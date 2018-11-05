Dun Laoghaire: Call the next General Election Result.

Socratus O' Pericles
Heres A. Kavanaghs piece which nicely sums things up :
Imv the only question is which FFer gets a seat... Hanafin or Devlin.
Renua, Labour and SDs not at the races.
Ill go for
MMOC
RBB
MB
CD
in that order,
Candidates for the next (2018-2021) General Election by constituency | Irish Elections: Geography, Facts and AnalysesDun Laoghaire (4 seats): Deputy Mary Mitchell OConnor (Fine Gael), Deputy Maria Bailey (Fine Gael), Cllr. Barry Ward (Fine Gael), Cllr. Cormac Devlin (Fianna Fáil), Cllr. Mary Hanafin (Fianna Fail), Cllr. Shane OBrien (Sinn Féin), Cllr. Deirdre Kingston (Labour), Deputy Richard Boyd-Barret (People Before Profit), Sinéad Gibney (Social Democrats), Cllr. Ossian Smyth
Cllr. Deirdre Kingston was selected as the Labour Party candidate for the Dun Laoghaire constituency at a selection convention on 19th April 2017. This convention was not contested.
Deputy Richard Boyd-Barret will be the People Before Profit candidate, having been selected at a convention in November 2017.
Fianna Fail held their selection convention the Royal Marine Hotel on 29th November 2017. Cllrs. Mary Hanafin, Cormac Devlin and Kate Feeney were nominated to contest the convention. Cormac Devlin won the vote at this convention. A report in The Irish Sun (5th December 2017) notes that Cormac Devlin won 74 votes, Kate Feeney won 64 votes and Mary Hanafin won 45 votes. (The Dublin Gazette later reported that Kate Feeney won 61 votes.) This report also suggests that Cllr. Mary Hanafin is likely to be added as a second Fianna Fáil candidate in this constituency. This indeed turned out to be the case, as she was added by party headquarters on 21st December 2017.
Cllr. Shane OBrien was selected as the Sinn Féin candidate for this constituency at a selection convention on 8th December 2017.
