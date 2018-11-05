Dublin North-West: call the GE results

This is a leftwing constituency. I think Shortall will hold on based on this and her personal vote.



This is a very interesting constituency in terms of FG. In 2011 while in a surge, FG failed to take a seat. But in 2016 after losing 10% of its national 1st preference vote share, it won one. This is because FG had a the good sense not to run a second candidate who would split the vote in this three seater in 2016, unlike 2011.



SF's vote increased by about a third between 2011 and 2016, and the exit poll from the presidential election for party GE voting intentions suggests that nationally it will get around the same vote as last time. So I think Ellis will hold on too if he's running, and if he doesnt SF will still get a seat.



A FF seat cannot be entirely ruled out. They came 658 votes short last time. It depends which polls are correct: the ones showing their vote rising, flatlining, or the exit poll which shows it falling.



On balance I judge it to be: 1 SD, 1 SF, and 1 FG.