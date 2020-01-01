Dublin South West: Call the GE result

I can't find a thread on this constituency, so I apologise of there is one already up and running.
Confirmed candidates are:
Colm Brophy (FG)
Ellen O’Malley Dunlop (FG),
John Lahart (FF)
Paul Murphy (Rise)
Charlie O’Connor (FF)
Deirdre O’Donovan (FF)
Sean Crowe (SF)
Carly Bailey (Soc Dem)
Francis Noel Duffy (GP)
Katherine Zappone (Ind)
Ciarán Ahern (Lab)
Colm O'Keefe (Ind)
Philip Dwyer (Nat)
Mick Duff (Ind)
Anne Marie Condren (Renua)
My own prediction is:
Crowe, Lahart, Brophy, Murphy and Duffy.
Election 2020: Dublin South-West constituency profile
There is a sense there could be a seat here for the Green Party’s Francis Noel Duffy
www.irishtimes.com
