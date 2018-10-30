Dublin West: Call the GE results

statsman
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2011
- Messages
- 55,055
With thanks to Catalpast. The general idea is outlined on the main thread here:
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
Dublin West is fairly predictable
Leo Varadkar
Jack Chambers
Ruth Coppinger
Joan Burton
- Paul Donnelly could snatch one of the last two -
most likely from JB
And that's it - no other serious contenders as of now.