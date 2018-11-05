Dublin Rathdown: Call the GE results

statsman

statsman

Feb 25, 2011
55,055
This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:

Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind

The runners and riders to date are:

Deputy Shane Ross (Indo)
Deputy Josepha Madigan (Fine Gael)
Senator Neale Richmond (Fine Gael)
Cllr. Sorcha Nic Cormaic (Sinn Féin)
Cllr. Lettie McCarthy (Labour Party)
Deputy Catherine Martin (Green Party)

As you were or is Martin under pressure? If so, from whom?
 


V

Verhofstadt

Jun 7, 2007
6,037
statsman said:
This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:

Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind

The runners and riders to date are:

Deputy Shane Ross (Indo)
Deputy Josepha Madigan (Fine Gael)
Senator Neale Richmond (Fine Gael)
Cllr. Sorcha Nic Cormaic (Sinn Féin)
Cllr. Lettie McCarthy (Labour Party)
Deputy Catherine Martin (Green Party)

As you were or is Martin under pressure? If so, from whom?
Lettie McCarthy is very strong in Sandyford /Glencullen area and has twice topped polls in local elections, not sure how well known she is in the wider constituency (She's right on the southern edge with half her hinterland in Dun Laoghaire) , she's a strong local candidate with a good track record in local planning.

I think she'll not have enough presence to unseat Catherine Martin of the Greens, not because Catherine is any great shakes but she's the sitting TD and there a Labour / Green seat here

Sinn Fein have no presence in constituency

Madigan will most probably be returned which is a bit of a shame as Richmond is a stronger candidate in my mind.

Ross will lose buckets of votes but will still get re-elected, unless there is a huge FF surge

There was strong FF vote (used to be guaranteed 2 of 5 seats with Tom Kitt and Seamus Brennan.) in the old Dublin South but that is long gone

Mary's boychild Justin McAleese is looking for the FF nomination and could be a strong runner

If the local branch insist on Shay Brennan then they've no chance

Brennan's heartland of Dundrum/Chruchtown is at the heart of the constituency so I wouldn't be surprised is the blood on the cumann floor when they try to select a candidate.

Odds are on no change.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
55,725
This one is difficult to read because we dont have a comparison with 2011 when FG were last in the 30s in a GE. In 2011, parts of this constituency were in the DL constituency, while other parts were in Dublin South constituency.

Inds are not as strong as in 2016. Even so I predict Ross to get back in, followed by FG and the last seat between Catherine Martin (Green) and FG.
 
L

locke

May 2, 2007
3,256
Ross has been a particularly lousy Minister for Transport, and we have had lots of lousy ministers in that portfolio. So the question becomes whether he has done enough pork-barrel stuff for his vote to hold. Considering his pre-representative life, it would be funny if the country wasn't suffering for it.

He can probably afford to lose 2,500 votes and still be safe.

Of course, he's also nearly 70, so there's no guarantee he will personally want to run, especially if the election is not as imminent as we all expect.
 
V

Verhofstadt

Jun 7, 2007
6,037
Shane Ross has an old stlye FF constituency machine, with reps in every estate, if there is a big event on, he'll show up a glad hand all round.

Loads of publicity with his big baldy head on it coming in the door week after week.

He could lose 20% of his vote and still get in, there are 3000 votes that went to Peter Matthews and RENUA last time out.

Will Peter's return to FG or were they strictly socially conservative?
 
R

ruman

Feb 24, 2015
3,504
locke said:
Ross has been a particularly lousy Minister for Transport, and we have had lots of lousy ministers in that portfolio. So the question becomes whether he has done enough pork-barrel stuff for his vote to hold. Considering his pre-representative life, it would be funny if the country wasn't suffering for it.

He can probably afford to lose 2,500 votes and still be safe.

Of course, he's also nearly 70, so there's no guarantee he will personally want to run, especially if the election is not as imminent as we all expect.
Live in the area, I've seen Ross at countless local events. Mostly sports clubs involving my kids but also a couple of local issues attended mostly by old ladies, who all seem to love him. Never met the other 2 TD's.
I did write to all 3 about an issue effecting local kids, Ross responded and flagged it with the appropriate Department. The 2 other TD's didn't respond.

Based on this, i'd be amazed if he was not reelected. Maybe his poor performance as minister is as a result of his focus on local issues.
 
Gin Soaked

Gin Soaked

Apr 25, 2016
4,121
Dame_Enda said:
This one is difficult to read because we dont have a comparison with 2011 when FG were last in the 30s in a GE. In 2011, parts of this constituency were in the DL constituency, while other parts were in Dublin South constituency.

Inds are not as strong as in 2016. Even so I predict Ross to get back in, followed by FG and the last seat between Catherine Martin (Green) and FG.
Richmond will head into Europe as Hayes has a new gig.

Hopefully Ross will be humiliated. And hopefully Sorcha remains irrelevant. We have our standards (I've been moved back to DLR- Marie Bailey seems to be the only TD aware of that. Unless Rich Boy Barrett is afraid to cross the N11).
 
Gin Soaked

Gin Soaked

Apr 25, 2016
4,121
ruman said:
Live in the area, I've seen Ross at countless local events. Mostly sports clubs involving my kids but also a couple of local issues attended mostly by old ladies, who all seem to love him. Never met the other 2 TD's.
I did write to all 3 about an issue effecting local kids, Ross responded and flagged it with the appropriate Department. The 2 other TD's didn't respond.

Based on this, i'd be amazed if he was not reelected. Maybe his poor performance as minister is as a result of his focus on local issues.
He is sickening. Think the old dears like him because he is a bit posh. But you'd have to be thick to think he is any good. And senile to discount everything he said before being gifted a place at the trough.
 
D

devoutcapitalist

Feb 26, 2013
16,437
It may go 2 FG 1 Independent. I can't see Catherine Martin holding her seat. If FF have a really good election nationally they'll probably win a seat.

Lord Ross knows how to play parish pump politics.
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Apr 25, 2008
33,776
Any chance of all 3 losing their seats? If I had a choice I'd like to see "Mna Na H-Eireann Martin gone followed by Madiagn. Both are demanding more quotas.
 
statsman

statsman

Feb 25, 2011
55,055
devoutcapitalist said:
It may go 2 FG 1 Independent. I can't see Catherine Martin holding her seat. If FF have a really good election nationally they'll probably win a seat.

Lord Ross knows how to play parish pump politics.
A second FG seat here would look like a very good result for them; can they get the vote management right to make it happen?
 
U

Uganda

Aug 17, 2013
9,718
statsman said:
A second FG seat here would look like a very good result for them; can they get the vote management right to make it happen?
IMHO Madigan will take first seat. After that its a dogfight between Ross, Richmond , the FF candidiate and the Green (Martin).

As stated before a lot will depend on how Ross does. If he comes up short and is behind any one of the other 3 he will be in trouble. Hard to read how it will go. Anecdotally - nothwithstanding the old dear syndrome already mentioned - there are many many voters who spit when his name is mentioned. I cant think of a single person I have come across who has a good word to say about him. So who knows?

The FF scene is interesting. The older FF people I meet will have nothing to do with Mary's Boy child. They say its because he's not local, he's from castleknock, (or even worse the North). Any reason but the real one - the G word. So there will be fun in the selection process. I think he'll make it through and if he does he will be a force to be recknonded with - especially when Mammy comes round saying howzabout ye. But the Mammy wont have the traction with older conservative voters she might have had once.

Then the Green. Important to remember she won the seat the last time from shatter despite getting him c 1,400 no 1s more than her. But he was transfer repellant - which Richmond is not - and she picked up transfers all over the place. She may find it more diffcult this time to get a huge share of transfers.

If somehow Richmond could get ahead of Ross (tall order) he will benefit from Ross transfer (CoI, Wesley College etc).

So - to call it (being a fool!!).

Madigan

Martin

Richmond.
 
U

Uganda

Aug 17, 2013
9,718
locke said:
Ross has been a particularly lousy Minister for Transport, and we have had lots of lousy ministers in that portfolio. So the question becomes whether he has done enough pork-barrel stuff for his vote to hold. Considering his pre-representative life, it would be funny if the country wasn't suffering for it.

He can probably afford to lose 2,500 votes and still be safe.

Of course, he's also nearly 70, so there's no guarantee he will personally want to run, especially if the election is not as imminent as we all expect.
Yes, Ross can afford to lose 2500 votes. But remember this is the stamping ground where Roger Garland lost a bucket of votes (and his seat), Anne Colley (ditto), Eithne Fitzgerald (ditto). Giving a kicking to big vote getters is a local sport here.
 
statsman

statsman

Feb 25, 2011
55,055
Latest updated predictions from across the threads.

FG - 58 - 59
FF - 49 - 53
SF - 22 - 24
Lab - 3 - 5
PBP - 1 - 2
Sol - 1
SD - 3
Green - 2
Indo - 16 15
Other - 0

Note that because the ranges per constituency can often involve more than two parties, there's no simple adding up to 160.
These figures include 1 FF for the CC.
 
M

midlander12

Jul 29, 2008
6,107
So has Alan Shatter retired? I think Ross will be reelected and FG will probably take 2 seats - Lab could take 10% or more and their transfers heavily favoured FG last time. If Richmond is the second FG candidate he has a high profile on Brexit and should go down well. Catherine Martin will turn out to be another Dublin South flash-in-the-pan.
 
statsman

statsman

Feb 25, 2011
55,055
The current state of our predictions, using a simpler model for the range:

FG
Max: 66
Min: 51

FF
Max: 52
Min 41

SF
Max 25
Min 22

Lab
Max: 8
Min:3

PBP
Max: 3
Min: 1

Sol
Max: 2
Min: 1

SD
Max: 4
Min: 3

Green
Max: 2
Min: 0

Indos/others
Max: 21
Min: 16
 
Rocky

Rocky

Dec 9, 2004
8,580
statsman said:
A second FG seat here would look like a very good result for them; can they get the vote management right to make it happen?
They would have got a second last time if Shatter was more transfer friendly and I think it's safe to say that Richmond will be more transfer friendly. At that the Greens are a lot stronger now than they were in 2016.

It'll be very interesting to see how Ross does after his period of government and if his support does stay with him.

With the Green bounce in middle class Dublin and with how transfer friendly they are, I think Martin is safe, but it will be a real battle between Richmond, Madigan and Ross for the final two seats.
 
Northsideman

Northsideman

Mar 7, 2010
9,938
statsman said:
The current state of our predictions, using a simpler model for the range:

FG
Max: 66
Min: 51

FF
Max: 52
Min 41

SF
Max 25
Min 22

Lab
Max: 8
Min:3

PBP
Max: 3
Min: 1

Sol
Max: 2
Min: 1

SD
Max: 4
Min: 3

Green
Max: 2
Min: 0

Indos/others
Max: 21
Min: 16
Paddy Power have FF favs to be the largest party and MM fav as next Taoiseach, I think I have more trust in Paddy Power than the combined brains on Pie. It will be interesting to watch the betting odds as the campaign progresses and perhaps you might consider adding them for the craic.
 
M

Manstein

Sep 19, 2011
1,049
Northsideman said:
Paddy Power have FF favs to be the largest party and MM fav as next Taoiseach, I think I have more trust in Paddy Power than the combined brains on Pie. It will be interesting to watch the betting odds as the campaign progresses and perhaps you might consider adding them for the craic.
Paddy Power had Mark Ward 6/1 to win the Dublin MW by election the day before polling.

Nuff said.
 
