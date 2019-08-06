Dublin Says No to Hate

Buchaill Dana
So you are against the Right to Protest then?No, this is not an anti fascist led protest.
This is polite society reminding these extremists that their abuse of passers by and local residents may be tolerated by the Gardai, who understandably dont want to give her the martyrdom she craves, but Dublin says no.
How on earth did you get that from.what I said?
- and support those lovely people who control Google?
Good for U Comrade!
Dunno - wasn't following the story TBH
Do you think the nuts at Google HQ are behaving within the realm of peaceful protest?
Again, where did you get support for google? Why do you think this protest will be left wing?
But Google are a multi national Corporation driven by pure profit
It is Bizarre to see what passes for 'Left Wing' in this State supporting them.
Or maybe it isn't....
She called for the criminalisation of unicorn images as they were communist to make kids catch the gay.
Yes, seemingly we are supposed to know. Had to do some googling to figure this one out (appropriate given it is seemingly something to do with a protest at google headquarters by a former journalist). The names that came up for the quoted hash tag are the usual rag tag bag of about five apparently full-time "activists" who goal in life seems to to be to counter the dreaded impact and "hate" of said former journalist and her meager handful of hangers-on; hence the fluffy unicorns etc. All legends in their own lunchtime (along with said journalist and her gang). I guess if you want to give them all the attention they crave (both sides), a few hours next Saturday would be time valuablely spent!
Maybe it is time to cease giving her the oxygen of this sort of constant attention.This Saturday, march from Irishtown Garda station to Google HQ to remind the bigots who are abusing passers by that they do not speak for us.
Its time to start taking this gowl a bit more seriously.
So you didn't figure it out. Well done you
I'm sorry is this a parody or some form of leftist modern art ?This Saturday, march from Irishtown Garda station to Google HQ to remind the bigots who are abusing passers by that they do not speak for us.
Its time to start taking this gowl a bit more seriously.
Rubbish! The Unicorn HuntersThe unicorn is a symbol of the Antichrist and is used by trannies and their supporters as an anti-Christian symbol.
I don't think the far right are invited - you might want to make other plans.Awwe, mass virtue signalling, a snowflake parade with unicorns.
Perhaps you could hold a march for perpetual liars or socialists, same thing anyway.
Perhaps you could organize your own free Tommy parade, or something in honour of Brenton Tarrant for martyring himself on behalf of the white race?