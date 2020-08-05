DUP : "Trump 2020 Keep America Great"

McSlaggart
Three Northern Irish MPs have come under fire for posing with a banner in support of Donald Trump's re-election campaign.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson shared a photo of himself with colleagues Paul Girvan and Ian Paisleyholding a large flag bearing the slogan: "Trump 2020 Keep America Great".
Why?
Why?