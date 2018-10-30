Dublin West: Call the GE results

The SP were squeezed in 2007 and Joe Higgins lost his seat in that election. If the economy is still going well by the time of the next GE I could see the SP and SF getting squeezed. That said I've been reading a lot of commentary on Twitter recently by a handful of economists who say that the world economy is in worse shape today than it was just before The Great Recession so if we have another big recession with big cuts and higher taxes I would expect RC and maybe a SF candidate to get in- if Paul doesn't get in at the next GE I would be surprised if he stood again.