DUP has "enabled a Brexit that is likely to augment calls for a border poll"

Writing in The Irish News today Click to expand...

, the University of Kent's Feargal Cochrane argues that the actions of Arlene Foster's party have "done more over the last four years to promote Irish republican objectives than Sinn Féin". Click to expand...

This excerpt is certainly true:Without Brexit you certainly wouldn't have foreseen that just 5 years ago that opinion polls would be indicating such a potentially tight contest, just half a decade later.Maybe I'm wrong, but I cannot foresee a referendum under the current Tory administration, so the earliest possible date for one is likely to be in the latter half of the decade at the earliest.How Brexit affects us in the meantime will be crucial. The DUP need to start saying their rosaries now!!