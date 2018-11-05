Dublin South-Central: call the GE results

statsman
This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
The candidates so far are:
Deputy Catherine Byrne (Fine Gael)
Senator Catherine Ardagh (Fianna Fail)
Deputy Joan Collins (Indo)
Deputy Aengus O Snodaigh (Sinn Féin)
Senator Máire Devine (Sinn Féin)
Cllr. Rebecca Moynihan (Labour)
Deputy Bríd Smith (People Before Profit)
Tara Deacy (Social Democrats)
Ed Davitt (Green Party)
Tony Murray (Renua)
Richard Murray (Independent)
Looks a bit like no change to me.
