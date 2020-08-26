  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
DUP has "enabled a Brexit that is likely to augment calls for a border poll"

McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Dec 29, 2010
19,598
DUP "squandered the enormous political leverage" it had after the 2017 general election, spurning Theresa May's Brexit deal that would have prevented any border in the Irish Sea.


"These decisions could have been avoided but have now resulted in the very thing they feared most – having additional barriers with the ‘mainland’," he writes.

"They are now cast as their own jailers, with DUP environment minister Edwin Poots having to erect ‘entry control facilities’, effectively customs infrastructure, between Northern Ireland and ports in Great Britain, as a consequence of Boris Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol."

Professor Cochrane argues that the DUP has "enabled a Brexit that is likely to augment calls for a border poll" and "authored a Brexit that is increasing the likelihood of a second independence referendum in Scotland".

"By their own actions therefore, the DUP have undoubtedly done more to advance the issue of a border poll on Irish reunification and convert it from an academic thought experiment into a realistic prospect than Sinn Féin could have hoped to achieve since 2016," he writes.

www.irishnews.com

Academic argues DUP has done more than republicans to advance case for border poll

THE DUP has done more than republicans could have ever hoped for to advance the case for a border poll, a leading academic has claimed.
R

raetsel

Jun 5, 2017
12,169
This excerpt is certainly true:
Writing in The Irish News today
, the University of Kent's Feargal Cochrane argues that the actions of Arlene Foster's party have "done more over the last four years to promote Irish republican objectives than Sinn Féin".
Without Brexit you certainly wouldn't have foreseen that just 5 years ago that opinion polls would be indicating such a potentially tight contest, just half a decade later.
Maybe I'm wrong, but I cannot foresee a referendum under the current Tory administration, so the earliest possible date for one is likely to be in the latter half of the decade at the earliest.
How Brexit affects us in the meantime will be crucial. The DUP need to start saying their rosaries now!! :eek:
 
