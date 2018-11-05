Dun Laoghaire: Call the next General Election Result.

For a constituency that in 2014 elected a lot of Labour councillors you'd expect Labour might have held here in 2016. If Gilmore had run they may well have held on. However the presence of the Ceann Comhairle at the time made this more difficult. That said Rich Boy may find that time has moved on. I reckon Kingston will perform better next time out but can she take a seat as a first timer? Maybe, maybe not.

I suspect Ward is in with a strong chance of unseating Bailey who has been very under the radar. Often a TD with an under the radar profile is beavering away on local issues like social welfare or headage payments for sheep. But this is Dun Laoghaire where there isn't much call for sheep. She must be dealing with planning permission so.



Which brings us to Mary Hanafin who I hope will return to the Dail to pick up from where she left off, although I suspect that I'll be disappointed. Mary Mirchell O'Connor will drive past the opposition winning the PD seat in Kingstown, Ward, Rich Boy and then Hanafin, Devlin, Smith and Kingston in it for the last seat.

Sinn Fein will poll higher here knocking down Rich Boy's first preference vote but not enough to either threaten for a seat or to send Rich Boy out in the labour market for the first time in his life, he must be nearly 50 now?