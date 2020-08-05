  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
DUP : "Trump 2020 Keep America Great"

McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
19,503
Three Northern Irish MPs have come under fire for posing with a banner in support of Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson shared a photo of himself with colleagues Paul Girvan and Ian Paisleyholding a large flag bearing the slogan: "Trump 2020 Keep America Great".

www.standard.co.uk

DUP MPs criticised for supporting Trump with 2020 election banner

Three Northern Irish MPs have come under fire for posing with a banner in support of Donald Trump's re-election campaign. Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson shared a photo of himself with colleagues Paul Girvan and Ian Paisley holding a large flag bearing the slogan: "Trump 2020...
www.standard.co.uk www.standard.co.uk

Why?
 


de valera's' giddy goat

de valera's' giddy goat

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 22, 2011
Messages
2,459
McSlaggart said:
Click to expand...
His Scottish conservative roots probably, don't want the liberal Sligo Romish man getting in :D
 
Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
10,719
McSlaggart said:
Click to expand...

I'm not sure Sammy Wilson stays sober long enough to know what he's doing.
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
42,513
McSlaggart said:
Click to expand...

Purveyors of hate, I think, are inclined to support each other sir.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
35,500
Twitter
No
Who exactly are they supposed to be cajoling into voting for Trump? No one in the DUP has any vote in the US presidential election. The DUP's brand of electoral insight inherently doesn't travel well and it must be one of the few campaigning photographs I've ever seen which I can say unequivocally and with a magnificent amount of confidence won't stand any chance of moving any dials anywhere.

Which makes me wonder what the point of the photo was?
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
42,513
Lumpy Talbot said:
Who exactly are they supposed to be cajoling into voting for Trump? No one in the DUP has any vote in the US presidential election. The DUP's brand of electoral insight inherently doesn't travel well and it must be one of the few campaigning photographs I've ever seen which I can say unequivocally and with a magnificent amount of confidence won't stand any chance of moving any dials anywhere.

Which makes me wonder what the point of the photo was?
Click to expand...

Your question, saved to the last paragraph is quite hilarious LT😂
 
C

Cdebru

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 4, 2006
Messages
6,840
I love it, that is exactly who you are aligning with when you are a pro Trump alt right conspiraloon, you are putting your self in the same camp as the DUP. Welcome to the 1600s.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
35,500
Twitter
No
I mean I know Trump is distinctly orange but could someone let Sammy know it is only make-up and a not a sign from Abraham?
 
