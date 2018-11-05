Dun Laoghaire: Call the next General Election Result.

Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Heres A. Kavanaghs piece which nicely sums things up :

Dun Laoghaire (4 seats): Deputy Mary Mitchell OConnor (Fine Gael), Deputy Maria Bailey (Fine Gael), Cllr. Barry Ward (Fine Gael), Cllr. Cormac Devlin (Fianna Fáil), Cllr. Mary Hanafin (Fianna Fail), Cllr. Shane OBrien (Sinn Féin), Cllr. Deirdre Kingston (Labour), Deputy Richard Boyd-Barret (People Before Profit), Sinéad Gibney (Social Democrats), Cllr. Ossian Smyth

Cllr. Deirdre Kingston was selected as the Labour Party candidate for the Dun Laoghaire constituency at a selection convention on 19th April 2017. This convention was not contested.

Deputy Richard Boyd-Barret will be the People Before Profit candidate, having been selected at a convention in November 2017.

Fianna Fail held their selection convention the Royal Marine Hotel on 29th November 2017. Cllrs. Mary Hanafin, Cormac Devlin and Kate Feeney were nominated to contest the convention. Cormac Devlin won the vote at this convention. A report in The Irish Sun (5th December 2017) notes that Cormac Devlin won 74 votes, Kate Feeney won 64 votes and Mary Hanafin won 45 votes. (The Dublin Gazette later reported that Kate Feeney won 61 votes.) This report also suggests that Cllr. Mary Hanafin is likely to be added as a second Fianna Fáil candidate in this constituency. This indeed turned out to be the case, as she was added by party headquarters on 21st December 2017.

Cllr. Shane OBrien was selected as the Sinn Féin candidate for this constituency at a selection convention on 8th December 2017.
Candidates for the next (2018-2021) General Election by constituency | Irish Elections: Geography, Facts and Analyses



Imv the only question is which FFer gets a seat... Hanafin or Devlin.


Renua, Labour and SDs not at the races.


Ill go for

MMOC
RBB
MB
CD

in that order,
 


automaticforthepeople

For a constituency that in 2014 elected a lot of Labour councillors you'd expect Labour might have held here in 2016. If Gilmore had run they may well have held on. However the presence of the Ceann Comhairle at the time made this more difficult. That said Rich Boy may find that time has moved on. I reckon Kingston will perform better next time out but can she take a seat as a first timer? Maybe, maybe not.
I suspect Ward is in with a strong chance of unseating Bailey who has been very under the radar. Often a TD with an under the radar profile is beavering away on local issues like social welfare or headage payments for sheep. But this is Dun Laoghaire where there isn't much call for sheep. She must be dealing with planning permission so.

Which brings us to Mary Hanafin who I hope will return to the Dail to pick up from where she left off, although I suspect that I'll be disappointed. Mary Mirchell O'Connor will drive past the opposition winning the PD seat in Kingstown, Ward, Rich Boy and then Hanafin, Devlin, Smith and Kingston in it for the last seat.
Sinn Fein will poll higher here knocking down Rich Boy's first preference vote but not enough to either threaten for a seat or to send Rich Boy out in the labour market for the first time in his life, he must be nearly 50 now?
 
statsman

Dame_Enda

2 FG, 1 FF and 1 PBP/AAA/Sol.
 
Lord Talbot

FFail would have won the 4th seat here in 2016. From their perspective they have to win it.
 
tsarbomb

FF could get two seats if they're lucky. There's a lot of people who voted for MMOC last time who understandably won't be voting for her next time around. Not certain it will happen, but there's a good chance.
 
statsman

tsarbomb said:
FF could get two seats if they're lucky. There's a lot of people who voted for MMOC last time who understandably won't be voting for her next time around. Not certain it will happen, but there's a good chance.
And other people who didnt but will.
 
Lord Talbot

tsarbomb said:
FF could get two seats if they're lucky. There's a lot of people who voted for MMOC last time who understandably won't be voting for her next time around. Not certain it will happen, but there's a good chance.
No chance.
 
Socratus O' Pericles

I think the Green candidate Ossian Smith will poll well but not well enough.
 
Hanafin will win a seat even If the majority of FF members in Dun Laoghaire despise her. A lot of retired public sector workers will vote for her.
 
Lord Talbot

devoutcapitalist said:
Hanafin will win a seat even If the majority of FF members in Dun Laoghaire despise her. A lot of retired public sector workers will vote for her.
Perhaps. Perhaps not. She's a pro lifer in one of the country's most pro choice constituencies, representing a party who's popularity is waning, facing fierce competition from within. She'll be doing well to equal her 2016 result.
 
artfoley56

devoutcapitalist said:
Hanafin will win a seat even If the majority of FF members in Dun Laoghaire despise her. A lot of retired public sector workers will vote for her.
I cant see it. kate feeneys gotten shafted twice now and if anyone is going to hold their nose and vote FF, it wont be for hanafin
 
Socratus O' Pericles

artfoley56 said:
I cant see it. kate feeneys gotten shafted twice now and if anyone is going to hold their nose and vote FF, it wont be for hanafin
I think you misunderesimate how popular she is in certain quarters. When she was in education she fixed up loads of schools in the area, the well to do ones of course, last time she was a handy 4th with 6.5 k first preferences. All that said I have a sneaky feeling it'll be Devlin this time.

I don't expect the two FG ers to get 10.5 k first preferences this time. Bailey has done fukk all and MMOC is MMOC.
 
wombat

wombat

Socratus O' Pericles said:
I don't expect the two FG ers to get 10.5 k first preferences this time. Bailey has done fukk all and MMOC is MMOC.
If FG average 30% in Dublin, they'll be a few % more in DL. If they can't take 2 seats in DL, they will be in big trouble elsewhere.
 
