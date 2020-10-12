  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
DUPs Arlene Foster and wind farm subsidies - much worse than RHI

This really needs its own thread by the looks of things ....

here we go again...


How Arlene Foster hiked another green subsidy, and GB public will pay most of the £5 billion bill​


Cash for wind: How Arlene Foster hiked another green subsidy, and GB public will pay most of the £5 billion bill

A Stormont green energy scheme far more lucrative than RHI saw Arlene Foster approve more generous subsidies than in GB, but managed to get electricity customers in GB to pay for most of it – and the total bill could be £5 billion, it has been revealed.
No doubt the Brits (English) will be even more desperate to hang in to Norn Iron now ..... NOT :rolleyes: Jaysus
 
