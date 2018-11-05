Dublin South-Central: call the GE results

statsman



This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:

Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind

The candidates so far are:

Deputy Catherine Byrne (Fine Gael)
Senator Catherine Ardagh (Fianna Fail)
Deputy Joan Collins (Indo)
Deputy Aengus O Snodaigh (Sinn Féin)
Senator Máire Devine (Sinn Féin)
Cllr. Rebecca Moynihan (Labour)
Deputy Bríd Smith (People Before Profit)
Tara Deacy (Social Democrats)
Ed Davitt (Green Party)
Tony Murray (Renua)
Richard Murray (Independent)

Looks a bit like no change to me.
 


hollandia

FF could sneak Catherine Ardagh in at the expense of Bríd Smith, losing out as she did by a handful last time. Joan Collins should be safe enough.
 
devoutcapitalist

hollandia said:
FF could sneak Catherine Ardagh in at the expense of Bríd Smith, losing out as she did by a handful last time. Joan Collins should be safe enough.
I would be delighted to see Brid Smith lose her seat, she is vile even If It means an FFer winning the seat.
 
statsman

statsman

So, 1 FG, 1 FF, 1 SF, 1 Indo?
 
Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Smith to hold for me... the extra shinner and the Lab person will transfer to her like last time.
 
statsman

statsman

Latest updated predictions from across the threads.

FG - 58 - 59
FF - 49 - 53
SF - 22 - 24
Lab - 3 - 5
PBP - 1 - 2
Sol - 1
SD - 3
Green - 2
Indo - 16 15
Other - 0

Note that because the ranges per constituency can often involve more than two parties, there's no simple adding up to 160.
These figures include 1 FF for the CC.
 
Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

statsman said:
So, 1 FG, 1 FF, 1 SF, 1 Indo?
At very least the FF/PBP prediction should go in the toss-up column. Smith is a sitting TD the FF'er might sneak it, but its a might- in the heart of housing crisis territory.
 
statsman

statsman

Socratus O' Pericles said:
At very least the FF/PBP prediction should go in the toss-up column. Smith is a sitting TD the FF'er might sneak it, but its a might- in the heart of housing crisis territory.
Done on the main thread. Overall, I think we're overdoing the FF vote and underdoing the FG seat bonus.
 
hollandia

hollandia

statsman said:
Done on the main thread. Overall, I think we're overdoing the FF vote and underdoing the FG seat bonus.
This. Last time out more often than not FG and FF were fighting over the last seat, with a one percent lead for FG making a ten seat difference. At the minute, their lead over FF is anywhere between 10 and 15%. I'd put FG (as things stand currently) on around 65 to 70 seats. This also spells disaster for Labour as there will be less FG transfers than previous to go around.
 
P

peader odonnell

Hollandia, You have Fine Gael much too high, 60 seats is their limit and on GE day the gap between FF and FG will be negligible but in Fgs favour which should give them a 4-6 seat advantage over Fianna Fáil.
 
L

locke

I'm also not sure it represents a disaster for Labour.

It does mean that in some existing Labour seats there won't be as many FG transfers to go around as they have elected an extra TD.

However, in other constituencies, there will be more FG transfers to go around.

Overall, it looks to me that all other factors being equal, there are three seats where they got in because of FG transfers, but there are another three where a larger FG vote would leave them competing for a seat.

The bigger question for them is whether they pick up the same percentage of FG transfers
 
hollandia

hollandia

peader odonnell said:
Hollandia, You have Fine Gael much too high, 60 seats is their limit and on GE day the gap between FF and FG will be negligible but in Fgs favour which should give them a 4-6 seat advantage over Fianna Fáil.
Seriously? FG have a minimum 10% lead on FF. And they were ten seats ahead last time on a one point lead. Your assertion makes no sense when viewed against the facts.
 
hollandia

hollandia

statsman said:
I’m not an FG voter, I just go by the available evidence.
facts, eh? You sly devil. Coming round here with figures and calculations and stuff. What about the silent majority, eh? Well? WELL???
 
