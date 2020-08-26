McSlaggart
DUP "squandered the enormous political leverage" it had after the 2017 general election, spurning Theresa May's Brexit deal that would have prevented any border in the Irish Sea.
"These decisions could have been avoided but have now resulted in the very thing they feared most – having additional barriers with the ‘mainland’," he writes.
"They are now cast as their own jailers, with DUP environment minister Edwin Poots having to erect ‘entry control facilities’, effectively customs infrastructure, between Northern Ireland and ports in Great Britain, as a consequence of Boris Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol."
Professor Cochrane argues that the DUP has "enabled a Brexit that is likely to augment calls for a border poll" and "authored a Brexit that is increasing the likelihood of a second independence referendum in Scotland".
"By their own actions therefore, the DUP have undoubtedly done more to advance the issue of a border poll on Irish reunification and convert it from an academic thought experiment into a realistic prospect than Sinn Féin could have hoped to achieve since 2016," he writes.
Academic argues DUP has done more than republicans to advance case for border poll
THE DUP has done more than republicans could have ever hoped for to advance the case for a border poll, a leading academic has claimed.
www.irishnews.com