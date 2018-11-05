Dublin Rathdown: Call the GE results

statsman
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2011
- Messages
- 55,055
This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
The runners and riders to date are:
Deputy Shane Ross (Indo)
Deputy Josepha Madigan (Fine Gael)
Senator Neale Richmond (Fine Gael)
Cllr. Sorcha Nic Cormaic (Sinn Féin)
Cllr. Lettie McCarthy (Labour Party)
Deputy Catherine Martin (Green Party)
As you were or is Martin under pressure? If so, from whom?
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
The runners and riders to date are:
Deputy Shane Ross (Indo)
Deputy Josepha Madigan (Fine Gael)
Senator Neale Richmond (Fine Gael)
Cllr. Sorcha Nic Cormaic (Sinn Féin)
Cllr. Lettie McCarthy (Labour Party)
Deputy Catherine Martin (Green Party)
As you were or is Martin under pressure? If so, from whom?