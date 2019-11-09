DUPed : "Northern Ireland will, well and truly, be a ‘place apart"

McSlaggart
“The stark reality, as we told them time, and time, and time again, was once that ‘regulatory’ border was conceded it was never going to be taken off the table,” he added.
“If the Conservatives deal goes through, Northern Ireland will, well and truly, be a ‘place apart’ - we will be separated from our largest market, with differing legal systems, tax regimes, and held ‘accountable’ by special and joint EU committees,” he said.
North will be a ‘place apart’ under Brexit deal, new UUP leader says
Steve Aiken: Northern Ireland must either ‘leave as one or remain as one’
www.irishtimes.com