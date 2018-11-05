Dublin North-West: call the GE results

This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:

Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind

So far the candidates are:

Cllr. Paul McAuliffe (Fianna Fail)
Deputy Noel Rock (Fine Gael)
Deputy Dessie Ellis (Sinn Féin)
Cllr Cathleen Carney Boud (Sinn Féin)
Cllr. Andrew Montague (Labour)
Cllr. Andrew Keegan (People Before Profit)
Deputy Roisin Shortall (Social Democrats)
Caroline Conroy (Green Party)

No change?
 


Last time out there was little in it between Rock and McAuliffe ( 600 votes i think ) and Rock didn't reach the quota ...since then both have been very active on the ground with organising public meetings and Rock has used his profile as we know on other issues (Metro North and the issues around NaFianna Home-Farm pitches,Ticket touting ) but McAuliffe seems to be going with the anti social behaviour angle which are always popular and a real issue of people in DNW.......

Apart from those two the rest see non existant....Montague and Keegan have had a few posters up trying to highlight the transport issue around the changing bus services so that could play a factor but they just don't seem to register in peoples minds.......

I'm going to take a punt and say Rock,McAuliffe and a battle between Shortall/Ellis ......
 
Franzoni said:
Last time out there was little in it between Rock and McAuliffe ( 600 votes i think ) and Rock didn't reach the quota ...since then both have been very active on the ground with organising public meetings and Rock has used his profile as we know on other issues (Metro North and the issues around NaFianna Home-Farm pitches,Ticket touting ) but McAuliffe seems to be going with the anti social behaviour angle which are always popular and a real issue of people in DNW.......

Apart from those two the rest see non existant....Montague and Keegan have had a few posters up trying to highlight the transport issue around the changing bus services so that could play a factor but they just don't seem to register in peoples minds.......

I'm going to take a punt and say Rock,McAuliffe and a battle between Shortall/Ellis ......
Ellis is surely a shoo in here ??
 
Hibee said:
Ellis is surely a shoo in here ??
If McAuliffe has a decent run at it, then Ellis could be in trouble. He's made a complete bags of it at this stage. His shenanigans with his wage slip will cost him, plus SF's carry on with Noeleen Reilly has torpedoed them in Ballymun. If she runs (and she will) she'll destroy their vote in the Mun.

Rock should be safe, Varadker has ensured that he has a high profile, and I reckon FG will do well across the country anway. That stunt of having Na Fianna et al "saved" from the NTA will play well.

Shorthall has been fairly quiet of late, but she'd be confident given the rest of the field that she's safe. I reckon it will be her last election, she'll be stepping on 70 next time around.
 
Shorthall won't find it as handy this time out. She is rather subdued and one wonders if the reality of running a party is taking the edge of her locally. FF to put Rock under pressure, Ellis is for some reason a certainty. I suspect it'll be Shorthall against McAuliffe for the last seat with Labour transfers getting her over the line.
Howlin's call for Labour voters to transfer to Soc Dems will benefit Soc Dems here. Is there any chance that Dr Bill Tormey will run again? In all the elections he fought, he only won once. What was the electorate thinking?
 
Hibee said:
I always understood he had a good base in Finglas / Ballymun .
Balisong has covered a lot of it....

There was the issue about the wages plus he fell out with one of the councillors in Ballymun so i'm not sure how much support he still has on the ground there..he is non existent in the Glasnevin/Whitehall end from what i can see........

Also from some of the commentary i've heard recently since the election from people i know in Finglas i heard a lot of support for Caseys comments and even over the weekend a sense of schadenfreude about the recent murder in Foxrock....

TBH i was actually pretty shocked as i never had this person pegged for anti immigrant views in the past...
 
automaticforthepeople said:
Shorthall won't find it as handy this time out. She is rather subdued and one wonders if the reality of running a party is taking the edge of her locally. FF to put Rock under pressure, Ellis is for some reason a certainty. I suspect it'll be Shorthall against McAuliffe for the last seat with Labour transfers getting her over the line.
Howlin's call for Labour voters to transfer to Soc Dems will benefit Soc Dems here. Is there any chance that Dr Bill Tormey will run again? In all the elections he fought, he only won once. What was the electorate thinking?
Labour transfers from who Montague...?......won't be many there.....

Labour shot themselves in the foot with Lyons....after he got in he disappeared instead of doing what Rock did and getting his feet under the table.....
 
automaticforthepeople said:
Shorthall won't find it as handy this time out. She is rather subdued and one wonders if the reality of running a party is taking the edge of her locally. FF to put Rock under pressure, Ellis is for some reason a certainty.
Can't be that hard to run the Social Democrats, They're basically a glorified Whatsapp group. Whitehall GAA would more members than they do :eek2:
 
This is a leftwing constituency. I think Shortall will hold on based on this and her personal vote.

This is a very interesting constituency in terms of FG. In 2011 while in a surge, FG failed to take a seat. But in 2016 after losing 10% of its national 1st preference vote share, it won one. This is because FG had a the good sense not to run a second candidate who would split the vote in this three seater in 2016, unlike 2011.

SF's vote increased by about a third between 2011 and 2016, and the exit poll from the presidential election for party GE voting intentions suggests that nationally it will get around the same vote as last time. So I think Ellis will hold on too if he's running, and if he doesnt SF will still get a seat.

A FF seat cannot be entirely ruled out. They came 658 votes short last time. It depends which polls are correct: the ones showing their vote rising, flatlining, or the exit poll which shows it falling.

On balance I judge it to be: 1 SD, 1 SF, and 1 FG.
 
1 sd
1 sf
1 fg
 
Dame_Enda said:
This is a leftwing constituency. I think Shortall will hold on based on this and her personal vote.

This is a very interesting constituency in terms of FG. In 2011 while in a surge, FG failed to take a seat. But in 2016 after losing 10% of its national 1st preference vote share, it won one. This is because FG had a the good sense not to run a second candidate who would split the vote in this three seater in 2016, unlike 2011.
Not as simplistic as that. Labour had a fairly well-managed vote with enough for 2 seats in 2011, meaning there was no decent source of transfers for FG. In 2016 with Shortall having gone, the centre-left effectively had a quota-squatter and someone way down, meaning that FG had field position. They also had someone who had relentlessly worked the constituency since 2014, which they hadn't really had in 2011 (much as I like Breen and Tormey).
 
So, is the SF seat in danger here?
 
statsman said:
So, is the SF seat in danger here?
All i can tell you Stats we never see or hear from SF......maybe someone from Finglas can chip in but SF are maintaining radio silence this end and have for some time...

Ultimately not good optics for a party who seem to be trying to broaden it's appeal....maybe he thinks has enough support in Finglas to get him over the line...
 
Franzoni said:
All i can tell you Stats we never see or hear from SF......maybe someone from Finglas can chip in but SF are maintaining radio silence this end and have for some time...

Ultimately not good optics for a party who seem to be trying to broaden it's appeal....maybe he thinks has enough support in Finglas to get him over the line...
That'd be fairly foolish, really.
 
statsman said:
That's be fairly foolish, really.
I doubt he would be able to answer some of the harder questions he would be asked this end including a lot of SF rhetoric to what constitutes the sort of people SF would penalise with extra tax rates to pay for their fairer society they bang on about..
 
Franzoni said:
I doubt he would be able to answer some of the harder questions he would be asked this end including a lot of SF rhetoric to what constitutes the sort of people SF would penalise with extra tax rates to pay for their fairer society they bang on about..
I see.
 
statsman said:
I see.
The folks up the road in Finglas East changed the name of the area and the Ave a good few years ago to distance themselves from Ballymun and Finglas...

As a blow in myself i get the impression there isn't a lot of love lost and they voted FF for many years anyway...I don't think Rock will have pulled away as much for McAuliffe as HBAP thinks....
 
Franzoni said:
The folks up the road in Finglas East changed the name of the area and the Ave a good few years ago to distance themselves from Ballymun and Finglas...

As a blow in myself i get the impression there isn't a lot of love lost and they voted FF for many years anyway...I don't think Rock will have pulled away as much for McAuliffe as HBAP thinks....
So, what are you thinking?
 
