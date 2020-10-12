DUPs Arlene Foster and wind farm subsidies - much worse than RHI

AhNowStop
This really needs its own thread by the looks of things ....
No doubt the Brits (English) will be even more desperate to hang in to Norn Iron now ..... NOT Jaysus
How Arlene Foster hiked another green subsidy, and GB public will pay most of the £5 billion bill
Cash for wind: How Arlene Foster hiked another green subsidy, and GB public will pay most of the £5 billion bill
A Stormont green energy scheme far more lucrative than RHI saw Arlene Foster approve more generous subsidies than in GB, but managed to get electricity customers in GB to pay for most of it – and the total bill could be £5 billion, it has been revealed.
