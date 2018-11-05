Dublin Mid-West: all the GE reults

FG had 2 seats here in 2011 when they were in mid 30% nationally. On the other hand, in both 2011 and 2016 there was a consistent left wing vote in the 40%-45% in this constituency and not including Independents, and in 2016 this leftwing vote abandoned Labour for SF, PBP, SD among others. Anne Marie McAnally ended up in fifth place when she was eliminated but was 2711 votes behind Gino Kenny of PBPAAA/Solidarity. I think Eoin O'Broin holds on having topped the poll last time and there being no sign of a drop in the SF vote compared to then, though the polls are all over the place on whether they are 14% or 24% nationally. I suspect the former is closer to the truth.



If the national exit poll from the presidential election on GE voting intentions is accurate, AAAPBB/Solidaritys vote has halved from 4% to 2%. I have some caution on this because working and welfare class turnout was very poor in parts of the country notably in parts of Dublin and in a GE more of them would vote. But if true, I think you can't rule out Gino Kenny could be vulnerable possibly to SD or a second FGer. There have been 2 leftwing TDs in DMW since 2002 including Greens when they had a seat. So this is quite tricky to factor in how the predicted FG surge will fit into this. In 2011, the second FG seat (Derek Keating) was only around 700 votes ahead when elected to the fourth seat. The Greens had a seat here in 2002-2011, and were around 3-4% nationally at that time. The national polls say they are back around that now, as does the exit poll. So if there's a revival there should be some signs of it here.



On balance I tentatively predict:

1 SF

1 FF

1 FG

1 SD



But the fourth seat I believe will be a nail biter between AAAPBP, SD, and FG. So I'm only very tentatively giving it to SD. Like I said before, there have been two left wing TDs here since 2002 even in 2011 when FG had 2 seats because of the FF meltdown.