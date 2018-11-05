Dublin Rathdown: Call the GE results

statsman said: A second FG seat here would look like a very good result for them; can they get the vote management right to make it happen? Click to expand...

IMHO Madigan will take first seat. After that its a dogfight between Ross, Richmond , the FF candidiate and the Green (Martin).As stated before a lot will depend on how Ross does. If he comes up short and is behind any one of the other 3 he will be in trouble. Hard to read how it will go. Anecdotally - nothwithstanding the old dear syndrome already mentioned - there are many many voters who spit when his name is mentioned. I cant think of a single person I have come across who has a good word to say about him. So who knows?The FF scene is interesting. The older FF people I meet will have nothing to do with Mary's Boy child. They say its because he's not local, he's from castleknock, (or even worse the North). Any reason but the real one - the G word. So there will be fun in the selection process. I think he'll make it through and if he does he will be a force to be recknonded with - especially when Mammy comes round saying howzabout ye. But the Mammy wont have the traction with older conservative voters she might have had once.Then the Green. Important to remember she won the seat the last time from shatter despite getting him c 1,400 no 1s more than her. But he was transfer repellant - which Richmond is not - and she picked up transfers all over the place. She may find it more diffcult this time to get a huge share of transfers.If somehow Richmond could get ahead of Ross (tall order) he will benefit from Ross transfer (CoI, Wesley College etc).So - to call it (being a fool!!).MadiganMartinRichmond.