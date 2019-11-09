DUPed : "Northern Ireland will, well and truly, be a ‘place apart"

DUPed ; a new word for the political lexicon. To have a strong hand, play it with a complete focus on your Party interest, fail disastrously at that , alienate the people you previously mistook for friends, lose two MPs ( the cost of accepting the Aaron Banks shilling), and lastly see your alleged treasured project, 'the Union', pushed to the point of anglo-scottish divergence.

Yes, you've been DUPed.



Now it's back to defending drink driving cases in the Ballymena courts for Nigel Dodds, unless that Stormont Assembly for ( electorally retired) ex-MPs can be revived. 'And, where is that Focloir: Gaelge/Bearla they'd put aside for the next bonfire at the back of the Lodge?'