Dublin West: Call the GE results

With thanks to Catalpast. The general idea is outlined on the main thread here:

Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
Of the last two, I think Burton is most vulnerable. Labour's stock shows no sign of rising, and Burton seems not to have learned any of the lessons that caused Labour's demise in the first place.

That said, I think Coppinger may also struggle in view of the fact that there are no big struggles for her to latch on to.

! FF, 1 FG, 1 SF and one from Lab/AAAPBPSolinarnoszc;kjghdbife
 
Agree re Burton; but Coppinger has probably enough profile. Are the SDs running anyone?
 
Agree re Burton; but Coppinger has probably enough profile. Are the SDs running anyone?
Yes.
Candidates for the next (2018-2021) General Election by constituency | Irish Elections: Geography, Facts and Analyses

(Adrian Kavanagh has been updating a webpage on candidates for the next GE for the last 2 years.)


Dublin West (4 seats): Deputy Leo Varadkar (Fine Gael), Emer Currie (Fine Gael), Deputy Jack Chambers (Fianna Fail), Cllr. Paul Donnelly (Sinn Féin), Cllr. Roderic O’Gorman (Green Party), Aengus Ó Maoláin (Social Democrats)
 
1 FG, 1FF, 1 Lab & 1 alphabet soup candidate
 
The only two safe seats look like Leo and Jack's, atlhough they would still need to keep the momentum up of course, which I assume them will be. There might be a bit of a blood bath for the final two seats. :)
 
The only two safe seats look like Leo and Jack's, atlhough they would still need to keep the momentum up of course, which I assume them will be. There might be a bit of a blood bath for the final two seats. :)
I think you can add RC to that list - she's not rock solid but highly unlikely to lose. Any uplift for the second FG candidate would affect JB more, the shinners are unlikely to make the leap required to take out RC.
 
I think you can add RC to that list - she's not rock solid but highly unlikely to lose. Any uplift for the second FG candidate would affect JB more, the shinners are unlikely to make the leap required to take out RC.
From looking at the first preference votes in the last GE- JC, JB, PD and RC were all very close to one another. Leo being Taoiseach- unless he totally loses the run of himself in the meantime- should be safe. The four other main canddiates including JC may all be very close to one another again. And the, I think, only two candidates out of the latter four who can rely on most of their voters are JC and JB.

ElectionsIreland.org: 32nd DÃ¡il - Dublin West First Preference Votes
 
Same as now. 1 PBPAAA/Sol, 1 FG, 1 FF and 1 Labour. However if theres a SF surge, Labour could be in trouble as Burton was only ahead by 1000 votes at the end.
 
The SP were squeezed in 2007 and Joe Higgins lost his seat in that election. If the economy is still going well by the time of the next GE I could see the SP and SF getting squeezed. That said I've been reading a lot of commentary on Twitter recently by a handful of economists who say that the world economy is in worse shape today than it was just before The Great Recession so if we have another big recession with big cuts and higher taxes I would expect RC and maybe a SF candidate to get in- if Paul doesn't get in at the next GE I would be surprised if he stood again.
 
I think you can add RC to that list - she's not rock solid but highly unlikely to lose. Any uplift for the second FG candidate would affect JB more, the shinners are unlikely to make the leap required to take out RC.
I have to say I find Ruth annoying in the extreme, having said that it's just my opinion and she'll probably survive.
 
Same as now. 1 PBPAAA/Sol, 1 FG, 1 FF and 1 Labour. However if theres a SF surge, Labour could be in trouble as Burton was only ahead by 1000 votes at the end.
Maybe, but with Leo as Taoiseach and FG higher nationally than in 2016, there should be a pile of FG votes knocking around in a late count, which might help Burton.
 
Any chance that absolute man hating knacker Coppinger can be eliminated. Boy there must be some ************************wits in these constituency
 
The SP were squeezed in 2007 and Joe Higgins lost his seat in that election. If the economy is still going well by the time of the next GE I could see the SP and SF getting squeezed. That said I've been reading a lot of commentary on Twitter recently by a handful of economists who say that the world economy is in worse shape today than it was just before The Great Recession so if we have another big recession with big cuts and higher taxes I would expect RC and maybe a SF candidate to get in- if Paul doesn't get in at the next GE I would be surprised if he stood again.
If he loses again next time out he will be stood down.
 
I have to say I find Ruth annoying in the extreme, having said that it's just my opinion and she'll probably survive.
Much as I despise her politics she does the work on the ground

- so its hard to see how that wont pay off for her next time out...
 
Maybe, but with Leo as Taoiseach and FG higher nationally than in 2016, there should be a pile of FG votes knocking around in a late count, which might help Burton.
Even with Labour in Opposition and Howlin calling for transfers among the Left?
 
