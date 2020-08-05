DUP : "Trump 2020 Keep America Great"

Who exactly are they supposed to be cajoling into voting for Trump? No one in the DUP has any vote in the US presidential election. The DUP's brand of electoral insight inherently doesn't travel well and it must be one of the few campaigning photographs I've ever seen which I can say unequivocally and with a magnificent amount of confidence won't stand any chance of moving any dials anywhere.



Which makes me wonder what the point of the photo was?