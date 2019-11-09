DUPed : "Northern Ireland will, well and truly, be a ‘place apart"

McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
19,364
The stark reality, as we told them time, and time, and time again, was once that ‘regulatory’ border was conceded it was never going to be taken off the table,” he added.
“If the Conservatives deal goes through, Northern Ireland will, well and truly, be a ‘place apart’ - we will be separated from our largest market, with differing legal systems, tax regimes, and held ‘accountable’ by special and joint EU committees,” he said.

www.irishtimes.com

North will be a ‘place apart’ under Brexit deal, new UUP leader says

Steve Aiken: Northern Ireland must either ‘leave as one or remain as one’
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com
 


R

runwiththewind

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 12, 2012
Messages
12,773
I want, I want a pink pony.

Where has he been these last three years?

At least he ommitted to mention 'sensible' deal, or would that be too Arlene.

Brexit is booooooring.
 
McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
19,364
Mr Aiken, a former Royal Navy submarine commander, yesterday rounded on the DUP, claiming they had not delivered and lacked influence in getting a Brexit deal acceptable to unionists.

He said: "We've heard the DUP claim that their days of influence in Westminster 'are not over'.

"Given that it was the DUP who made the catastrophic error of agreeing to a regulatory border in the Irish Sea on October 2 that paved the way for Boris Johnson's terrible deal, Northern Ireland and the Union can't afford to go through another Parliamentary term with the DUP being the sole voice of unionism from Northern Ireland in Westminster.

"Their pre-election pledges need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

"Arlene Foster has claimed that the DUP delivers better.

"If that were true, what happened to her pledge that 'We will not accept any form of regulatory divergence which separates Northern Ireland economically or politically from the rest of the United Kingdom'?

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

General Election: Aiken blasts DUP's record at Westminster as 'strategic calamity'

UUP leader Steve Aiken has launched a stinging attack on the DUP's record at Westminster - describing their three years of influence in the hung parliament as a 'strategic calamity' for the Union.
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk
 
Marcella

Marcella

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2010
Messages
4,007
The DUP’s days being the big dogs in Westminster are over.

That’s why we have Arlene Foster out today beginning to prepare her base for a move on a language act.

The DUP would be irrelevant without a return of Stormont.
 
McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
19,364
FIRST it was a bridge to Scotland – now the DUP wants to hook-up Northern Ireland to power generated by Iceland's volcanoes.

The party's manifesto argues that "interconnection is central to future energy strategy" but rather than the North-South high-voltage power lines advocated in its 2017 Westminster policy programme, the latest document raises the possibility of laying a 700-mile cable along the bed of the North Atlantic.

www.irishnews.com

DUP plan electricity link to Iceland

FIRST it was a bridge to Scotland – now the DUP wants to hook-up Northern Ireland to power generated by Iceland's volcanoes.
www.irishnews.com www.irishnews.com


The crazy world of the dup
 
firefly123

firefly123

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
30,374
McSlaggart said:
FIRST it was a bridge to Scotland – now the DUP wants to hook-up Northern Ireland to power generated by Iceland's volcanoes.

The party's manifesto argues that "interconnection is central to future energy strategy" but rather than the North-South high-voltage power lines advocated in its 2017 Westminster policy programme, the latest document raises the possibility of laying a 700-mile cable along the bed of the North Atlantic.

www.irishnews.com

DUP plan electricity link to Iceland

FIRST it was a bridge to Scotland – now the DUP wants to hook-up Northern Ireland to power generated by Iceland's volcanoes.
www.irishnews.com www.irishnews.com


The crazy world of the dup
Click to expand...
They'd dig a tunnel to new Zealand if they could
 
L

Levellers

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 30, 2011
Messages
14,716
The DUP are like a drowning man - flailing around as their world disappears.
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
42,375
Levellers said:
The DUP are like a drowning man - flailing around as their world disappears.
Click to expand...

That ol joke about putting the butchers apron on an ASS'S back to get it elected by their supporters is not so funny, quite the contrary as a matter of fact.
 
N

Newrybhoy

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 1, 2018
Messages
5,122
Mickeymac said:
That ol joke about putting the butchers apron on an ASS'S back to get it elected by their supporters is not so funny, quite the contrary as a matter of fact.
Click to expand...
Yet west Belfast, the most benighted shit hole in the UK, continually elects Shinners that do nothing for them but fill in their benefit forms and blame the Brits for all their problems.
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
42,375
Newrybhoy said:
Yet west Belfast, the most benighted shit hole in the UK, continually elects Shinners that do nothing for them but fill in their benefit forms and blame the Brits for all their problems.
Click to expand...

You obviously don't know who made that statement I quoted about the ASS and the FLEG, research and be shocked😂 and btw try to remain on topic instead of blaming the Brits for your problems re benefit withdrawel.:ROFLMAO:
 
JacquesHughes

JacquesHughes

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 16, 2013
Messages
1,388
DUPed ; a new word for the political lexicon. To have a strong hand, play it with a complete focus on your Party interest, fail disastrously at that , alienate the people you previously mistook for friends, lose two MPs ( the cost of accepting the Aaron Banks shilling), and lastly see your alleged treasured project, 'the Union', pushed to the point of anglo-scottish divergence.
Yes, you've been DUPed.

Now it's back to defending drink driving cases in the Ballymena courts for Nigel Dodds, unless that Stormont Assembly for ( electorally retired) ex-MPs can be revived. 'And, where is that Focloir: Gaelge/Bearla they'd put aside for the next bonfire at the back of the Lodge?'
 
P

Pyewacket

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2019
Messages
3,879
Ddds got bricked.

Some people on here still think England is going to take care of the North. They can't take care of themselves. :)
 
P

Pyewacket

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2019
Messages
3,879
On the place apart thing, I think Dublin would be perfectly OK with the North being an "autonomous province " of Ireland because let us face it always was.

But it is Irish. the North is Irish.

Anyway, f*uck it, Britain has enough with its own meltie pantsdown to bother with the North, Boris will put his Border down the Irish Sea.,

And hah-f*ucking-hah, he got one thing right.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom