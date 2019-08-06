Dublin Says No to Hate



Catahualpa

If its anything like the vicious Thuggery displayed on the streets of Dublin the last time they had one of these 'Anti - Hate' Rallys'

- then I hope the Gardaí use robust tactics to block them doing so.

Will SF - PBP - AAA be there

- to back up Antifa supporting their fellow Globalists inside Google HQ? 😄
 
No, this is not an anti fascist led protest.

This is polite society reminding these extremists that their abuse of passers by and local residents may be tolerated by the Gardai, who understandably dont want to give her the martyrdom she craves, but Dublin says no.
 
Buchaill Dana said:
No, this is not an anti fascist led protest.

This is polite society reminding these extremists that their abuse of passers by and local residents may be tolerated by the Gardai, who understandably dont want to give her the martyrdom she craves, but Dublin says no.
So you are against the Right to Protest then?

- and support those lovely people who control Google?

Good for U Comrade! 👹
 
Catahualpa said:
So you are against the Right to Protest then?

- and support those lovely people who control Google?

Good for U Comrade! 👹
How on earth did you get that from.what I said?

Do you think the nuts at Google HQ are behaving within the realm of peaceful protest?
 
Buchaill Dana said:
How on earth did you get that from.what I said?

Do you think the nuts at Google HQ are behaving within the realm of peaceful protest?
Dunno - wasn't following the story TBH

But Google are a multi national Corporation driven by pure profit

It is Bizarre to see what passes for 'Left Wing' in this State supporting them.

Or maybe it isn't....🤨
 
Catahualpa said:
Dunno - wasn't following the story TBH

But Google are a multi national Corporation driven by pure profit

It is Bizarre to see what passes for 'Left Wing' in this State supporting them.

Or maybe it isn't....🤨
Again, where did you get support for google? Why do you think this protest will be left wing?
 
what on earth is the background to this ? Unicorns ? Is it a spoof ?
 
will there be milkshakes?
 
former wesleyan said:
what on earth is the background to this ? Unicorns ? Is it a spoof ?
Yes, seemingly we are supposed to know. Had to do some googling to figure this one out (appropriate given it is seemingly something to do with a protest at google headquarters by a former journalist). The names that came up for the quoted hash tag are the usual rag tag bag of about five apparently full-time "activists" who goal in life seems to to be to counter the dreaded impact and "hate" of said former journalist and her meager handful of hangers-on; hence the fluffy unicorns etc. All legends in their own lunchtime (along with said journalist and her gang). I guess if you want to give them all the attention they crave (both sides), a few hours next Saturday would be time valuablely spent! :)
 
Buchaill Dana said:
This Saturday, march from Irishtown Garda station to Google HQ to remind the bigots who are abusing passers by that they do not speak for us.

FB_IMG_1565102876722.jpg

Its time to start taking this gowl a bit more seriously.
Maybe it is time to cease giving her the oxygen of this sort of constant attention.
Let her protest outside Google till the cold weather returns. She'll f*ck off home of her own accord when she starts shivering and realises that nobody cares about her YouTube access. She represents nobody but a small pack of loons who are a source of mirth for the rest of us.
 
Finbar10 said:
Yes, seemingly we are supposed to know. Had to do some googling to figure this one out (appropriate given it is seemingly something to do with a protest at google headquarters by a former journalist). The names that came up for the quoted hash tag are the usual rag tag bag of about five apparently full-time "activists" who goal in life seems to to be to counter the dreaded impact and "hate" of said former journalist and her meager handful of hangers-on; hence the fluffy unicorns etc. All legends in their own lunchtime (along with said journalist and her gang). I guess if you want to give them all the attention they crave (both sides), a few hours next Saturday would be time valuablely spent! :)
So you didn't figure it out. Well done you
 
Is it nearly time to section and lobotomise GemTrails?
 
Golah veNekhar said:
The unicorn is a symbol of the Antichrist and is used by trannies and their supporters as an anti-Christian symbol.
Rubbish! The Unicorn Hunters

"By A.D. 200, Tertullian called the unicorn a symbol of Christ. Ambrose, Jerome, and Basil agreed. The late-antiquity bestiary known as Physiologus popularized an elaborate allegory in which a unicorn tamed by a maiden stood for the Incarnation. This became the basic–and universal–medieval notion of the unicorn, justifying its appearance in every form of religious art. "
 
benroe said:
Awwe, mass virtue signalling, a snowflake parade with unicorns. :ROFLMAO:
I don't think the far right are invited - you might want to make other plans.

Perhaps you could organize your own free Tommy parade, or something in honour of Brenton Tarrant for martyring himself on behalf of the white race?
 
rainmaker said:
I don't think the far right are invited - you might want to make other plans.

Perhaps you could organize your own free Tommy parade, or something in honour of Brenton Tarrant for martyring himself on behalf of the white race?
Perhaps you could hold a march for perpetual liars or socialists, same thing anyway.
 
