, though they actually managed 26% last time but woefully distributed. Otherwise it's definitely FF 1 and SF 1 and I think Kenny gone, with FG and the SDs' McNally fighting it out for his seat. I note FG's Keating got quite a good transfer from Lab last time, though obviously not enough, and Lab transfers may help them next time. FG 2, FF 1, SF 1, but the second FG very tenuous.
 
The current state of our predictions, using a simpler model for the range:

FG
Max: 66
Min: 51

FF
Max: 52
Min 41

SF
Max 25
Min 22

Lab
Max: 8
Min:3

PBP
Max: 3
Min: 1

Sol
Max: 2
Min: 1

SD
Max: 4
Min: 3

Green
Max: 2
Min: 0

Indos/others
Max: 21
Min: 16
 
