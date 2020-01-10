Dup & cash for peerage

Ex-Rangers owner Whyte claims DUP offered him peerage in House of Lords CRAIG WHYTE has claimed senior figures in the DUP were once ready to offer him a peerage in the House of Lords. The former Rangers owner, 49, makes the claim in his new autobiography Into the Bear …

For example, one of my colleagues at Merchant House, who was involved with the Conservative Party and Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland, said to me: 'You're not going to believe this."'I've got a great deal for you."When I look at the influence the DUP now have at Westminster, I think it's funny when you know the type of deals they've tried to make in the past."........"has contacted the DUP for comment."