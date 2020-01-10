Dup & cash for peerage

McSlaggart
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 29, 2010
- Messages
- 18,504
For example, one of my colleagues at Merchant House, who was involved with the Conservative Party and Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland, said to me: 'You're not going to believe this.
"'I've got a great deal for you.
"'I have been talking to senior people in the DUP and they want to offer you a peerage so you can sit in the House of Lords for them, if you donate £250,000 and hold some functions for them in Northern Ireland'.
"I'd met some other DUP people at Ibrox. A huge contingent of support came over from Northern Ireland every matchday.
"The offer was on the table and if I had pressed the button it would have happened, but it wasn't something that interested me.
"When I look at the influence the DUP now have at Westminster, I think it's funny when you know the type of deals they've tried to make in the past."
........"SunSport has contacted the DUP for comment."
